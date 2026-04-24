Jordyn Tyson Joins Chris Olave in Saints’ Wide Receiver Room via NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints weren’t about to get cute when a playmaker was sitting on the board—they went and got one, selecting Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nola gets their guy ‼️



Jordyn Tyson is heading to the New Orleans Saints 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QMYm3cv8Sh — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2026

Tyson came into the process with some serious buzz—comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. will do that—and while he may not have been the first receiver off the board, he was firmly in that top tier alongside Carnell Tate.

The production tells an interesting story. Tyson broke out in 2024 with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 games, flashing big-play ability and alpha traits. Injuries got in the way last season—he missed four games with a hamstring issue—but he still put up 61 grabs for 711 yards and eight scores across nine starts. The efficiency dipped (11.7 yards per catch after sitting at 14.7 the year prior), but the flashes were still there, especially in spurts. When he gets rolling, it looks different—just ask anyone who watched his late-2024 stretch or those early-season explosions in 2025.

Physically, Tyson checks a lot of boxes. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, he’s built to handle NFL coverage and win through contact. He’s comfortable making catches outside his frame, and he’s not afraid to operate in traffic. Where he really stands out is early in the route—he uses hesitation moves and quick bursts to create separation off the line, particularly against zone or when corners give him space.

That said, he’s not a pure burner, and there are questions about how consistently he’ll separate against tight press coverage at the next level. He can win downfield, but it’s not always with raw speed—it’s more about timing, leverage, and positioning.

The other piece you can’t ignore is durability. Tyson’s dealt with a torn ACL, a collarbone issue, and now a hamstring injury in a relatively short window. It’s not disqualifying, but it’s part of the profile teams—and fantasy managers—have to weigh.

Fantasy Outlook of Jordyn Tyson Joining New Orleans Saints

Landing with the New Orleans Saints gives Tyson a clear path to relevance right away.

With Chris Olave already established as the top option, Tyson steps in as a natural No. 2 in the passing game. That’s not a bad place to be, especially in an offense that’s looking for more juice on the perimeter. If Tyler Shough can keep things on schedule, there’s room here for Tyson to see meaningful volume early.

From a fantasy perspective, this feels like a classic rookie wide receiver profile with upside. The weekly floor might be a little volatile—especially early in the year—but the path to WR3 production is absolutely there if he stays on the field. And if things click faster than expected, there’s more ceiling than people might realize.

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