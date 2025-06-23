Las Vegas Raiders Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
The Raiders' last AFC West title came in 2002. Over the past 22 seasons, they have two wild-card postseason berths while winning five games or fewer 12 times. Las Vegas brought in Pete Carroll to save their franchise, giving their division four talented veteran head coaches. Over 18 years, Carroll has a 291-120-1 record with 12 trips to the playoffs (11-11). They won the Super Bowl in 2013 with Seattle while being inches away from a second consecutive title the following season.
Chip Kelly returns to the NFL after spending the past six seasons as the head coach for UCLA (35-34) and one year as the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes. His success at Oregon from 2009 to 2012 (46-7) led to a head coaching job for the Philadelphia Eagles. He went 10-6 in each of his first two seasons, with one playoff appearance. Kelly struggled in 2015 (6-9), leading to a firing and one failed year in 2016 (2-14) with San Francisco.
Last year, the Raiders ranked 29th in points (309) and 27th in yards allowed.
Their defense has been in the hands of Patrick Graham since 2022, but his hold on the job is fading after finishing poorly in points allowed (434 – 25th) and yards allowed (15th). He has been coaching in the NFL since 2009, having progressed through the Patriots’ coaching system. Graham was the offensive coordinator for Miami in 2019.
Las Vegas Raiders Offense
The Raiders finished last in the NFL in rushing yards (1,357) in 2024 while gaining only 3.6 yards per rush with four runs of 20 yards or more. They averaged 22.4 carries with 10 touchdowns.
Las Vegas finished 9th in passing yards (4,117) with 19 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The Raiders had the fourth-most passing attempts (635) but gained 6.5 yards per pass attempt. Their offensive line allowed 50 sacks.
Las Vegas Raiders Quarterbacks
Geno Smith, LV
Smith handled himself well with the keys to the Seahawks’ offense in 2022. He gained 4,748 combined yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, completing 69.8% of his passes. Smith finished fifth in quarterback scoring (361.80) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues. He scored over 25.00 fantasy points in four games, highlighted by one impact game (369 combined yards with three scores). Smith passed for 300 yards in four matchups (325/2, 320/2, 328/2, and 367/3).
His sophomore year with starting stats in Seattle didn’t go as smoothly. Smith missed two games late in the season with a groin issue. Over his 15 starts, he was on pace to gain 4,283 combined yards and 24 touchdowns. Both stats came in below his 2022 success (4,748/31). His completion rate (64.7%) and yards per rush (4.2) fell short of his previous season's results. Smith passed for 300 yards in four matchups (348/2, 346/0, 382/2, and 340/4). He threw more than two touchdowns in only one game.
Pete Carroll brought in Smith to help him improve the Raiders’ offense. He comes off career-highs in completions (407), pass attempts (578), and passing yards (4,320), but failed to make an impact in touchdowns (21) with 15 interceptions. Over his first 14 starts, Smith had one passing score or fewer in 12 matchups.
His only playable game came in Week 9 (379/3). He delivered one-third of his touchdowns in Week 16 (322/3) and Week 18 (237/4). The Seahawks had 40 passes or more in five games. Smith went 27-22 over the past three seasons with a winning record each year.
Fantasy Outlook: Smith will turn 35 in October, and most fantasy drafters will write him off based on his dull results in scoring over the past two seasons. The Raiders invested in Ashton Jeanty in this year’s draft, suggesting a more balanced offense. Las Vegas has an edge in talent at tight end while needing to develop its wide receiver depth behind Jakobi Meyers.
My initial thought is that there will be a pullback in passing attempts, with league-average value in touchdowns and passing yards. In the early draft season, Smith gets drafted outside the top 24 quarterbacks, putting him in the free agent pool in most 12-team redraft leagues. Not draft worthy, but I expect him to be better than the fantasy market believes.
Aidan O’Connell, LV
O’Connell handles himself well when working the first two levels of defenses in college, thanks to reads and timing. He doesn’t have a big arm, requiring more air on deep throws and creating less accuracy. He gets the ball out quickly to avoid losing plays while also hanging tough when asked to make a late throw on a long-developing play. His next step is improving his feel for the pass rush and staying connected with his throwing mechanics under duress.
Over 33 games at Purdue, O’Connell completed two-thirds of his passes for 9,218 yards with 65 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. His best year came in 2021 (3,711/28). He brings no value to the run game besides the occasional score and short runs for first downs.
Injuries at quarterback in 2023 led to O’Connell starting 11 games (5-6) for the Raiders. Over his final four games, he tossed eight touchdowns with no interceptions, highlighted by success in two matchups (248/4 and 302/2). O’Connell struggled over his first seven games (196 yards per contest) with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He gained only 6.5 yards per pass attempt.
Last season, Gardner Minshew won the Raiders’ starting quarterback job, leading to O’Donnell not getting his first start until mid-October (227/1). A broken thumb the following week led to four missed games. He flashed on Week 13 (340/2), followed by a knee injury and more missed time. The Raiders inserted him in their starting lineup over the final three weeks (269/0, 241/2, and 227/2).
Fantasy Outlook: O’Connell’s first job is winning Las Vegas’s backup quarterback job. He has enough NFL game experience to provide the Raiders with a serviceable replacement for Geno Smith in the event of an injury.
Other Options: Cam Miller, Carter Bradley
Las Vegas Raiders Running Backs
Running lanes were a problem for the Raiders’ running backs last season. They averaged only 19.5 carries per game, resulting in a three-year low in rushing yards (1,233) and a weakness in their yards per carry (3.7). Las Vegas completed 21.7% of their passes to backs in 2024, while gaining only 6.9 yards per catch. Running backs struggled to score touchdowns over the past two years (12 and 10).
Ashton Jeanty, LV
The Broncos featured Jeanty as their change-of-pace running back during his freshman season, giving him only two starts over 14 games. He gained 976 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 14 catches. Over the following two years, his production improved each season, highlighted by 397 touches in 2024 and exceptional success running the ball.
Jeanty led the nation in two rushing categories (rushing attempts – 374 and rushing yards – 2,601) last season while finishing second in rushing touchdowns (29 – 32 TDs by QB Bryson Daily). He gained an impressive 7.0 yards per carry. The previous year, he was more active catching the ball (43/569/5 – 13.2 yards per catch). Jeanty gained over 100 yards rushing in every game in 2024 while reaching the 200 combined-yard plateau in seven matchups.
With the ball in his hands, Jeanty is the definition of a “Pinball Wizard.” He bounces off defenders in the trash at the line of scrimmage with an uncanny knack for balance and leverage. His vision sets him apart from the running back pool while offering the acceleration, quickness, and speed to turn a small crease into back-breaking plays.
Jeanty runs with a low-rider profile that plays well at the goal line. He knows how to set up defenders and is willing to lead with his shoulder to bounce off possible tacklers. His running tempo varies to lull defensive players into a sense of a winning angle, but Jeanty’s slide-to-go move buys him daylight to make explosive plays.
Fantasy Outlook: He brings close to 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash while offering a workhorse profile on all three downs. Pete Carroll hopes Jeanty develops into some version of Marshawn Lynch, who was a key part of his Super Bowl runs. He ranks fourth at running back in mid-June for a team that desperately needs firepower out of their backfield.
Jeanty should have over 300 touches this year, with an excellent chance of catching 50 balls. If he stays upright for 17 games, his opportunity could be the best in the NFL at the running back position. The trick is to secure impact touchdowns to help push higher up the running back rankings.
Zamir White, LV
The Raiders only had White on the field for 40 plays in his rookie season, leading to 70 yards on 17 carries. After minimal touches over his first 12 games (20/54 with six catches for 38 yards) in 2023, he earned RB1 snaps over the final four weeks due to an injury to Josh Jacobs. He gained 457 combined yards with one touchdown and nine catches while averaging 23.3 touches. His high volume opportunity led to steady production in fantasy points (17.50, 14.50, 15.60, and 13.10) in PPR formats.
Last season, White had double-digit touches over his first four games with RB1 snaps in two matchups. He gained 152 yards on 49 carries (3.1 YPC) with short yards per catch (3.2 – 5/16). Two quad injuries led to nine missed games with a minimal role in his other four games (16/31/1 with one catch for 14 yards).
Fantasy Outlook: In his fourth season in the NFL, White brings minimal value on passing downs, making him a low-volume early-down runner until he shows more success on the field.
Raheem Mostert, MIA
In his ninth season in the NFL, at age 31, Mostert had his best year (1,187 combined yards with 21 touchdowns and 25 catches). He gained 4.9 yards per rush over his 390 carries in 2022 and 2023 with Miami while being more active catching the ball (31/202/2 and 25/175/3). He finished fifth in fantasy points (268.70) in PPR formats, with two impact games (13/82/3 with seven catches for 60 yards and one score and 132 combined yards with three touchdowns and three catches).
Miami gave Mostert 20 touches or more in only four games while gaining more than 100 combined yards in four matches. If he scored the exact touchdown total (5) as in 2022, Mostert would have finished with 96 fewer fantasy points (his new ranking would be 31st).
Buying players after a career season in the fantasy market tends to lead to poor rewards. When adding that players scoring impact touchdowns often fail to repeat, Mostert had two checkpoints to avoid last year. He finished last season with only 439 combined yards, two touchdowns, and 19 catches over 13 games. He gained only 3.3 yards per carry while delivering only one fantasy game of value (9/19/2 with one catch for 11 yards). Mostert missed time with chest and hip injuries.
Fantasy Outlook: Despite success with Miami, his window for playable fantasy stats appears to be over at age 33. Mostert could surprise over a short window to cover an injury, but I don’t view him as a viable handcuff option on draft, and he projects to be undrafted in 12-team formats.
Dylan Laube, LV
The Raiders took a flier on Laube with the 32nd selection in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His path to Las Vegas came via a small school (UNH), where he flashed value as a three-down back.
At the NFL Combine, Laube offered league-average speed (4.54 40-yard dash) at running back while showing an edge in strength (23 reps in the bench press). His route-running projects to be a favorable asset, and he returned kicks in college. Laube falls short in quickness, with questions about his success on the outside and his ability to defeat the big boys in tight quarters.
Over three seasons in college, Laube gained 3,787 combined yards with 40 touchdowns and 139 catches. His stats in 2022 (245/1,294/15 with 49 catches for 464 yards and two scores) and 2023 (160/793/9 with 68 catches for 699 yards and seven touchdowns) showcased his value in the passing game.
The Raiders gave him one carry in his rookie season.
Fantasy Outlook: Laube’s highlights contain enough to keep an open mind about his value as an NFL running back. His challenge will be facing bigger, faster, and stronger competition, resulting in narrower running lanes and fewer impact plays.
Other Options: Sincere McCormick, Chris Collier
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receivers
The addition of Brock Bowers to the Raiders’ offense led to a sharp decline in wide receiver production last season. They accounted for only 43.2% of their team’s completions, down from 69.2% in 2023. Their wideouts set three-year lows in catches (177), receiving yards (2,030), touchdowns (11), and targets (281). Las Vegas should rank poorly in wide receiver stats again this year.
Jakobi Meyers, LV
In 2022, Meyers missed three games with a concussion and a shoulder injury. Over his first six starts, he delivered three WR1 outcomes (9/95, 7/111/1, and 9/60/1). Unfortunately, Meyers produced five dull games (5/42, 4/52, 3/62, 3/22, and 2/47) over the next seven weeks. His season ended with a touchdown in his final three matchups (6/83/1, 6/49/1, and 3/32/1).
The scoring output (10 touchdowns) for Meyers reached an elite level in 2023. His receiving yards finished in a tight range over the previous three years (866, 804, and 807). He averaged 4.7 catches from 2021 to 2023.
Meyers failed to gain over 85 yards in all 16 games while scoring more than 20.00 fantasy points (PPR) in three matchups (29.10, 20.50, and 20.10). The Raiders gave him double-digit targets in four of his first seven contests but five targets or fewer in seven other games. He missed Week 2 with a concussion.
Despite the regression in wide receiver chances last season, Meyers reached a new top in catches (87), receiving yards (1,027), and targets (129) while missing two games. The Raiders gave him nine targets or more in 10 of his final 13 starts, while delivering a 17.00 fantasy floor in six matchups (7/62/1, 6/52/1, 8/105, 10/121, 5/61/1, and 9/123/1). Meyers ranked 19th in wide receiver scoring (218.00) in PPR formats.
Fantasy Outlook: The fantasy market doesn’t view Meyers as a star player, but he brings a consistency factor to fantasy teams. In the early draft season, Meyers ranks 40th at wide receiver. The Raiders’ quarterback position should be more stable this year, giving Meyers a similar opportunity, even with more runs expected. My starting point is 75 catches for 90 yards with five scores, making him a mid-tier WR3.
Jack Bech, LV
After achieving some success in his rookie season at LSU (43 receptions for 489 yards and 3 touchdowns), Bech had minimal opportunities over the following two years (16/200/1 and 12/146 yards), with the latter coming at TCU after his transfer.
In his senior season, he made 12 starts, resulting in career highs in catches (62), receiving yards (1,034), and touchdowns (9). Texas Christian featured him in their deep passing game (16.7 YPC). His best play in 2024 came in four games (6/139/1, 9/200/1, 6/166/2, 10/131/2) over the first five weeks. His year ended with weaker overall results over his final seven matchups (27/387/2).
Bech relies on his strength and excellent hands to make plays over the short areas of the field. His release needs work against physical cornerbacks, and he lacks the quickness and deep wheels to create wins in tight coverage downfield. Bech offers size (6’1” and 215 lbs.), but his speed is below the NFL average (approximately 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash – he didn’t compete in this event at the NFL combine, possibly due to a late-season knee injury).
With the ball in his hands, Bech runs with eyes up, looking to make defenders miss and break tackles. He can high-point the football and snatch errant throws off the mark.
Fantasy Outlook: I sense he’ll be a zone-buster who outperforms expectations in the NFL. Bech has a Cooper Kupp feel but lacks his route-running ability and an exceptional college resume. The Raiders don’t have a strong WR2 option, but much of their receiving targets will go to two players (Brock Boyers and Jakobi Meyers). He rates as an early WR6 in mid-June. Last year, Tre Tucker had 47 targets for 539 yards and three touchdowns on 81 targets. Bech can’t beat those stats without passing him on the depth chart.
Tre Tucker, LV
Tucker was the fourth swing in the 2023 NFL draft for teams looking to find a Tyreek-Hill-type wideout for their offense. He brings plus speed (4.40 40-yard dash) and quickness while coming into the league at 5’9” and 180 lbs. Tucker should get off the line easily, even with facing press coverage, thanks to his footwork.
The Raiders will have the most success getting him the ball over the short areas of the field, where his opening field running creates yards after the catch. He will also challenge defenses in the deep passing game. Tucker loses value when facing tight coverage due to questionable hands and below-par wins in jump ball situations.
Over four seasons in college, Tucker caught 111 of his 163 targets for 1,426 yards and eight touchdowns. His best output came in 2022 (52/672/2 on 80 targets).
In his first season with the Raiders, he averaged 17.4 yards per catch. Tucker finished with 19 catches for 331 yards and two touchdowns on 34 targets. He upped his production to 47 catches for 583 yards and three touchdowns on 81 targets in 2024. His only two games of value came at home in Week 3 (7/96/1) and Week 12 (7/82). Tucker caught a 55-yard touchdown pass against the Chiefs in Week 13.
Fantasy Outlook: Las Vegas gave Tucker the most wide receiver playing time last season. The Raiders had him on the field for 80% of their snaps over his last 15 starts, showing their confidence in them. An upgrade in wide receiver depth does invite fewer chances, but his experience in the NFL should help his chances out of the gate in 2025. The addition of Jack Bech should lead to more targets in the deep passing game.
Dont’e Thornton, LV
Between Oregon and Tennessee over four seasons, Thornton only had 65 catches for 1,426 yards and 10 touchdowns. He gained an impressive 25.4 yards per catch last season (26/661/6 on 34 targets) while averaging only two receptions. At 6’5” and 205 lbs., Thornton offers surprising deep speed (4.3 40-yard dash).
Thornton brings straight-line speed with limited experience and value in his route running. He’ll take the top off a defense with size to win jump balls in tight quarters. His next step is to gain experience and develop his ability to make plays over a wider area of the field. At the very least, Thornton will command attention over the long field in four wide receiver sets.
Fantasy Outlook: I don’t see Thornton drawing any attention in the fantasy market this season.
Other Options: Tommy Mellott, Alex Bachman, Collin Johnson
Las Vegas Raiders Tight Ends
In one easy season, the Raiders finished with more catches (144), receiving yards (1,443), and targets (198) than the two previous years combined (118/1,385/5 on 175 targets). They accounted for 35.1% of Las Vegas’s receptions and 35% of their receiving yards.
Brock Bowers, LV
Over three seasons at Georgia, Bowers caught 170 of his 233 passes (73.0) for 2,417 yards and 24 touchdowns while chipping in the run game (18/188/4). His best year came in his freshman campaign (56/938/14). In 2023, he missed a month with an ankle injury. Bowers was a beast over three games (9/121/2, 8/160/1, and 7/132/1) from 9/23 to 10/7.
Bowers brought an edge in route running to the Raiders, inviting a high volume of targets. He led the Bulldogs three years in a row in catches, showcasing his potential to hit the ground running in the NFL. His rhythm and feel for space also grade well. Bowers gets an early knock for his blocking, but Las Vegas didn’t draft him to help their run game.
In his rookie season with Las Vegas, Bowers kicked the door in at the tight end position. He emerged as the Raiders’ top receiving target, leading to seven double-digit target games. His best value came on the road (71/783/4 on 93 targets). Bowers caught 112 of his 153 targets for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns (263.10 fantasy points in PPR formats – 1st at TE). He posted two impact games (13/123/1 and 10/142/1), with two other days (8/97/1 and 11/99).
Fantasy Outlook: Understanding the edge of an elite tight end can be tricky for some drafters, especially over short runs late in the season, when league and overall championships are on the line. Fantasy drafters can expect a 100-catch floor with well over 1,000 and an increase in scoring. In 2024, only seven wide receivers outscored Bowers in PPR formats.
Michael Mayer, LV
Mayer grades well in blocking, allowing him to see many snaps in the NFL. His physical style of play invites some limitations in his ability to create spacing off the line and at the top of his routes. Mayer will do most of his receiving work close to the line of scrimmage despite offering a winning time for his position in the 40-yard dash (4.70). His hands are a plus, helping his success in tight coverage.
Over three seasons at Notre Dame, Mayer caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns on 265 targets while adding length to his catches each year (10.7, 11.8, and 12.1). He had almost the same production in 2021 (71/840/7) and 2022 (67/809/9). Mayer gained over 100 yards in three starts (8/103/1, 11/118/2, and 6/115/1) in his final season in college.
His NFL career started with only one catch for two yards on two targets over his first four games. Mayer teased in Week 6 (5/75) with a playable outcome in Week 15 (4/39/1). He missed the final three weeks due to a toe injury. Las Vegas gave him TE1 snaps in 10 of his 14 games.
The addition of Brock Bowers led to Mayer being on the field for 41.3% of the Raiders’ snaps. He caught 21 of his 32 targets for 156 yards and no touchdowns. His best game came in Week 14 (7/68). Mayer missed six games early in the season due to an unknown personal matter.
Fantasy Outlook: The fantasy luster for Mayer left the building once the Raiders added a second tight end to their roster. His college resume paints a higher ceiling, suggesting a more valuable player in the future to Las Vegas and the fantasy market. For now, he should be treated and watched as the upside handcuff to Brock Bowers.
Other Options: Ian Thomas, Justin Shorter, Qadir Ismail, Carter Runyon
Las Vegas Raiders Kicker
Carlson developed into a beast kicking field goals over his first three seasons with the Raiders. He made 107 of his 115 chances (93.0%) with an edge from 50 yards or more (21-for-24). Carlson missed six of his 116 extra points over this span.
In 2023, Las Vegas only gave him three chances from long range, with one kick going through the uprights. His season ended with a competitive success rate (26-for-30 – 86.7), with no missed extra points (32 tries). Carlson regained his form from 50 yards or more (7-for-11) last season while making 85.0% of his 40 field goal tries for all ranges. He finished ninth in kicker scoring (155.50), two years after leading the NFL in fantasy points (173.10) at the kicker position.
Fantasy Outlook: The Raiders’ offense should be better at finishing drives for touchdowns this year. Additionally, I expect a boost in overall scoring by Las Vegas, which will help Carlson regain some fantasy kicker momentum. I view him as a value/target as the 17th-ranked kicker in mid-June.
Las Vegas Raiders Defense
Las Vegas finished 13th in rushing yards allowed (1,987) with 14 touchdowns and 15 runs of 20 yards or more. They allowed 4.4 yards per carry with offenses averaging 26.7 carries.
The Raiders ranked 17th vs. the pass (3,989 yards). Their defense delivered 38 sacks and 10 interceptions while allowing 29 passing touchdowns.