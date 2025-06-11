Fantasy Sports

Josh Reynolds Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Josh Reynolds reunites with his former coaches in New York, but his limited role and inconsistent production leave him off the fantasy radar in most formats.

Shawn Childs

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC divisional round playoff game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC divisional round playoff game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Josh Reynolds showed flashes of production early in 2023 with the Lions but quickly faded into a blocking-heavy role before bouncing back slightly in the postseason. After a brief stint in Denver derailed by injury and depth chart competition, he reunites with familiar coaches in New York, aiming for a fresh start.

Josh Reynolds, New York Jets

Detroit had Reynolds on the field for 72.7% of their snaps in 2023, but the Lions used him as a blocker on many plays with minimal value in the passing game in most weeks. He posted helpful stats in three (4/80, 5/66/2, and 4/76/1) of his first five contests. From Week 7 to Week 17, Reynolds only had 16 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns. His stats rebounded from Week 18 to Week 20 (5/44, 5/80, and 2/27/1).

Last season, after two reasonable games (5/45 and 4/93 on 13 targets), the young receiving talent on the Broncos pushed him into a minimal role for the remainder of the season (4/56 on 11 targets) while missing nine weeks with a hand injury.

Josh Reynolds Fantasy Football Outlook

Reynolds has ties to the new coaching staff in New York, but that doesn’t guarantee him a playable fantasy opportunity. In the past, he’s had stretches of helpful games while bringing a below-par fantasy skill set to the table.

