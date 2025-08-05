Justin Jefferson, Brock Bowers Headline Perfect Fantasy Football Draft From Pick 6
The NFL season starts on September 4th, giving fantasy drafters a month to fine-tune their draft plans. For the most part, I’m not in draft shape despite having a good feel for the player pool. Each fantasy site and format has a different draft flow, requiring timing and thought to execute a winning draft plan.
For this exercise, I’m using NFFC ADPs from July 29th to August 8th for their RotoWire Online Championship. This format uses 3RR (third-round reversal) with PPR scoring. Quarterbacks score six points for passing touchdowns, with minus two for interceptions. Each draft is 20 rounds with these starting roster slots:
Quarterback (1)
Running Backs (2)
Wide Receivers (3)
Tight End (1)
Flex (RB, WR, or TE (1)
Team Kicker (1)
Defense/Special Teams (1)
When drafting a perfect team, I can’t speculate that any player will slide beyond their ADP. Therefore, my draft plan then becomes a script.
1.6 – Justin Jefferson (WR), Minnesota Vikings
In this format, I want to be wide receiver strong, but I also don’t want to box myself out from rostering potential breakout wide receivers. Jefferson is the sixth player by their current ADP, and he is the clear-cut best option on the board for my plan.
2.7 – Brock Bowers (TE), Las Vegas Raiders
Ladd McConkey and A.J. Brown come off the board just before my pick, forcing me to take an edge at tight end or take a stance on Chase Brown or Bucky Irving. Both backs play in high-scoring offenses, but I decided to take the advantage at tight end by adding Bowers. He should have a beast floor for his position, and Trey McBride would be available with my next.
3.7 – James Cook (RB), Buffalo Bills
With Cook not practicing in August due to wanting a new contract, he has slid in some drafts. The Bills have a high-scoring offense, and their backs have had an uptick in fantasy scoring over the past two seasons. Cook scored 18 times in 2024, after reaching paydirt nine times over his previous 33 games. I’ll take double-digit touchdowns with the hopes of a few more catches, while taking advantage of his dip in ADP.
Breece Hall should have been my choice, but I’m still mad at him from last year!. The Jets suggested he’ll be much more involved in the passing game. New York will continue to rotate in a second running back.
4.6 – Joe Burrow (QB), Cincinnati Bengals
When restricted by a script draft, I can take advantage of a sliding wide receiver or running back. The top wide receiver on the board by ADP is Terry McLaurin, followed by DK Metcalf. I’m not sold on Alvin Kamara this year, even with three-down value. I had the quarterback play in New Orleans, suggesting a dismal offensive season. Chuba Hubbard is the next-rated back by ADP.
In the end, I panicked and took the edge at quarterback with Burrow. By doing so, I get a piece of Ja’Marr Chase for potential protection. Unfortunately, in this type of league with an overall championship, drafting a quarterback and tight end early isn’t the ideal game plan.
5.7 – Rome Odunze (WR), Chicago Bears
Ideally, I would like to finesse Odunze as my WR3, but he won’t make it to my next pick. Here are the wideouts available in the range of my fifth-round pick: George Pickens, Calvin Ridley, DeVonta Smith, and Zay Flowers. In the end, I'm shooting for upside while understanding that in a real draft, I will get Odunze at a fair price. I like his potential to break out, and he offers big-game and scoring upside.
6.6 – Stefon Diggs (WR), New England Patriots
The choices at running back and wide receiver in this range don’t match up well with my thoughts. Sam LaPorta is a player of interest if I didn’t add Brock Bowers in the second round, giving me a chance to reflect on whether I prefer Chase Brown or Bucky Irving with LaPorta over Diggs and Bowers. If I drafted a running back, I would lean toward Isiah Pacheco unless D’Andre Swift slid past his ADP.
The highlights on Diggs have been positive this summer. He has proven a top-tier wide receiver resume when healthy. I could also view him as my true WR2 while Rome Odunze becomes my upside WR3 in this wide receiver structure.
7.7 – Cooper Kupp (WR), Seattle Seahawks
As my fourth wide receiver, I only need Kupp to score 200.00 fantasy points in PPR formats to be a fantasy edge. He missed seven games in 2024 while scoring under 8.00 fantasy points in four other matchups (4/37, 3/17, 3/24, and 1/29), but found a way to score 143.00 fantasy points over seven contests. Kupp will be a top-two target in Seattle, with a high foundation in route running.
8.6 – Joe Mixon (RB), Houston Texans
The running back situation in Texas became cloudy once they added Nick Chubb, but he is coming off a significant injury. Mixon has been battling a foot injury, putting him on the sidelines so far this summer. As a result, his draft value has plunged, creating a value opportunity for anyone believing that Mixon will be ready for Week 1. He looked good over the first two-thirds of 2024, and Houston should give him an active role when on the field.
After eight rounds, I have the foundation of my team. I need two more running backs, most likely over the next two rounds, with one being a handcuff for James Cook. Here’s my quick list of targets over expected ADP over the next four rounds:
9.7 – Cam Skattebo (RB), New York Giants
10.6 – Ray Davis (RB), Buffalo Bills
11.7 – Rashod Bateman (WR), Baltimore Ravens
12.6 – Nick Chubb (RB), Houston Texans
I’ll be looking for a backup quarterback in rounds 13 or 14 while keeping an eye on the drop-downs at running back and wide receiver. At some point, I’ll have to add a second tight end, a kicker, and a defense, leaving three open roster slots to fill out the backend of my roster.
After working through this plan, it is critical to look at other tradeoffs to see if I can improve the overall foundation and starting lineup of my team. Based on my draft layoff, what changes would you make to your draft plan?