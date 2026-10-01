Josh Jacobs, Jaylen Wright, And More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Trade Candidates Before Week 4

There are some players who have stumbled out of the gate to start the fantasy football season for one reason or another. The cream usually ends up rising to the top, and a slow start to the season could open the door to an opportunity to acquire a potential league winner at a low cost. These are the top buy-low trade targets for Week 4.

Buy-Low Candidates

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

This might be a controversial one, but I'm buying Jacobs while things look their bleakest. With a video of the incident with his ex-girlfriend still looming, there are a lot of fantasy football owners who do not believe he is going to see the field again this season.

I have held the belief that he will be back in Week 7, and I'm standing by that. You may be wondering why you would trade for Jacobs now if he's going to be out until Week 7. Because the NFL can hand down a suspension at any moment, and we have no idea what's on that video. Once we get a definitive suspension and his eventual return is confirmed, his price is going to skyrocket.

There is no doubt that this is a calculated risk, but it's one worth taking. While there are also concerns about the Packers' offensive line, he should still see enough value to make him a fantasy RB2 with fresh legs down the stretch.

RB Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

If you missed out on Wright and someone just bought him cheap off the waiver wire, send them a trade offer. When you just picked a player up off waivers and you can trade them, it feels like you are getting something for nothing.

Ollie Gordon is getting all the hype, but all the evidence points to Wright being first in line to take over as the lead back in Miami. Even at his best, he'll be a matchup-based flex option in the Miami offense, but you should be able to get him cheap enough to make him worth it. We aren't sure that will still be the case on Monday after he plays more than 60% of the offensive snaps and leads the backfield in carries and targets.

WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

There have been reports that Brown is looking at an eight-week recovery from his sprained ankle, but he is already walking around in cleats without a limp. That doesn't sound like a player who is going to miss half the season with a sprained ankle.

With Drake Maye struggling so much this season, and his wide receivers being so inept, Brown is going to be hyper-targeted once he returns. We are expecting a much quicker return than had been reported after Week 2. Once that positive report drops, his price goes up. You could get an even better deal on him if the fantasy team that has him is struggling and is desperate for wins.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Harrison's time in Arizona has been nothing short of a disaster, and his usage as a field-stretching deep threat has been questionable at best. However, the reality of Harrison potentially being traded has gained a lot of steam. He was an elite prospect and his price is extremly cheap right now. We would roll the dice and take a shot on his talent in hopes that he gets a fresh start before the trade deadline.

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