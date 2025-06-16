Is Joe Burrow A Top-Three Fantasy Football Quarterback In 2025?
After finishing as the QB2 in 2024 and with a healthy offseason and a loaded supporting cast—including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Mike Gesicki—Burrow is primed for a massive 2025 fantasy football campaign. Is the Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller a top-three quarterback?
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Four games into 2023, Burrow passed for 728 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while battling a calf issue. He gained only 4.8 yards per pass attempt while completing 57.6% of his passes. After better success over his next two matchups (513 combined yards with five scores), Burrow regained his form over the following three weeks (326/3, 352/2, and 367/2 – 8.4 yards per pass attempt). Unfortunately, his season ended in Week 11 due to a wrist injury.
Burrow checks the upside box in 2021 (4,729/36) and 2022 (4,732/40) while pushing his quarterback bar to a new high (5,119 combined yards with 45 touchdowns). He finished with career highs in 300 (7) and 350 (5) passing games.
Over his first eight games, Burrow averaged two scores a week, but he only had two winning days (328/43 and 393/5), both at home. His floor was three touchdowns over an electric seven-game run (355 yards per game with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions). Burrow passed for over 300 yards in five of these matchups, highlighted by Week 10 (434/4) and Week 17 (437/4). He finished second in quarterback scoring (436.60) in four-point passing touchdown leagues.
Joe Burrow Fantasy Football Outlook
The Bengals reupped Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, setting a high floor at wide receiver for Burrow if both players stay healthy. The addition of Mike Gesicki gave Cincinnati added receiving depth to move the ball and help cover a wide receiver injury. To maintain his developing floor, Burrow needs someone to emerge as their third wide receiving option. In the early draft season, he is the fourth quarterback drafted while on a path to gain 4,800+ yards with another run at 40 scores.