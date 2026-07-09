Key NFL Training Camp Battles For Fantasy Football Owners To Watch: TreVeyon Henderson Will Look To Breakout

NFL Training Camps are set to start kicking off later this month, and fantasy football owners will be paying close attention. How training camp plays out can have a huge impact on the fantasy season, especially the camp battles. These are the key training camp battles to monitor for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Atlanta Falcons Quarterback

Michael Penix Jr vs Tua Tagovailoa

The battle between Penix and Tua is important even if you don't have interest in either quarterback. That's because they will be responsible for the success of fantasy stars Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

While Penix has proven he can sustain London as a WR1, Tua has proven that he can support multiple WR1s back in Miami with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. We expect Tagovailoa to win this battle and be the better option for the Falcons' weapons. He could also hold his own value as a potential bounce-back candidate.

Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks

Shedeur Sanders vs Deshaun Watson

That Watson trade and contract continues to haunt the Browns. If they do not believe that he looks like a quarterback who can lead them to a Super Bowl this summer, there is no football reason to start him after what we've seen during his time in Cleveland. Nevertheless, that contract could cause them to roll with him yet again, now on the wrong side of 30 and coming off two torn Achilles.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders even gets a fair shot based on his play, or if this was predetermined based on money. That's not to say that Watson can't be better than Sanders and a better fantasy option this season, but long-term, the move would make little sense.

New England Patriots Running Backs

Rhamondre Stevenson vs TreVeyon Henderson

This is the one that everyone will be watching. We all want Henderson to win, but we are not confident that he will. As explosive and dynamic as Henderson is, the coaching staff seems to love Stevenson and clearly have more trust in him.

The best-case scenario is that Henderson is simply undeniable this summer and fantasy owners get a breakout fantasy star when they draft him. Unfortunately, it's more likely that this is more of a split-back system and Stevenson is a thorn in the side of Henderson again this season.

Minnesota Vikings Running Backs

Aaron Jones vs Jordan Mason

Jones is clearly declining at 31 years old and is coming off the worst season of his career, in which he was limited to just 12 games. However, Jordan Mason didn't exactly run away with the starting job like we expected once Jones went down. We expect Mason to win this job, but he's limited as a pass-catcher and a runner to some extent, which makes this an intriguing battle.

Mason has the potential to be an extremely valuable fantasy back and we would love to see him outright earn this job. That is far from a lock, though. You should also keep your eye on Demond Claiborne and Zavier Scott. One of those two could carve out a significant role, especially in the passing attack.

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