Lamar Jackson Leads Fantasy Football QB Rankings & Tiers
It's very important for all fantasy managers to divide players into tiers at each position. As I've previously explained, that helps managers identify where to get the best value with each draft selection.
Typically, each tier includes a handful of players. But they don't always have to.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't win another MVP award in 2025. But with an historical statistical campaign, Jackson made first-team All-Pro a third time in his career.
Entering 2025, there can be a serious discussion of whether he is not just the No. 1 quarterback for fantasy leagues this fall, but if he's a cut above any other option.
Tier 1
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson is entering the part of a running quarterback's career where it's not unusual to see some decline. Jackson will turn 29 before Super Bowl LX.
But Jackson has improved so much as a passer in recent years that he's the clear-cut fantasy option in six-point passing touchdown leagues.
Last season, Jackson posted a career-high 41 passing touchdowns with only four interceptions. He was the first NFL signal-caller to post those statistics in a single season. Jackson also led the league with 8.8 yards per pass.
Given that Jackson is the first quarterback to ever post that touchdowns-interception ratio, it's not really fair to expect him to repeat it. But Jackson has reached 30-plus passing touchdowns now twice in his career. He's also improved pretty much every season as a passer, which should give managers a lot of confidence in him going into 2025.
Plus, Jackson's rushing totals haven't declined, giving fantasy managers additional insurance. Last year, Jackson had 915 rushing yards with four touchdowns.
Tier 1A.
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
I would proably only use this 1A quarterback tier in six-point passing touchdowns formats. In standard leagues where passing touchdowns are four points, Allen is very close to beind ranked at No. 1 ahead of Jackson.
In fact, a lot of fantasy experts have Allen at No. 1 with Jackson at No. 2. That's because Allen has rushed for 10-plus touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.
Daniels and Hurts join Jackson and Allen in the top tier because they produce elite statistics through the air and on the ground as well.
Tier 2
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Since I placed Jackson in a tier by himself for six-point passing touchdown leagues, it's worth highlighting Burrow's additional value in the same format.
The Bengals signal-caller arguably belongs in tier 1 in six-point passing touchdown leagues after his run during the second half last year. Burrow recorded eight consecutive games with at least 250 passing yards and three touchdowns during 2024.
Tier 2A
6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The three-time Super Bowl champion and former No. 1 overall pick make up the rest of the second tier of fantasy quarterbacks.
Mahomes is coming off a "down" season by his standards. Be careful not to overdraft him based off name recognition, but he's a tier 2 quarterback again.
Mayfield lost his offensive coordinator, but with an impressive offensive ensemble in support, the Buccaneers quarterback should have another very productive season.
Tier 3
8. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
10. Justin Fields, New York Jets
These signal-callers don't have the consistent passing numbers that the elite fantasy quarterbacks do. But with elite rushing abilities, Nix, Murray and Fields will all have an opportunity to be a top 10 fantasy quarterback this fall.
Tier 4
11. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
12. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
13. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
14. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
15. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
This group has the best upside remaining from a passing standpoint and come with less risk than the next tier. But these five quarterbacks don't feature a lot of rushing stats to support their fantasy value.
Prescott is the biggest wild card of the group. But if his pattern of elite seasons every other year continues, he will have a strong 2025.
Tier 5
16. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
17. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
18. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
19. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
20. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
21. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
22. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
I placed all 32 projected starting quarterbacks into tiers in the middle of July. The biggest changes since then come in the bottom tiers.
It's important to not put too much stock into training camp and the preseason. But based on training camp, Maye's stock is up while McCarthy's value is down. Meanwhile, Stafford is dealing with a back injury. That is something fantasy managers have to monitor. Right now, his fantasy value has taken a dip as a result of the injury.
Tier 6
23. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
24. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
25. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
26. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
27. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
28. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
29. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
30. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
31. Russell Wilson, New York Giants
32. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
In this final tier, the young quarterbacks are trending upwards.
Penix and Young put together promising ends to the 2024 campaign. Ward and Richardson have looked solid during training camp.
Meanwhile, Rodgers and the Steelers offense has struggled in training camp. Flacco and Wilson could provide steady fantasy value, but they offer little upside. They also might not be starters by midseason.