Josh Jacobs Is Expected To Receive A 4-6 Game Suspension, Crushing MarShawn Lloyd's Fantasy Football Value

We are back with another Josh Jacobs update. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he has spoken to sources who have suggested that Jacobs could likely be looking at a four-to-six-week suspension, and the ruling should be handed down relatively soon.

Fowler: Jacobs could face 4-6 game suspension https://t.co/02fRIIL3KC — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) September 18, 2026

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler On A Potential Josh Jacobs Suspension

So, the NFL's investigation is ongoing, but there could be a suspension sooner rather than later," Fowler said. "Jacobs remains on the commissioner exempt list. A four-to-six-game suspension could be the range based on a few people I've talked to in the league, but that's obviously fluid and based on the league's findings.

Fantasy Impact

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

We have been saying six weeks seems like the most likely length of suspension for a while now. Obviously, four weeks would be even better for fantasy football owners.

In the most likely scenario, his games missed on the commissioner's exempt list would count towards whatever suspension he receives, assuming he does receive a suspension. It's hard to imagine he wouldn't.

However, we have to remember that while on the commissioner's exempt list, he is not allowed to work out or practice with the team, so it could take him a week or two to regain his full role in the Packers' backfield. We have no idea what kind of shape he will be in when he rejoins the team after dealing with all these legal issues. We'd expect that he will be preparing for a return, especially once he is given a set return date, but that is not a guarantee.

The good news is, at least so far, none of the other running backs in Green Bay have done anything to lead us to believe that they will cut into Jacobs' workload once he returns. The late start to the season could actually help keep him healthy for a stretch run after a 2025 season marred by injury.

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

We continue to say this, but if you can get anything for Lloyd you should take him. Last week already damaged his value and we don't expect it to get any better this week. If there is someone in your league desperate for a flex option, take what you can get when it comes to Lloyd. You might want to do it quickly too, because we aren't expecting much from him this week either.

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