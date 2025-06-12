Lamar Jackson Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Lamar Jackson delivered a fantasy masterpiece in 2024, topping all quarterbacks with over 5,000 total yards and 45 touchdowns in the Baltimore Ravens' high-octane offense. With improved consistency, elite rushing production, and a revamped supporting cast, Jackson is poised for another dominant season under center in 2025.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens’ offense clicked on all cylinders last season, leading to a career year by Jackson. He set career highs in completions (316), pass attempts (474), passing yards (4,172), and passing touchdowns (41). His season ended with 5,087 combined yards and 45 scores, leading to the top ranking at quarterback in fantasy points (481.10) in four-point passing touchdown leagues.
Jackson has a floor of three touchdowns in nine of his 17 starts while scoring over 30.00 fantasy points in five matchups (37.90, 38.25, 35.80, 40.00, and 31.10), with four of those outcomes coming on the road. In his two down days, he scored 17.95 and 19.85 fantasy points, giving a high mark in consistency. Jackson passed for over 300 yards in two games (348/4 and 323/1).
He continues to offer an edge in the run game (139/915/4). Jackson comes off his top stats in completions over 20 (56) and 40 (14) yards, giving him two consecutive years with an edge in yards per pass attempt (8.0 and 8.8).
Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Outlook
The structure of the Ravens’ offense is exciting again heading into 2025. Derrick Henry helped create a beast run game while also helping the passing game spacing. Rashod Bateman’s development helped their passing game, and Baltimore’s ability to finish drives with touchdowns via the air in the red zone.
This year, I could see a pullback in passing touchdowns due to more success rushing the ball in close. Jackson ranks second at quarterback in late May, and he should be a fun ride again in 2025. Let’s go with 4,500 combined yards with 35 touchdowns as his starting floor.