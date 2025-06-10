Justin Fields Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Justin Fields joins the New York Jets in 2025 looking to reclaim his fantasy relevance with a strong supporting cast and a run-heavy offensive system that suits his dual-threat skill set. Though injuries and inconsistency have defined his past seasons, Fields still offers sneaky upside thanks to his rushing ability and improved offensive personnel.
Justin Fields, New York Jets
In 2022, Fields lost momentum late in the year for the second consecutive season due to an injury. He took a nasty hit in Week 11, leading to a missed game, while also sitting out Week 18 with a hip issue. Despite having high hopes as a QB2 in the fantasy market, Fields played his way off rosters after a dismal first four games (34-for-67 with 471 yards passing, two touchdowns, and four interceptions plus 34 runs for 147 yards and a score).
The Bears allowed him to run more from Week 6 to Week 11 (80/640/6), leading to an impressive run (21.30, 26.15, 27.55, 43.95, 42.05, and 25.15 fantasy points). His electric game (301 combined yards with four touchdowns) vs. the Dolphins helped me win $250,000 at DraftKings. Fields never threw more than 28 pass attempts in any matchup. His rushing stats (160/1,143/8) accounted for 49.0% of his fantasy points. He gained over 20 yards on 10 rushes, with four plays reaching the 40-yard mark.
The following season, Fields had a progression in his passing opportunity (28.5 passes per game – 21.2 in 2022). After two uptick games (360/4 and 339/4), he left Week 5 with a dislocated right thumb, costing him four weeks. Fields failed to make an impact over his final seven starts (194 passing yards per game with five passing scores). Over this span, he was more active in the run game (77/420/5).
With Russell Wilson injured to open 2024, Fields went 4-2 for the Steelers over the first six games as a game manager. He gained 1,337 combined yards with equal success in touchdowns via the pass (5) and on the ground (5) while throwing only one interception. His best showing came in Week 4 (312/1 with 10 rushes for 55 yards and two touchdowns).
After losing his starting job, Fields battled a hamstring injury, followed by an abdominal issue in mid-December. Pittsburgh gave him only 15 snaps over their last 11 weeks.
Justin Fields Fantasy Football Outlook
The structure of the Jets’ offense will be run-favoring in 2025, and New York has defensive talent. Fields has never played a full season, averaging only 22.4 passes per game. His floor is created by his ability to run and add rushing touchdowns.
New York has a viable WR1, pass-catching talent at running back, and the Jets added an upgrade at tight end. In a way, his offensive team structure is similar to the Bears in 2022. In late May, Fields ranked 18th at quarterback in the high-stakes market.
He ranked 11th in fantasy points (331.40) in four-point passing touchdown leagues in 2022 while missing two games. I expect him to outperform his current ADP. Let’s go with about 3,500 combined yards with about 25 scores.