Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Managers Need Backup Plan as Latest Injury News Sets Emmett Johnson Up for Big Week 11

Fantasy football managers who have relied on Kenneth Walker III to anchor their lineups all season need to start scrambling for an alternative in Week 11. Speaking on ESPN’s NFL Live on Tuesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Kansas City Chiefs could hold Walker out for a second consecutive week as he continues to rehab a groin injury.

From NFL Live on @ESPN: The #Chiefs could sit Ken Walker for another week as he rehabs; The #Patriots move forward without Drake Maye; The #Bucs may not have Baker Mayfield (foot strain) this week. pic.twitter.com/WrIrdGjit0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2026

While the initial expectation was a brief absence, the Chiefs have zero incentive to rush their star back onto the field prematurely. Sitting comfortably in the AFC playoff picture, Kansas City faces a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday before turning their attention to a massive Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. Given Walker’s history with soft-tissue injuries, giving him an extra week of rest so he is at 100 percent for Buffalo makes complete football sense for the Chiefs.

For fantasy managers, however, it creates an immediate roster crunch (especially with six teams on a bye in Week 11).

What Fantasy Managers Should Do With Kenneth Walker III

Before tweaking his groin, Walker was arguably the steal of 2026 fantasy football drafts, racking up 872 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns through his first eight games in Kansas City. Managers obviously aren't dropping him, and they shouldn't panic about his long-term outlook either.

Still, his fantasy managers cannot afford to wait until Sunday morning to figure out how to replace him. Prioritize adding insurance off the waiver wire immediately while monitoring the Chiefs' practice reports closely over the next few days. Looking toward high-upside committee backs or pass-catching specialists who can provide a safe floor while Walker gets healthy for Week 12.

Emmett Johnson Vaults Into RB1 Territory

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) catches a pass for 34 yards during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Walker managers are sweating out practice reports, anyone holding Emmett Johnson potentially just struck Week 11 fantasy football gold.

With Walker sidelined in Week 10, Johnson stepped into a true bell-cow role during Kansas City’s win over the Falcons and delivered a massive fantasy performance. Johnson handled 22 carries for 101 rushing yards (4.6 yards per carry) while dominating the backfield touches (no other Chiefs running back saw more than two carries). Even better, Johnson proved to be a lethal weapon in the passing game, catching six of his seven targets for 70 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

That 28-touch, 171-yard, two-score explosion is the exact reason Kansas City feels comfortable letting Walker rest another week. If Walker is officially ruled out against Arizona, Johnson won't just be a viable streamer; he will be locked into our Week 11 rankings as an RB1. Operating as the clear lead back in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense is already a fantasy dream, and drawing a porous Cardinals run defense only raises his ceiling. Arizona has struggled all season to contain physical runners between the tackles and routinely surrenders explosive plays to pass-catching backs in space.

If you rostered Johnson as a speculative stash or burned top waiver priority on him after Sunday's breakout, keep him squarely in your starting lineup. Assuming Walker gets the extra week off to prepare for Thanksgiving, Johnson is set up to carry fantasy rosters to a crucial Week 11 victory.