Josh Allen and 4 More Sleeper Fantasy Plays For Sunday Night Football
The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Buffalo Bills for the NFL’s season kickoff of Sunday Night Football. Last season, Baltimore defeated Josh Allen and company during the regular season before the Bills exacted their revenge in the playoffs to advance to the AFC Championship. Here are the top plays for this week’s Sunday night showdown.
Josh Allen Over 230.5 Passing Yards
The Bills signal caller is coming off the first MVP campaign of his career over his quarterback counterpart for Sunday’s matchup, Lamar Jackson. Allen has eclipsed 230 passing yards in each of his last six season openers, including 232 passing yards and four total touchdowns in last year’s opener. Buffalo’s passing attack is a crucial piece of their offensive scheme and will be pivotal versus Baltimore on Sunday.
Ray Davis Over 15.5 Rushing Yards
Ray Davis carved out a significant role in Buffalo’s backfield down the stretch of last season. Davis notched nearly 450 rushing yards during his rookie campaign, averaging 26 per game. With an expanded role in year two, Davis is highly likely to eclipse a low yardage line in Week 1.
DeAndre Hopkins Over 13.5 Receiving Yards
Entering his first season in Baltimore, DeAndre Hopkins is slated to start alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Hopkins produced nearly 500 yards for the Kansas City Chiefs, averaging 43.7 yards per game following his trade from the Tennessee Titans. Hopkins is highly likely to produce in Baltimore’s offense this season.
Derrick Henry Over 0.5 Rushing Touchdowns
This pick is relatively chalk. Derrick Henry posted one of the best single-season performances of his career in 2024, finishing in a three-way tie for the league lead in rushing touchdowns with 16. He posted just five of 17 games without a rushing touchdown last season and is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.
Cole Bishop Over 3.5 Solo Tackles
In just his second NFL season, Cole Bishop is already one of the top tacklers on the Bills defense. In his rookie year, he posted 40 total tackles despite notching just four starts. In three of his four starts, Bishop eclipsed the 3.5 solo tackle mark, which he’s likely to do tonight.