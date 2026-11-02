Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, And Jonathan Taylor Lead Our Week 8 Fantasy Football Headlines

Our eighth fantasy football Sunday is now behind us, and all we have left in Week 8 is Monday Night Football. Before we look ahead, let's take a look back at the crazy week that was. These are the top headlines from Week 8 in the fantasy football week-in-review.

Fantasy Football Headlines

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills

- Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury almost immediately upon his return and will land on injured reserve. His season could be over. Tyler Huntley also went down with a turf toe injury, leaving Joe Fagnano as their potential starter for the immediate future.

- DJ Moore came back and looked healthy. He caught four of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown, including an incredible 49-yard reception.

Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals

- Cam Ward had a big game, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns, while tacking on 41 yards on the ground.

- Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins all had monster games, but perhaps more importantly, Samaje Perine was a non-factor in this game. Brown carried the ball 12 times for 55 yards and caught eight of nine targets for 46 yards. Perine saw four carries and one target, which he turned into just 19 yards from scrimmage.

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys

- Gardner Minshew replaced Jacoby Brissett at halftime and immediately turned the offense around. We may have seen the end of the Brissett era in Arizona.

- If you started anyone in Dallas in Week 8, you probably weren't very happy. Ryan Flournoy might be the only exception.

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

- The Vikings couldn't get much going against the Lions' defense, which leads us to believe that this offense is shaky at best in any matchup.

- Jahmyr Gibbs continued to dominate, rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown, and catching two passes for 15 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets

- Mike Washington dominated the Vegas backfield, carrying the ball 25 times, while Ashton Jeanty saw just two carries. Jeanty did, however, catch three of four targets for 64 yards. A 45-yard reception saved his week.

- With Adonai Mitchell back, Omar Cooper Jr didn't see a single target despite playing on 78% of the offensive snaps. Mitchell caught seven of nine targets for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

- It seems to be a different pass-catcher every week with the Browns. Harold Fannin Jr had a big game, catching 10 of 12 targets for 154 yards.

- Darnell Washington led the Steelers in receiving, catching three passes for 94 yards. No one else topped 35 yards receiving.

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Michael Penix Jr completed eight passes and threw four interceptions.

- Tampa Bay won despite Baker Mayfield not completing any of his three pass attempts.

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

- Daniel Jones was benched, and Jonathan Taylor saw just eight carries, with DJ Giddens getting six carries and rookie Seth McGowan seeing five. This is a full rebuild.

- Bhaysul Tuten led the team in both rushing and receiving in this game, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown, and adding 55 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams

- Justin Herbert continued to struggle, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns. None of the running backs were able to make it to 25 yards.

- Tutu Atwell was the next receiver up after Puka Nacua, catching two of four targets for 52 yards.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

- DeMario Douglas stepped up as their top fantasy wideout, catching all three of his targets for 76 yards and a touchdown.

- Rookie Kevin Coleman Jr was the Dolphins' leading receiver, catching three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

- Rookie running back Emmett Johnson was the breakout star for the Chiefs, rushing once for 15 yards and catching all five of his targets for 128 yards and a touchdown.

- This is now Jonah Coleman's backfield in Denver. He carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards and a touchdown, and caught four passes for 63 yards. JK Dobbins rushed seven times for 13 yards and wasn't targeted.



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