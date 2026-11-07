Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall, And Four More Fantasy Football Running Backs To Watch At The NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline is coming up this week, and there are a ton of big-name fantasy football stars who could be on the move before 4:00 PM EST on Tuesday. The running backs have been the center of attention at this deadline. These are all the top running backs who could be on the move.

NFL Trade Deadline Options: Running Backs

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor is the biggest name on the market, and the most heavily rumored. It seems like a near certainty that he will be moved this week, as the Colts are in a full rebuild.

A change of scenery would be great for JT, who is stuck in a sinking offense. His departure would open the door for rookie Seth McGowan to break out. His best landing spot for fantasy football would be the Minnesota Vikings.

RN Breece Hall, New York Jets

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has insisted that the team will not be trading Hall, but he has zero say in the situation and might not even be the team's head coach by Tuesday. The front office might not even keep their lame-duck coach in the loop.

It makes sense for the rebuilding Jets to collect assets for Hall. Braelon Allen has been great and is three years younger and much cheaper than Hall. The Jets could pull the trigger in yet another lost season.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

There have been rumors that Henry could be moved now that Lamar Jackson is likely out for the remainder of the season. They aren't making the playoffs, and this could be a great move not only for Baltimore, but it would allow Henry to play for a contender as well.

We don't expect this to happen; however, it's a situation to keep an eye on. If he does get traded, rookie Adam Randall would become a sleeper and a league-winner.

RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Pollard has had a strong season and is an intriguing trade option. We said all offseason that he could get traded this year, setting the table for rookie Nicholas Singleton to take over as the running back of the future in Tennessee. That prediction could be coming to fruition.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Chargers traded anybody. They are in the midst of one of the most disastrous seasons in NFL history, and if someone is willing to pay up for Hampton, why not make the move? He certainly isn't helping anything in Los Angeles.

RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

The Broncos are reportedly in the market for a running back, and Dobbins could be going the other way in a deal. Otherwise, we wouldn't expect him to just be moved for picks on a team looking to compete for a title. Nevertheless, it is possible with rookie Jonah Coleman looking like he has taken over that backfield.

RB Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles

There have been some rumors that teams are interested in Pierce. We don't view him as anything more than a depth piece, but we thought he was worth mentioning.

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