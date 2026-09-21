Jonathan Brooks Week 2 Injury Update: Chuba Hubbard's Fantasy Football Value Set to Skyrocket?

Jonathan Brooks Injury Update

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed on Monday that running back Jonathon Brooks underwent imaging after aggravating a groin injury during Sunday’s 34-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brooks initially suffered the groin issue late in training camp before tweaking it during a fourth-quarter run. While initial indications suggest the injury is not structural to his previously repaired knee, the recurrence makes him week-to-week heading into Week 3.

Dave Canales is holding off on injury updates until Wednesday but shares that Johnathon Brooks is having imaging done on his groin. — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) September 21, 2026

If Brooks misses extended time, the structural shift within head coach Dave Canales’ offense will have immediate consequences across all fantasy football formats. Here is how fantasy managers should evaluate the primary pieces of Carolina’s skill positions moving forward.

Fantasy Football Implications: Chuba Hubbard Stands to See Biggest Boost

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Chuba Hubbard Pushes Toward Mid-Range RB1 Territory

Chuba Hubbard was already asserting control of Carolina's backfield split prior to Brooks’ departure, but an extended absence for Brooks locks Hubbard into true workhorse volume.

In Week 2, Hubbard logged 12 carries for 53 rushing yards while adding two catches, 11 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown. Through two weeks, Hubbard has maintained high-value goal-line involvement and target share. Without Brooks taking away 6-10 touches per game, Hubbard's floor rises significantly. Expect his usage to mirror his late-season workhorse role from last year, vaulting him into the weekly mid-to-high RB2 conversation with top-12 RB1 upside in favorable matchups.

2. Bryce Young Gains Stability via Run-Game Balance

After a dominant 31-point divisional win, quarterback Bryce Young benefits greatly from having a stable, singular focus in the backfield. When the Panthers can lean on Hubbard to establish consistent efficiency on early downs, it keeps Young out of obvious passing situations and reduces pressure from opposing pass rushes. Furthermore, Hubbard's reliable pass-catching utility near the goal line gives Young a dependable check-down option. While Young remains more of a mid-tier QB2 in standard leagues, a sustained run game led by Hubbard elevates his passing efficiency floor.

3. Tetairoa McMillan Remains the Perimeter Alpha

Second-year wideout Tetairoa McMillan posted a big performance in Week 2, leading Carolina’s receiving corps with five receptions for 101 yards.

If Brooks is sidelined, Carolina's offense will rely more heavily on play-action passing to move the chains. As the undisputed perimeter alpha, McMillan stands to gain the most high-aDOT (average depth of target) opportunities off fake handoffs to Hubbard. Opposing defenses stacking the box to stop Hubbard will leave McMillan in single coverage on boundary routes, solidifying his trajectory as an ascending WR1 play.

4. Jalen Coker Operates as a Dependable PPR Safety Valve

Sot receiver Jalen Coker followed up a productive Week 1 with another heavy-involvement outing. While McMillan stretches defenses vertically, Coker serves as Young's primary short-to-intermediate separator. In games where Brooks is out, and Carolina utilizes extra tight end or full-back sets to support Hubbard on the ground, Coker’s efficient route running out of the slot remains crucial for third-down conversions. He remains a high-floor PPR WR2/FLEX option whose target share stays protected.