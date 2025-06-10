How J.K. Dobbins To Denver Broncos Impacts RJ Harvey
The Denver Broncos saw their 2024 leading rusher, Javonte Williams, leave in NFL free agency this offseason. But this week, it was Denver's turn to take advantage of the running back market.
JK Dobbins Signs With Denver Broncos
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday the Broncos agreed to a 1-year, $5.25 million contract with veteran running back J.K. Dobbins. Denver inked Dobbins to a deal after he spent one year with AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.
Last season, Dobbins led the Chargers with 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry.
Although the decision to add Dobbins comes late in the offseason -- just as the team begins mandatory minicamp -- it could have a significant fantasy football impact this fall.
Dobbins had 400 more yards last season than any other running back currently on Denver's roster. Although the Broncos used a backfield committee and quarterback Bo Nix to finish middle of the road in rushing yards during 2024, Denver didn't have a rusher with more than 513 yards.
RJ Harvey Fantasy Football Outlook
To help fix that, the Broncos drafted RJ Harvey with the No. 60 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Harvey rushed for back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons at UCF the past two years. In 2024, he averaged 6.8 yards per rush with 22 touchdowns.
Harvey was the fifth running back off the board late in the 2025 Draft behind only Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.
Harvey arrived in Denver for the team's rookie minicamp more than a month ago seemingly at the top of the Broncos running back depth chart. That will no longer be the case, though, with the arrival of Dobbins.
JK Dobbins Impact On RJ Harvey
Slowed by injuries, Dobbins unfortunately isn't the same running back he once was. In 2020 as a rookie, he averaged six yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns. Even after suffering a torn ACL during the 2021 preseason, Dobbins returned to dominate, running for 5.7 yards per rush in eight games in 2022.
But Dobbins sustained a torn Achilles tendon after one game in 2023. That ended his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens.
Last season, he ran for a career high 905 rushing yards. He appeared in 13 games for the first time since his rookie season, but his yards per carry average was 1.2 yards lower than his first four campaigns.
Denver, though, might love to have that kind of efficiency. The Broncos 2024 leading rusher, Williams, averaged 3.7 yards per carry.
Given Dobbins' injury history, it would be silly to discount Harvey as a fantasy asset as a rookie. Even if Dobbins stays healthy, he's never recorded a 200-carry season.
Harvey is going to have opportunities. However, he's not likely to have the same amount that he was projected to have before Dobbins' arrival.
If healthy, Dobbins is going to get 150-180 carries. He's likely to be Denver's preferred goal line option too.
Dobbins has scored 22 touchdowns in 37 career NFL games.
Harvey is still the Broncos running back to own in dynasty formats. His biggest asset as a rookie, though, was the volume he was likely to have.
That won't be the case anymore with Dobbins is in the picture.