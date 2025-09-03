Kaleb Johnson And 11 More Surprising Depth Chart Updates That Impact Fantasy Football
NFL depth charts are to be taken with a grain of salt in week one. Players often times find themselves in backup position on the chart, and they end up breaking out anyway. Look back to 2023 Puka Nacua and Rookies Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson. I truly think that these depth charts are a ploy, at times, and cannot be totally trusted. Some players fit that description, and I will not fall victim to what the team is saying ahead of week one.
TreVeyon Henderson
The Patriots listed TreVeyon Henderson as their RB3 behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. I am going to believe that Henderson is truly the 3rd back on this team? Absolutely not. He is the best running back on this team. This is a bump to the veterans on paper, but Henderson should well-exceed 10 touches in week one, almost definitely ahead of Antonio Gibson.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
In a similar situation, Jacory Croskey-Merritt was listed as the RB4 on the Commanders depth chart. This is surprising because many had been lead to think that he might be a core contributor right behind Austin Ekeler. Unlike TreVeyon Henderson, this report can have more life, but I do expect Croskey-Merritt to have a notable role. Anything less than five week one touches would surprise me. He should compete with Chris Rodriguez for the RB2 role and out snap Jeremy McNichols. With Kliff Kingsbury, you never know, so air some caution.
Kaleb Johnson
The Steelers put Kaleb Johnson as their RB3 behind Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. This is another depth chart that could have life. Gainwell played ahead of Johnson during the preseason. While the Steelers have hopes for Kaleb Johnson, I do not think he is overly great. He fell at point of contact very often in preseason with little YAC ability. He may actually be the RB3 in Pittsburgh. That being said, do not sell low, it is not worth it.
Travis Hunter
The rookie phenom was listed as a WR1 and backup cornerback. This is very interesting and shows me that he may be an offensive priority rather than defensive. Regardless, Hunter is playing both ways. Time will truly tell which position he is better at, and will be prioritized at. Liam Coen wants him to play up to 80% of offensive snaps.
Jaxson Dart
Well well well, Jaxson Dart is QB2 ahead of Jameis Winston. It does surprise me as we thought that Dart would sit out the season, for the most part. Perhaps he made an impression on Brian Daboll. It seems ever more likely that Dart will play football in 2025. Winston will be a locker room guy more than anything, which I think is just fine.
Travis Etienne/Tank Bigsby
This Jaguars duo is listed as co-RB1's on the depth chart. I projected this backfield to be a true split, and it appears to be going that way. Whoever plays better will surely takeover this job. My stock is with Tank Bigsby.
JK Dobbins
He is the Broncos RB1, for now. The veteran gets his respect, but he will split with RJ Harvey. I see this being the most similar run game to Detroit's two headed monster. Dobbins in David Montgomery while Harvey is Jahmyr Gibbs.
Jerome Ford
The Browns list Jerome Ford as RB1. I expect a split with Dylan Sampson, but Ford is going to carry the ball more. I expect a 70-30 split just as I had projected a couple weeks back. This will remain until Quinshon Judkins plays (potentially week one).
Dont'e Thornton
The rookie has had a great training camp, leading himself to be listed as a starting wide receiver. Prior to camp, it was expected that Jack Bech might be the top rookie receiver on this team, but Thornton jumps ahead of Bech, Amari Cooper on the depth chart. He is a big body that may command red zone targets.
Ollie Gordon
The rookie has been hyped as a great handcuff to De'Von Achane, but he is the listed RB3. The common trend among rookies is their deep listing on the depth chart. I do not know if this theme has to do with contracts or respect, but Gordon will be competing early on with Jaylen Wright for the RB2 job. As Achane has not been very durable, the RB2 has value here.
Elic Ayomanor
Not overly eye-catching, but the rookie bumps Van Jefferson to become a listed WR1. Breakout incoming?