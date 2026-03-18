Jonnu Smith Returns To Fantasy Relevance In These Three Landing Spots

After a shocking breakout season with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, tight end Jonnu Smith fell flat in 2025 after being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is now back on the free agent market and looking for a new home.

We have seen both his upside and floor. It is clear that fantasy owners need to closely watch where he lands because his value can be volatile. Depending on his landing spots, he can be either a league winner or a complete bust. These are the top landing spots for Smith in free agency.

Denver Broncos

Many fantasy owners were thrilled last season when Engram signed with the Broncos to join Sean Payton's offense. There were hopes that he would take over the "Joker" role and be a massive fantasy asset. It turns out that Payton may not be a genius, but just a coach who has had a lot of talented players throughout his career.

Smith is an athletic tight end who could be a great fit in Denver. After already adding Jaylen Waddle to their offense this offseason, the addition of Smith would give them a lot more speed and athleticism than they've had at the top of their depth chart in recent years. This would be a great fit for both the team and the player.

San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle ruptured his Achilles tendon in January. At 32 years old, he has a tough task to be ready for Week 1, and a very uphill battle to be 100% at any point in 2026. Jake Tonges is a serviceable backup, but Smith would be a significant upgrade and has proven he can be a Pro Bowl-caliber starter at the position.

He had his best season under head coach Mike McDaniel in Miami, catching 88 of 111 targets for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. McDaniel comes from the Kyle Shanahan coaching try. Smith should fit perfectly in this offense on a one-year deal, with the potential to be a long-term option if Kittle isn't able to return to form.

Los Angeles Chargers

Smith could reunite with McDaniel in Los Angeles. The one speed bump here is promising young tight end Oronde Gadsden Jr. However, he is far from proven after having one good month-long stretch as a rookie.

Not only could they utilize more than one tight end in their offensive system, but the team could simply decide that Smith is the superior player. We have proof that the combination of Smith and McDaniel can be successful, and we'd love to see them run it back in 2026.



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