Josh Reynolds Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Josh Reynolds showed flashes of production early in 2023 with the Lions but quickly faded into a blocking-heavy role before bouncing back slightly in the postseason. After a brief stint in Denver derailed by injury and depth chart competition, he reunites with familiar coaches in New York, aiming for a fresh start.
Josh Reynolds, New York Jets
Detroit had Reynolds on the field for 72.7% of their snaps in 2023, but the Lions used him as a blocker on many plays with minimal value in the passing game in most weeks. He posted helpful stats in three (4/80, 5/66/2, and 4/76/1) of his first five contests. From Week 7 to Week 17, Reynolds only had 16 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns. His stats rebounded from Week 18 to Week 20 (5/44, 5/80, and 2/27/1).
Last season, after two reasonable games (5/45 and 4/93 on 13 targets), the young receiving talent on the Broncos pushed him into a minimal role for the remainder of the season (4/56 on 11 targets) while missing nine weeks with a hand injury.
Josh Reynolds Fantasy Football Outlook
Reynolds has ties to the new coaching staff in New York, but that doesn’t guarantee him a playable fantasy opportunity. In the past, he’s had stretches of helpful games while bringing a below-par fantasy skill set to the table.