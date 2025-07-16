Las Vegas Raiders Rookie WR Jack Bech: Scouting Report And 2025 Fantasy Value
Jack Bech enters his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders after a resurgent senior campaign at TCU, where he posted over 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. With limited depth behind Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, Bech has a chance to carve out a role and emerge as a sneaky value in deep fantasy football formats.
Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders
After achieving some success in his rookie season at LSU (43 receptions for 489 yards and 3 touchdowns), Bech had minimal opportunities over the following two years (16/200/1 and 12/146 yards), with the latter coming at TCU after his transfer.
In his senior season, he made 12 starts, resulting in career highs in catches (62), receiving yards (1,034), and touchdowns (9). Texas Christian featured him in their deep passing game (16.7 YPC). His best play in 2024 came in four games (6/139/1, 9/200/1, 6/166/2, 10/131/2) over the first five weeks. His year ended with weaker overall results over his final seven matchups (27/387/2).
Bech relies on his strength and excellent hands to make plays over the short areas of the field. His release needs work against physical cornerbacks, and he lacks the quickness and deep wheels to create wins in tight coverage downfield. Bech offers size (6’1” and 215 lbs.), but his speed is below the NFL average (approximately 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash – he didn’t compete in this event at the NFL combine, possibly due to a late-season knee injury).
With the ball in his hands, Bech runs with eyes up, looking to make defenders miss and break tackles. He can high-point the football and snatch errant throws off the mark.
Jack Bech 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
I sense he’ll be a zone-buster who outperforms expectations in the NFL. Bech has a Cooper Kupp feel but lacks his route-running ability and an exceptional college resume. The Raiders don’t have a strong WR2 option, but much of their receiving targets will go to two players (Brock Boyers and Jakobi Meyers). He rates as an early WR6 this summer. Last year, Tre Tucker had 47 targets for 539 yards and three touchdowns on 81 targets. Bech can’t beat those stats without passing him on the depth chart.