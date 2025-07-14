2025 Fantasy Football QB Sleepers Include Justin Fields And Dak Prescott
NFL teams don't win Super Bowls without at least quality starters behind center. Quarterback isn't the most important position in fantasy football, but the same is still true -- championships don't come without production behind center.
Unlike in real life football, though, championship fantasy football teams are more often built on the back of finding a quarterback in the later rounds.
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow offer the best options at quarterback for fantasy managers in 2025. But managers won't be able to land those signal-callers if they emphasize running backs and wide receivers early in the draft.
Instead, they'll have to find a sleeper behind center. Based on their current Fantasy Pros ADP, here are four quarterbacks who are sleeper candidates entering NFL training camp.
Justin Fields, New York Jets
Expectations have always been high around Fields. They arguably are again entering this season, as Fields finds himself ranked as a top 12 quarterback according to Fantasy Pros.
But I wanted to give fantasy managers in eight-team leagues a potential sleeper quarterback. Behind his electric running ability, Fields has the potential to out-produce Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray and San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy.
That'd make him a top eight QB.
Fields only started six games last season. But in those six games, he showed much better ball security and was on pace to have the best passing statistics of his career. He was also on track to about match his 657 rushing yards from 2023.
If Fields takes another step in his development with the Jets, he could be a fringe QB1 in eight-team leagues.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
It's an odd-numbered year. That means fantasy managers can trust the Cowboys quarterback.
Dating back to 2019, Prescott has put together very strong fantasy seasons every other year. He eclipsed the 4,500-yard mark in 2019, 2021 and 2023. Prescott also had at least 30 passing touchdowns in all three of those campaigns.
The even-numbered years have been a different story. Prescott led the NFL in interceptions during 2022. Last season, he only played eight games because of injury, throwing 11 touchdowns and eight picks.
Prescott is a boom or bust candidate more than a sleeper. But because of the risk associated with drafting him, the Cowboys quarterback is the No. 15 fantasy signal-caller according to Fantasy Pros.
If he plays as he did in 2023, Prescott will outplay that ranking.
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Arguably the first true sleeper for 12-team leagues on our list, Michael Penix Jr. has risen local expectations. But nationally, pundits are still only lukewarm, at best, on the Falcons signal-caller.
According to Fantasy Pros, he's the No. 24-ranked fantasy QB.
Penix's statistcs from his three starts last season don't jump off the page. He averaged 7.4 yards per pass with a 58.1% completion percentage, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Penix also didn't face any elite defense in his three starts.
But he passed the eye test and built a strong connection with Falcons receiver Drake London in just a handful of games. During the season finale, Penix threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns versus the Carolina Panthers.
Managers should target Penix in the late rounds after already grabbing a QB1. If he develops as the Falcons expect, Penix could be worthy of starting lineup consideration by the second half of the season.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
It's hard to call a four-time MVP a "sleeper," but that's what the 41-year-old signal-caller is as Fantasy Pros' No. 28 quarterback entering training camp.
Despite his age, Rodgers should be more mobile another year removed from his 2023 Achilles injury. That could lead to a more vintage Rodgers than what fantasy managers saw in 2024.
If Pittsburgh executes its plan of playing strong defense and a more efficient running game in 2025, Rodgers could capitalize with more efficiency as well. In 2024, Rodgers completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
Rodgers isn't going to be an MVP candidate like four years ago. But he could offer better quality than the last few seasons, which could make him valuable as a potential QB2 in two-quarterback formats.