Three Late-Round Quarterbacks To Target In 2025 Fantasy Football Leagues
Quarterback is as deep and volatile as ever in fantasy football, with upside-packed options lurking outside the top 12. From second-year risers to dual-threat dynamos, these three signal-callers are flying under the radar but have the tools—and the situations—to make a major leap in 2025.
QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Drake Maye followed up his electric 2022 season at UNC (4,321 passing yards, 38 TDs, 698 rushing yards) with a more measured 2023 campaign, posting 3,603 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air, along with a dip in rushing production. While he didn’t enter the NFL with the star power of Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels, Maye brings a rock-solid foundation built on arm talent, mobility, and high-level football IQ.
He’s particularly sharp throwing on the move—especially to his left—and shows impressive poise, regularly manipulating defenders and extending plays until something opens up. As a runner, he’s dynamic but must learn to slide and avoid unnecessary contact. To his credit, UNC’s shaky offensive line didn’t do him any favors—Maye took 77 sacks over two seasons—but his 6'4", 220-pound frame and cannon arm give him Justin Herbert-level upside if he can refine his ball placement and create more YAC for his receivers.
In his rookie year with the Patriots, Maye went 3-9 as a starter but showed real flashes, including a 66.6% completion rate, three TDs in his debut, and a pair of 275+ yard outings. Despite working with arguably the weakest WR corps in the league, he still added 421 rushing yards on just 54 carries (7.8 YPC), underlining his dual-threat potential.
Now heading into Year 2, Maye is set up for a leap. With major offensive line reinforcements (Campbell, Wilson, Bradbury), rookie WR Kyle Williams, a hopefully rejuvenated Stefon Diggs, and explosive RB TreVeyon Henderson, the supporting cast is vastly improved. Maye’s rushing gives him a safe fantasy floor, and if he continues progressing as a passer, 4,000 total yards and 23+ touchdowns are well within reach. Currently being drafted as QB15 in high-stakes leagues, Maye could be one of 2025’s best fantasy values.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
Now the starting quarterback for the New York Jets, Justin Fields enters 2025 with a clean slate and a fully guaranteed two-year, $40 million deal—a clear vote of confidence that this is his team to lead. While questions about his passing consistency remain (career 61.1% completion rate and 7.0 YPA), Fields’ elite rushing ability continues to set him apart in the fantasy world. Over the past four seasons, only Lamar Jackson has averaged more rushing yards per game among quarterbacks, and Fields has produced top-12 fantasy finishes in more than half of his career starts—including 12 top-five weeks.
New head coach Aaron Glenn knows exactly how dangerous Fields can be with the ball in his hands—after all, Fields torched Glenn’s Lions defense for 100+ rushing yards in three of their five meetings. Glenn has already made it clear that the Jets will lean into Fields’ dual-threat skill set rather than try to box him into a traditional role. That’s good news for fantasy managers, especially with a supporting cast that quietly has a lot of upside.
Garrett Wilson, Fields’ former Ohio State teammate, gives him a go-to receiver with elite route-running chops. In the backfield, Breece Hall is a dynamic three-down threat who keeps defenses honest. Add in rookie reinforcements like offensive lineman Armand Membou and tight end Mason Taylor, and this Jets offense is quietly rounding into form.
Fields may never lead the league in passing yards, but his rushing floor and big-play ability give him tantalizing weekly upside. He’s currently flying under the radar as a mid-round QB option, but if the Jets’ revamped offense clicks, Fields has top-eight fantasy potential and could be one of 2025’s biggest quarterback steals.
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa entered 2023 with concussion concerns hanging over him, but he quieted the doubters by playing all 17 games for the first time in his career. That durability translated into career highs in passing yards (4,624), touchdowns (29), and interceptions (14). His overall production closely mirrored his 2022 pace, though a late-season slump—averaging just 203 yards with 4 TDs and 5 INTs over the final three games—dampened the finish.
While his yards per attempt dipped from 8.3 to 7.2, Tua set a career-best 72.9% completion rate last season. He threw at least one touchdown in every game he started and finished, but surpassed two passing scores only twice (288/3 and 317/4). Still, between Weeks 11–14, he looked dialed in, averaging 325 yards and completing 75.1% of his throws.
In 2024, a midseason concussion and late hip injury cost him six games overall, keeping durability concerns in play—despite the talent-rich supporting cast featuring elite playmakers at wide receiver, running back, and tight end.
Tua averaged nearly 20 fantasy points per start last season but remains a risky pick due to injury history and stretches of inconsistency. He enters 2025 as a QB2/QB3 in early drafts, but if he stays upright and Miami finds its rhythm, he could deliver sneaky top-12 upside at a discount.