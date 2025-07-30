Jerome Ford, Xavier Worthy, Nick Chubb Headline 2025 Fantasy Football ADP Risers
For one reason or another, each of these players has seen their ADP climb recently. These are the top ADP Risers of the offseason.
RB Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
Ford, along with rookie running back Dylan Sampson, has seen their ADP jump significantly since Quinshon Judkins was arrested for domestic violence. The fact that Judkins still isn't even signed yet is only amplifying the fact that he may not be available when the Browns' season kicks off.
Because of this, Ford and, to a lesser degree, Sampson have been getting drafted higher. Ford is expected to be the RB1 in Cleveland if Judkins is unavailable, while Sampson is a talented rookie with upside. The smart, but risky move, here might be to buy low on Judkins rather than invest in a low-upside running back like Ford, who has climbed up draft boards.
RB Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
Joe Mixon is currently dealing with an injury, and his availability for the start of the season has suddenly been brought into question. Because of this, Chubb has seen his ADP jump. It's the perfect storm of an injury with a familiar name serving as the backup. Chubb is now being drafted as an RB4 as people ignore all the red flags surrounding him.
He's an aged, washed-up running back who has dealt with multiple catastrophic knee injuries running behind what may be the worst offensive line in fantasy football. Even if Mixon misses an extended period of time, you aren't going to want Chubb on your team.
RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Once Najee Harris injured his eye with fireworks on July 4, Hampton got a rocket strapped to his back. He has now climbed into the fourth round as the RB17. We expect him to continue to climb as we get closer to Week 1. His jump is well deserved. Hampton has everything he needs to be an RB1 this season. The talent is there and the Los Angeles Chargers are going to run the ball as much as any team in the league.
RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
This one makes sense because Dobbins went from not being on a roster to being on the Denver Broncos Roster, competing for the starting job with a rookie. There are a lot of fantasy analysts who love RJ Harvey, but Harvey is still just a mid-level rookie prospect. Dobbins played very well in Los Angeles last season and the prospects of potentially being the lead back in a Sean Payton offense predictably launched his ADP. He's now climbed inside the top-40 running backs.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Worthy saw his ADP skyrocket once we got word that Rashee Rice's court case had been settled. He is now being drafted as the WR25 and will likely be drafted as a WR2 by the time we get to mid-August. Rice is expected to be dealt multi-game suspension prior to the start of the season. The longer that suspension is, the higher Worthy's ADP is going to climb.