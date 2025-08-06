Fantasy Sports

Keenan Allen Stock Rises After Reunion With Los Angeles Chargers And Justin Herbert

Keenan Allen returns to the Chargers, shaking up the WR depth chart and offering sneaky PPR value in fantasy drafts—if his ADP stays in check.

Shawn Childs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) singles to the referees during the second half in a game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) singles to the referees during the second half in a game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. / Yannick Peterhans-Imagn Images
The backend of the wide receiver corps for the Los Angeles Chargers had another significant change after they re-signed Keenan Allen. He has a long history with the team and Justin Herbert, setting up for WR2 status at a minimum. 

Keenan Allen's Tenure With The Chicago Bears

Last year, Allen had an up-and-down season with the Bears. He missed two games earlier in the year while showing a decline in his play over his first eight matchups (30 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns over 56 targets). His chemistry was on point over five contests from Week 12 to Week 16 (9/86/1, 5/73/2, 3/30, 6/82/1, and 9/141/1) with Caleb Williams, giving him WR1 production in fantasy points. 

Where Does Keenan Allen Land In LA's Wide Receiver Depth Chart?

Ladd McConkey retains the WR1 role while Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris take a hit in targets. The Chargers don’t have a top-tier option at tight end, and last season, their running backs ranked poorly in catches and receiving yards.

Ladd McConke
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (15) at training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen turned 33 in late April, so his game has more risk of decline than improvement. I’m going to treat him as a four-catch-a-week player, putting him in the realm of a 65/700/5 guy with WR4 status. 

Chasing aging players in football tends to equal a bad investment, so drafting Allen comes down to his adjusted ADP after the trade. Over the past week in the high-stakes market, he ranked 69th at wide receiver in PPR formats while Tre Harris (WR55) and Quentin Johnston (WR63) came off the board before him.

Keenan Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

I prefer to roster Allen over the likes of Tre Harris, Luther Burden, and Rashid Shaheed, which suggests that his new ranking should be at least 15 slots higher at wideout. Ultimately, Allen’s draftable fantasy value hinges on his new price point. His experience will also command attention from defenses, helping other receiving options on the Chargers.

Keenan Allen Signing Impact On Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris & Justin Herbert

As for LA’s third and fourth wide receivers, Johnston should maintain plenty of stats in three wide receiver sets while working more as a big-play wideout. Harris falls more into a rotation wideout who needs the Chargers to be trailing to get an increase in chances. He almost becomes a semi-handcuff to Johnston. 

Overall, the Chargers’ offense gains a player to help move the chains while also forcing defenses to defend the run and the deep part of the field in the passing game. Herbert gains three to five passing touchdowns with a few more yards. I expect to move him up only one or two slots in the quarterback rankings. 

