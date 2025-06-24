Los Angeles Chargers Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
In his first season as the Chargers’ head coach, Jim Harbaugh improved the team by six wins, leading to a playoff appearance. He has 55-25-1 record over five seasons with San Francisco and the Chargers. His teams have made the postseason four times, leading to five wins and four losses. From 2015 to 2023, Harbaugh served as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, culminating in a National Championship in 2023.
Greg Roman returns for his second season running the Chargers’ offense after holding the same position from 2019 to 2022 for the Baltimore Ravens. He has been coaching in the NFL since 1995, while also holding two other defensive coordinator positions (San Francisco and Buffalo Bills). Los Angeles had a similar finish in yards allowed (20th) as in 2023 (18th), but climbed from 21st in offensive points (346) to 11th (402).
Jim Harbaugh promoted Jesse Minter to defensive coordinator in 2024 after holding the same role with Michigan for two seasons. His NFL coaching career started with the Ravens in 2019. His defense gave up the fewest points (301) in the NFL while ranking 11th in yards allowed.
Los Angeles Chargers Offense
In the first year with a new offensive coaching staff under Jim Harbaugh’s direction, the Chargers had a more balanced offense. They ran the ball 47.6% of the time. Unfortunately, their rushers gained only 4.1 yards per carry, ranking them 17th in rushing yards (1,882) with 17 touchdowns scored on the ground. The Chargers surprisingly had the fourth-most runs (5) of 40 yards or more.
Los Angeles only threw three interceptions last season with 23 touchdowns. They slipped to 19th in passing yards (3,901) while maintaining a top-10 ranking in yards per pass attempt (7.6). Their offensive line allowed 44 sacks.
Los Angeles Chargers Quarterbacks
Justin Herbert, LAC
Herbert threw the ball well in 2022 over his first two starts (279/3 and 334/3), but a late hit in Week 2 led to a rib injury that appeared to affect his play over the next few weeks. His running value (54/147) sharply declined from his two previous seasons, especially in scoring (no rushing touchdowns).
On the positive side, Herbert set a career-high in completions (477), pass attempts (699), and completion rate (68.2). He threw two touchdowns or fewer in 15 of his final 16 starts, with his best showing over this span coming in Week 12 (312/3). Herbert passed for more than 300 yards five times on the year.
Over his first 12 starts in 2023, Herbert averaged 36.6 passes (4.5 lower than in 2022). His top fantasy value came in Week 3 (416/3), Week 8 (299/3), and Week 10 (338/4). He left Week 14 with a finger injury that led to four more missed games to end the year. Herbert had a rebound in his play in the run game (52/228/3), but he gained only 6.9 yards per pass attempt (7.4 over his first two seasons).
The Chargers downgraded Herbert’s passing opportunity to 29.6 passes per game last season, making him an upside game manager. His worst game came in the postseason, when he threw four interceptions (more than he threw over his 17 starts in the regular season). Herbert only had one outing with more than two touchdowns (293/3).
He opened up the year with five dull passing games (144/1, 130/2, 125/1, 179/1, and 237/1). Herbert was trending higher in four (349/0, 279/2, 282/2, and 297/2) of his following five matchups, highlighted by 25% of his 100 completions gaining 20 yards or more. His only other outcome with over 300 yards passing came in Week 18 (346/2). Nine of his 23 passing touchdowns came over his final four games.
Fantasy Outlook: When reviewing his final stats from last year, Herbert projected more of a fantasy quarterback liability than an asset. He somehow finished 12th in scoring (329.10) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues while scoring under 20.00 fantasy points in nine games.
Herbert has a high-floor possession wide receiver (Ladd McConkey), and Quentin Johnston should be better in his third year in the Chargers’ offense. The addition of ultra-talented Omarion Hampton will be a big win for this offense, and Tre Harris gives the Chargers another player to test a defense in the deep passing game. His only missing receiving link comes at the tight end position.
I expect this offense to run the ball more effectively in 2025, which should help Los Angeles keep their defense off the field. Longer drives and more scoring chances give Herbert a chance at more pass attempts and an increase in touchdowns. When adding his value in the run game (69/306/2 in 2024), I expect a push to about 4,500 combined yards with at least 30 touchdowns. Based on his early quarterback ranking (17th), I view him as a value QB2 in late June.
Other Options: Taylor Heinicke, Trey Lance, DJ Uiagalelei
Los Angeles Chargers Running Backs
The Chargers ranked last in the NFL last season in running back catches (43), receiving yards (270), and targets (55). Their backs accounted for only 7% of their receiving yards while gaining only 6.3 yards per catch. Over the past three years, Los Angeles gained fewer than 4.0 yards per carry each season with two active years in touchdowns (2022 – 15 and 2024 – 14). Justin Herbert looked for his running backs in the passing game in 2022 (140/911/7 on 179 targets).
Omarion Hampton, LAC
Hampton was stellar in back-to-back seasons for the Tarheels. Over this span, he led the ACC in rushing attempts (253 and 281) and rushing yards (1,504 and 1,660) while offering high value in touchdowns (30) on the ground. He added 67 catches for 595 yards and three more scores. Hampton rushed for 100 yards or more in 16 of his final 20 starts, highlighted by seven impact showings (24/197/1, 31/169/1, 19/178/2, 25/210/3, 32/172/4, 35/244/1, and 22/185/1).
His big back profile (6’0” and 220 lbs.) and favorable speed (4.46 40-yard dash) will be an attractive combination for success in the NFL. Hampton brings a smooth-running style with multiple gears to his game: power, acceleration, and vision. He is more than a one-dimensional banger with an inside profile. When given an open window at the line of scrimmage, Hampton will glide through to the second level of defense, where his strength creates more yards after contact. His goal line value is a given, and he should offer a high floor in the passing game.
Hampton looks the part of a stud runner in build, putting him in the same range as Nick Chubb, with much more value catching the ball.
Fantasy Outlook: I’m sure the Chargers didn’t expect to have a chance at adding Hampton with the 22nd overall pick in this year's draft, based on them signing Najee Harris in early March.
In late June, Hampton is the 14th-ranked running back, requiring him to score about 240.00 fantasy points in PPR formats to reach par. My early thoughts are about 260 touches with 1,400 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 30 catches, while offering a much higher ceiling if given more opportunities. The key to a higher floor is the Chargers throwing more balls to the running back position. His best fantasy value should come over the back half of the season.
Najee Harris, LAC
Harris entered 2022 with concerns about a foot injury. He ended up playing all 17 games, leading to 1,263 combined yards, 10 touchdowns, and 41 catches. His yards per rush have been an issue in back-to-back years (3.9 and 3.8), along with his yards per catch (6.3 and 5.6). Harris gained more than 20 yards on only one of his 313 touches.
He finished 14th in running back scoring (225.50) in PPR formats while reaching 20.00 fantasy points in only two outings (27.60 and 20.30). Harris scored seven of his 10 touchdowns over his final eight games. He has a gamer mentality based on playing through multiple injuries in 2022 (foot, knee, oblique, and hip).
Despite regression in his rushing attempts (255) for the second consecutive season, Harris rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the third time (1,055) in his career in 2023. He set a career-high in yards per rush (4.1). Pittsburgh reduced his role in the passing game (29/170).
His best play came over the final three games (19/78/1, 27/122/2, and 133 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches). The Steelers had him on the field for 53.4% of their plays. Harris finished 23rd in running back scoring (196.50 fantasy points).
For the fourth time in his career, Harris played in all 17 games while reaching the 1,000 mark in all four seasons. Pittsburgh gave him 299 touches, leading to 1,326 combined yards with six touchdowns and 36 catches. He gained only 4.0 yards per carry despite showing the most explosiveness of his career (13 plays of 20 yards or more). All three (14/106/1, 21/102/1, and 19/114) of his 100-yard rushing games came from Week 6 to Week 8.
Fantasy Outlook: Harris has a career resume supporting 300+ touches, but his grinder profile can’t match the potential ceiling of Omarion Hampton. At the very least, he has the tools to give Los Angeles a more trusted health version of JK Dobbins. If the Chargers improve offensively and play from the lead in more games, their top two backs should have a chance at 550 touches.
Harris ranked 20th at running back last season in fantasy points (204.60 – PPR), with two winning days (20.20 and 24.90). My starting point is 1,100 combined yards with five to seven touchdowns and approximately 25 catches, which suggests Harris is a backend RB3. In the early draft season, he ranks 38th at running back. Think steady with injury and bye cover value while working as an upside handcuff to Omarion Hampton.
Kimani Vidal, LAC
The Chargers added Vidal in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Over four seasons at Troy, he gained 4,710 combined yards with 34 touchdowns and 92 catches over his 873 touches. He played well in 2021 (231/1,132/10 with 26 catches for 140 yards) while upping his game in 2023 (297/1,661/14 plus 18 catches for 201 yards and one score). Vidal gained 5.1 yards per carry in his college career.
He comes to the NFL at 5’8” and 215 lbs., while offering an edge in strength. His 40-yard dash (4.46) at the NFL combine beat the league average at running back. Vidal is trailing in pass protection, but he does grade well catching the ball. His running style combines vision and patience with a sense of timing, allowing him to capitalize on daylight when a gap opens. Vidal brings a grinder feel, with the ability to finish runs with broken tackles in space.
In his rookie season, the Chargers gave him 43 rushes for 155 yards (3.6 YPC) with some chances to catch the ball (5/62/1).
Fantasy Outlook: At best, Vidal is an insurance card at running back for Los Angeles with no draftable value.
Other Options: Hassan Haskins, Jared Patterson, Raheim Sanders
Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receivers
Based on the percentage of completions (61.3%) and receiving yards (72.0%) to wide receivers last season, the Chargers looked for their wideouts more often. Unfortunately, a decline in passing attempts (632 to 510) led to three-year lows in catches (206), receiving yards (2,793), and targets (323). They made more significant plays (13.6 YPC), with an uptick in touchdowns (19).
Ladd McConkey, LAC
Los Angeles addressed their offseason losses at wide receiver by drafting McConkey with their second selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He came to the NFL with plus speed (4.39 40-yard dash) while being undersized (6’0” and 185 lbs.). His early edge comes from his route running and understanding of the open field at all levels of a defense. He projects as a slot receiver with a high floor in catches. McConkey isn’t quite there yet in his release vs. physical defenders due to his need to get stronger.
Over three seasons at Georgia, he caught 119 passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns, with some chances in the run game (13/216/4). McConkey missed six games in 2023 due to back and ankle issues. He gained more than 100 yards receiving in only two (5/135/1 and 6/135/1) of his 39 games in college.
The Chargers featured McConkey in a secondary role over his first six games, leading to 24 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns on 39 targets. He had five catches or more in 10 of his final 11 matches, highlighted by five games (6/111/2, 6/123, 9/117, 8/94/2, and 9/197/1), with the last outcome coming in the postseason.
McConkey averaged 19.19 fantasy points in PPR formats over this snap, which would have been worthy of the second-best ranking at wide receiver if repeated for all 17 games. He missed Week 14 with a knee issue while ending the season with a minor toe injury.
Fantasy Outlook: McConkey is on a path to be a 100-catch wide receiver with the ability to make more big plays and score touchdowns. He ranks 10th at wide receiver in late June while offering a consistency factor to fantasy teams. His natural progression over a 17-schedule should be a push over 140 targets. The Chargers’ lack of a top-tier tight end should be a win for their wide receiving corps in 2025.
Quentin Johnston, LAC
Johnston came to the NFL with an edge in size (6’3” and 210 lbs.). Early in his career, he’ll work with a limited route tree while offering big-play ability to the Chargers’ offense. Johnston can be slowed off the line of scrimmage by physical defenders, but he has the wheels to win over the long field. His stature points to an edge in scoring in the red zone, while needing to improve his success in jump balls. Johnson doesn’t project as well over the short areas of the field, and his hands look questionable under duress.
Over his first two seasons at TCU, Johnston caught only 52.3% of his 105 targets for 1,121 yards and eight touchdowns while adding five rushes for 15 yards and a score. In 2022, he finished with 60 catches for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns on 96 targets, upping his catch rate to 62.5%. When at his best, Johnston had four high-profile games (14/206/1, 8/180/1, 4/139, and 6/163/1). In his other 10 matchups, he had four catches or fewer in all contests, leading to seven dull outings (3/22, 2/22, 3/29, 4/41, 0/0, 4/48, and 1/3).
When given a free release, Johnston will undoubtedly create problems for defenses, and he can get past the second level with daylight to roam. Johnston has the moves and acceleration to evade coverage well downfield, while also having a feel for winning the hand-checking battle. His hands under fire will determine his early success in the NFL.
In his rookie season, Johnston caught 38 of his 67 targets (56.7%) for 440 yards and two touchdowns. He scored 10.00 fantasy points or more in five matchups (5/50, 4/34/1, 5/52, 3/91, and 2/23/1) while failing to meet his fantasy draft expectations. Chargers gave him WR2 snaps (64.6%), but Johnston finished 74th in fantasy scoring (94.00) in PPR formats.
The Chargers had him on the field for 62.6% of their plays last season, giving Johnston a WR2 opportunity. Over 15 games, he caught 55 of his 91 targets (60.4%) for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Los Angeles featured him in Week 18 (13/186 on 14 targets) while also upping his role from Week 14 to Week 17 (5/48/1, 5/45/1, 3/18, and 5/48) on 31 combined targets. Johnston flashed in two earlier games (5/51/2 and 4/118/1), but he had six targets or fewer in nine of his 10 starts. An ankle injury cost him two games midseason.
Fantasy Outlook: In the offseason, Los Angeles brought back Mike Williams and added Tre Harris to compete for targets with Johnston. His growth in 2024 demonstrates his value in scoring, while still leaving room for improvement in big plays. His next step should be 65 catches for 900 yards with about seven touchdowns. Heading into late June, Tre Harris has been drafted ahead of Johnston, which is something to follow over the summer. I’ll side with the more experienced player, with an ear to the coach-speak out of Chargers’ camp this summer.
Tre Harris, LAC
Harris had a progressive career between Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss over four seasons. Despite catching 220 passes for his career with 3,532 yards and 29 touchdowns, he never caught more than 65 passes in a year. His receiving yards improved each season (562, 935, 985, and 1,030) while showing more explosiveness with the Rebels (18.2 and 17.2 yards per catch). He missed five games last season with a groin injury.
In 2023, Harris gained over 100 yards in five matchups (6/133/4, 8/153/1, 4/102, 11/213/1, and 7/134). His season started last year with an impressive run over seven games (8/179/2, 9/130, 10/94, 11/225/2, 11/176/1, 3/81, and 7/102/1), putting him on an impressive pace.
The development of Harris last year paints a much higher profile than initially expected. He brings size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the wide receiver position while making many deep catches in 2024 despite not having elite speed (4.54 40-yard dash). The volume of his long catches with Ole Miss will be unattainable at the next level due to better cornerbacks and a shorter passing window. Harris runs with purpose with the ball in his hands, helping his ability to turn short catches into first downs. He must improve his win rate when challenged in tight catch quarters.
Fantasy Outlook: Harris entered this year’s draft class at age 23 with some missed time over the last two seasons due to injuries. My mental image of his game is based on how Nico Collins was utilized by the Texans in 2023. The question to be answered is: Can the Chargers and Justin Herbert get him the ball at the third level of the defense? If so, his fantasy stats will likely be much higher in his rookie campaign, as Harris should also receive plenty of catches to move the chains. Think Keon Coleman with more college experience.
Mike Williams, LAC
Justin Herbert unlocked the ceiling of Williams in 2021, but most of his damage came in over four (8/82/1, 7/91/1, 7122/2, and 8/165/2) of the first five weeks. Over his next 11 starts, he posted three other playable games (5/97/1, 5/110, and 9/119/1). Williams set career-highs in catches (76), receiving yards (1,146), and targets (129). Over the first 56 games of his career, he averaged only 4.7 targets compared to 8.1 in 2021. Williams came to the NFL in 2017 as the seventh player selected in the first round.
In 2022, he batted .500 over his first six matchups, leading three high-level outcomes (8/113/1, 7/120, and 10/134) and three disappointing showings (2/10, 1/15/1, and 2/17). Williams missed most of the next five games with a high ankle injury. From Week 14 to Week 17, he caught 21 of his 28 targets for 353 yards and one touchdown. Williams left Week 18 with a back issue, costing him a start in the postseason. Over his 11 full games, he had 87 targets (7.9 per week), falling in line with his breakout season in 2021.
Three games into 2023, Williams had 19 catches for 249 yards and one touchdown on 26 targets, highlighted by one impact outing (7/121/1). His season ended before Week 4 with a torn ACL in his left knee.
2024 didn’t go as expected for Williams. He only had 21 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown on 34 targets for the Jets and Steelers. The New York gave him WR3 snaps in seven of nine games while working as a rotation wide receiver off the bench for Pittsburgh. Both teams featured as a one-dimensional deep threat, resulting in 28.6% of his catches gaining at least 20 yards.
Fantasy Outlook: Williams will turn 31 in early October. His experience with Justin Herbert should be a plus, but he should be treated as a bench watch just in case Los Angeles gives him more playing time over their young wide receiving talent.
Other Options: Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Jalen Reagor
Los Angeles Chargers Tight Ends
Over the past three seasons, the Chargers’ tight ends had a tight range in catches (83, 91, and 83) and receiving yards (125, 135, and 108). They had a sharp decline in touchdowns (2 – 9 in 2023) while gaining under 10.00 yards per catch since 2022.
Tyler Conklin, NYJ
An injury to TE Irv Smith in 2021 created a starting opportunity for Conklin in his fourth season in the NFL. He finished with 61 catches for 593 yards and three touchdowns on 87 targets. Despite his growth, Conklin scored over 11.0 fantasy points in PPR leagues in only three matchups (7/71/1, 3/11/2, and 7/56).
In 2022, he finished with similar success (58/552/3 on 87 targets) with the Jets. His best production came in three games (8/84, 6/79/2, and 6/80). Conklin failed to score over his final nine contests while receiving 77.2% of New York’s tight end snaps.
Conklin ended 2023 with 87 targets for the third consecutive season. He matched his career-high in catches (61) while setting a new top in receiving yards (621). On the downside, his lack of scoring led to no games with more than 14.00 fantasy points in PPR formats. Conklin finished 16th in tight end scoring (138.30 fantasy points), with emptiness over his final eight matchups (2/18, 4/33, 3/35, 4/57, 4/18, 4/36, 4/45, and 2/16).
The change to Aaron Rodgers at quarterback for the Jets led to less value for Conklin last season (51/449/4 on 72 targets). He gained only 8.8 yards per catch with playable value in only four games (5/93, 6/55, 5/59, and 8/57/1).
Fantasy Outlook: His floor over the past four seasons gives Conklin a chance to win the Chargers' starting tight end job this year. He’ll go undrafted in all formats in 2025.
Will Dissly, LAC
Dissly comes off his best season (50/481/2 on 64 targets), but his previous resume doesn’t support repeated success. The Chargers had him on the field for 51.6% of their plays last season. He offered fantasy value on the matchups (8/81, 4/80/1, and 5/42/1). Dissly will be found in the free agent pool this year.
Los Angeles Chargers Kicker
Cameron Dicker, LAC
In his first season in 2023, Dicker made 31 of his 33 field goals (93.9%), with elite success from 50 yards or more (7-for-9). All 35 of his extra-point tries went through the uprights.
The Chargers created more scoring chances last year (41 touchdowns and 42 field goal chances), leading to Dicker ranking third in fantasy scoring (190.80). He made 39 field goals with follow-through from long range (9-for-11). Dicker missed his first three extra points over 36 tries.
Fantasy Outlook: This draft season, Dicker is the second-best option in mid-June. He has a big leg with a high level of success. The Chargers have a sneaky offense, suggesting another productive season by LA’s kicker.
Los Angeles Chargers Defense
Los Angeles ranked 19th vs. the run (1,997 yards) on 25.1 carries per game. They allowed seven touchdowns despite giving up 4.7 yards per rush.
The Chargers finished eighth in passing yards allowed (3,762) with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Their defense had 46 sacks.