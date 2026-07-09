Late-Round Fantasy Football Quarterbacks To Target, Headlined By Kyler Murray As A Potential Riser In Rankings

If you miss out on the elite quarterbacks, whether by accident or by design, it makes sense to wait on a quarterback until the double-digit rounds rather than to pick a mediocre quarterback with a higher pick. You can still find a ton of value at the position in Round 10 or later. These are the top late-round quarterbacks to target in fantasy football this season.

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis is one of the most exciting quarterbacks in league this season for fantasy owners. He is sure to rise up the rankings and become a polarizing figure between now and the start of the season. We see it over and over with players like Justin Fields and Trey Lance. This is a similar situation.

While we know that Willis can run at an elite level, we have a very small sample size of him being a successful NFL passer. His ceiling will be high enough to intrigue many fantasy owners while his risk will scare others off. We love him late in drafts.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murry is poised for a breakout season after a tough ending to his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He landed in the best possible landing spot with the Vikings.

Kevin O'Connell is going to put him in the best possible position to succeed. We believe he has it in him to take advantage of this opportunity with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings on the outside. Don't be shocked if he finishes his season as a QB1.

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

This one comes with the warning that you should be monitoring his health leading up to your draft because so much of his value comes from his legs. However, when healthy last season, he was an outstanding fantasy option. He fit perfectly in the Colts system as a passer and his rushing ability raised his ceiling. If healthy, he will be a steal once again this season.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Ward had a tough start to his rookie season, but showed a lot of development in the back half of the season. This is a quarterback who got better every season in college. He has the mentality to work hard and get better.

Last season, he had almost nothing to work with. Now that he has a year of experience and both Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson on the outside, he should have a much better sophomore campaign.

More Fantays Sports On SI News