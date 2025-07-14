Can Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Bounce Back In 2025 Fantasy Football After A Down Year?
After years of fantasy dominance, Travis Kelce finally showed signs of decline in 2024, finishing fifth among tight ends and ending his 1,000-yard streak. As the Chiefs’ legendary pass-catcher enters his age-35 season, fantasy managers must weigh whether he’s got one more elite year left—or if it’s time to look elsewhere at the position.
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
After setting a three-year low in catches (92), receiving yards (1,125), and targets (134) in 2021, Kelce had the best opportunity (152 targets) of his career. He set new tops in catches (110) and touchdowns (12) with the second-most receiving yards (1,338) in his 10 years with the Chiefs. Kelce gained over 100 yards in six contests (8/121/1, 8/108, 10/106, 6/115/3, 10/105, and 6/113) with seven catches or more in nine of his 20 starts (including the postseason.
Kelce finished first in tight end scoring (317.30) in PPR formats in 2022 while outscoring the second-best tight end by 100.90 fantasy points in PPR formats.
The following season, Kelce missed Week 1 with a knee issue that appeared to lower his explosiveness over the following three games (7/69/1, 6/60, and 10/67/1). He regained his form in Week 6 (9/124) and Week 7 (12/179/1), but Kelce wasn’t an impactful player over his final eight starts (39/401/1 on 43 targets). The Chiefs rested him over the last week of the season. His play was much better in the playoffs (7/71, 5/75/2, 11/116/1, and 9/93).
At age 34, the Chiefs still gave Kelce 133 targets over 16 games, with success in his catch rate (72.9). Unfortunately, his yards per catch (8.5) was significantly below his previous career average (12.5) and his 2023 average (10.6). He failed to gain more than 40 yards per catch, an area he reached twice in each of his previous four years. Kelce saw his consecutive 1,000-yard streak end at seven seasons.
Kansas City gave him double-digit targets in six matchups. Kelce scored over 20.00 fantasy points (PPR) in four games (10/90/1, 14/100, 8/84/1, and 7/117/1). His demise was exposed in the final two games in the postseason (2/19 and 4/39). He slipped to fifth in tight end scoring (196.40).
In his career, he ranks 28th all-time in receiving yards (12,151) and 14th in catches (1,004). Kelce needs 67 catches and 2,195 yards to rank 10th all-time in each category.
Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Outlook
Kelce can still make plays and get open, but his ability to create yards after the catch (3.7 – 5.0 in 2023, 6.1 in 2022, and 6.3 in 2021) looks to be a lost skill set. There’s always a chance that better spacing in the secondary with healthy wide receivers helps him in 2025, but one must draft him based on his direction and expected opportunity.
In the early draft season, Kelce comes off the board as the seventh tight end, with a much better ADP. Can he squeeze out one more productive year? Or is it time to find the next great tight? I’m downgrading him to about 80 catches for 800 yards and five scores, which is just enough to buy Kelce at his discount. Remember, any investment in Kelce is a bet that his quarterback will get him the ball.