Jonathon Brooks' Fantasy Football Stock Soars After Dave Canales' Encouraging Training Camp Comments

Fantasy football draft season is all about identifying players before the rest of your league catches on.

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks may be the latest player ready to see his average draft position skyrocket after an encouraging update from training camp.

According to Sleeper NFL on X, Panthers head coach Dave Canales had high praise for Brooks after his first practice of camp, saying simply, "He looks like the guy I remember."

Dave Canales on Jonathon Brooks' first practice at training camp:



"He looks like the guy I remember." pic.twitter.com/nM4oCmVjsz — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 23, 2026

Those seven words may not seem like much, but experienced fantasy managers know that comments like these can be incredibly meaningful, especially when they come from a head coach.

A Former Second-Round Pick With Massive Upside

It's easy to forget just how highly the Panthers thought of Brooks when they selected him with the 48th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Running backs are rarely drafted that early unless teams believe they have the talent to become featured players.

Brooks also just celebrated his 23rd birthday on July 21, meaning he's still one of the younger backs in the league with plenty of room to develop.

The talent has never been in question. The concern has always been his health.

Injuries Have Delayed His Breakout

Brooks' first two NFL seasons haven't gone according to plan.

He appeared in just three games as a rookie in 2024 before injuries derailed his season, and he went on to miss the entire 2025 campaign while continuing his recovery.

just a reminder that Jonathan Brooks is THAT GUY.



just 22 years old. pic.twitter.com/HMpIZKzPLN — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) June 1, 2026

That's why Canales' comments carry so much weight.

For the first time in a long time, it sounds like Brooks is moving, cutting, and practicing the way Carolina envisioned when it invested a premium draft pick in him.

The Opportunity Is There

Fantasy managers shouldn't overlook what the Panthers' offense has already shown.

Last season, Rico Dowdle delivered solid fantasy production despite operating as the team's RB2. If a complementary back could provide that level of value, it's reasonable to believe Brooks could match—or even surpass—that production if he earns consistent touches.

His combination of burst, vision, and pass-catching ability gives him a much higher fantasy ceiling than many backs currently being drafted in the same range.

If Brooks earns a significant workload, he could quickly become one of the biggest steals of fantasy football draft season.

Health Is the Final Hurdle

There's still one major question that fantasy managers can't ignore.

Can Brooks stay on the field?

After playing only three games in 2024 and sitting out all of 2025, durability remains the biggest obstacle standing between Brooks and a breakout season.

Still, positive reports from training camp are exactly what fantasy managers were hoping to hear. Dave Canales didn't simply say Brooks looked healthy—he said he looked like the player he remembered before the injuries.

That endorsement should grab the attention of anyone preparing for fantasy football drafts.

If Brooks continues to stack positive practices throughout training camp, don't be surprised if his average draft position climbs significantly over the next few weeks. The talent has always been there. Now, it appears the confidence from his coaching staff is returning as well.

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