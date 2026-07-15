Key Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Malik Nabers' Knee Is A Concern But Another Star WR Is In Worse Shape

There are quite a few impactful fantasy football options still dealing with injuries they suffered last season. Teams don't have to release injury reports this time of year, making it tough to get a definitive read on their health.

So, you have to monitor these situations through beat writer reports and various other sources. These are some of the biggest injuries to wide receivers and tight ends who you should be monitoring leading up to the 2026 fantasy football season.

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

It has been a tumultuous recovery for Nabers since tearing his ACL last September. He has struggled this season with scar tissue and has undergone multiple additional procedures to remove it because it was limiting his range of motion.

BREAKING: Giants WR Malik Nabers, who is still recovering from a knee injury—a torn ACL and lateral meniscus repair—and underwent a secondary surgery to remove scar tissue that was restricting his knee extension, could miss the first 4-5 games of the season.



(via Jordan Raanan) pic.twitter.com/HinNytsP4K — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) July 9, 2026

Recently, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that Nabers could be in danger of missing the first 4-5 weeks of the season because of his struggles to recover from this injury. This is an injury you need to monitor closely, because he has WR1 overall upside if he's fully healthy this season.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

We only learned that Rice had a knee procedure back in May because he ended up being sent to jail in Texas for violating his probation. This became a significant concern and sank his ADP; however, we did get news that he was allowed to leave to go to a hospital to rehab his injured knee. It's been radio silence since. It's likely we won't know much until training camp opens up and we see him on the field or we learn that he's not ready to get on the field.

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

After struggling with an ankle injury late in the season, Pierce underwent ankle surgery this offseason. This is suddenly a big deal after the Colts moved on from Michael Pittman Jr this offseason and gave Pierce a new four-year $114 million deal.

There is a lot of hype surrounding Pierce and Josh Downs this offseason, and Pierce's ankle could have a major impact on who you should be drafting in Indy. Monitor this one closely.

WR Tyreek Hill, FA

This one makes us sad. Hill suffered a catastrophic knee injury last season, which included a dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears. There is almost no chance that he's ever close to the same again after suffering that injury at his age. It would be shocking if he's ready for the start of the season, and there is a strong possibility he won't be able to suit up at all in 2026.

TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Kraft tore his ACL last season, and from everything we've heard, he's already looking great. It sounds like there is a strong chance that he is ready for the start of the season. As long as he gets out on the field in training camp, you shouldn't be afraid to draft him this summer.

TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

LaPorta saw his 2025 season end early due to a back injury, and he subsequently underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back. He still wasn't up to full speed at OTAs. This is a tough injury to come back from and could seriously hinder his production moving forward. His value could hinge on how healthy he looks leading up to the season.

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