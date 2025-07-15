Los Angeles Rams 2025 Team Preview: Matthew Stafford And Puka Nacua Projections
Under the Sean McVay era, the Los Angeles Rams have made the postseason six times over eight seasons, with four NFC West titles and two Super Bowl appearances (won in 2021). He has an 80-52 record, plus eight wins and five losses in the playoffs. At age 39, McVay has been coaching in the NFL for 16 seasons. His first experience came in 2008 as the offensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mike LaFleur returns for his third season as their offensive coordinator, a position he also held in 2021 and 2022 for the New York Jets. LaFleur began his coaching career in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns (offensive intern). The Rams’ offense has been up and down over the past four seasons: 2024 – 367 points (20th), 2023 – 404 points (8th), 2022 – 307 points (27th), and 2021 (460 points – 7th). They finished 15th in yards allowed last year.
Los Angeles promoted Chris Shula to run their defense in 2024. He’s been in the Rams’ coaching system since 2017, after working two seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers (defensive quality control coach). After leading the NFL in defensive stats in 2020, LA regressed in the yards allowed ranking over the past four years (17, 19, 20, and 26). The Rams gave up 386 points (17th) in 2024.
Los Angeles Rams Offense
The Rams ranked 24th in rushing yards (1,765). They averaged 3.9 yards and 26.5 carries per game. Their rushers tied for 29th in runs of 20 yards or more while scoring 15 touchdowns.
Los Angeles finished 10th in passing yards (4,096), with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Their offensive line gave up 31 sacks.
Los Angeles Rams Quarterbacks
Matthew Stafford, LAR
Over the five seasons before landing in Los Angeles, Stafford had a league-average feel at quarterback. He tossed 119 touchdowns and 46 interceptions over 72 games, averaging 265.7 passing yards.
Stafford matched his career-high in touchdowns (41) in 2021 with success in his completion rate (67.2). The Rams gave him the receiver talent to challenge defenses deep in the passing game, resulting in a league-high 18 completions of 40 yards or more. He finished with over 300 yards passing in nine of his 20 matchups (including playoffs) and nine games with three scores or more in the regular season. Stafford offered no fantasy help in the run game (32/43).
In 2022, over nine starts, he delivered one playable game (272/3) in the fantasy markets. His completion rate (68.0%) was a career best, but Stafford experienced a decline in pass attempts per game (from 33.7 to 35.4) and an increase in his sack percentage (from 8.7% to 4.8% in 2021). Additionally, his yards per pass attempt decreased by 1.2 yards from 2021 (8.1) to 2022 (6.9). His year ended after Week 11 with a neck injury.
Stafford finished 2023 with his lowest completion rate (62.6) since 2014, partly due to the Rams barely using their backs in the passing game (48/344/3 on 69 targets). His year opened up with three games (334, 307, and 319) with more than 300 yards passing, but he only delivered two combined passing touchdowns.
From Week 5 to Week 15 (nine games), Stafford averaged 31.9 passes and 232 passing yards while posting more success in touchdowns (18). His season ended on the passing uptick (328/2, 317/1, and 367/2). Los Angeles rested him in their final game, and he missed Week 9 with a thumb injury.
For the third consecutive year, Stafford delivered a disappointing fantasy season. He ranked 19th in fantasy points (263.30) with two winning days (275/4 and 295/4) while passing for over 300 yards in three matchups (317/1, 320/2, and 324/2). The Rams averaged 32.3 passes per game when Stafford was behind center.
Fantasy Outlook: A full season of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams added to the mix gives Stafford a chance to move to the league average in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He ranks 21st in the early draft season at quarterback. His best chance of helping fantasy teams is the Rams attempting more than 600 passes, something Stafford has done once (2021) since 2014.
Jimmy Garoppolo, LAR
In 2021, Garoppolo finished the season with strength in his completion rate (68.3) and yards per pass attempt (8.6). Over his final nine games (including the postseason) with San Fran, Garoppolo passed for 2,233 yards (248 per game) with only 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
In the playoffs, Garoppolo gained 540 yards in three matchups with two touchdowns and three interceptions. His completion rate (58.1) was a sign that his shoulder wasn’t healthy, leading to surgery in March of 2022. When at his best, he passed for over 300 yards in five contests while failing to deliver more than two scores in any game.
A season-ending injury to Trey Lance in the second game of 2022 gave Garoppolo the starting quarterback job for the 49ers. From Week 3 to Week 12, he passed for 2,227 yards over nine games with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. His best output came in three contests (307/2, 305/2, and 225/4) while adding 19 rushes for 28 yards and one score over this span. Unfortunately, Garoppolo saw his season end in Week 13 due to a broken left foot. He has been a winning quarterback (40-17) for the Patriots and 49ers in the regular season, with success in the postseason (4-2).
Las Vegas signed Garoppolo for three seasons ($72.75 million) in 2023 before having surgery on his left foot. Over his six games for the Raiders, he had more interceptions (9) than touchdowns (7) while passing for fewer than 210 yards in five matchups. A back injury cost him multiple games, and Los Angeles benched him in early November. The NFL suspended Garoppolo for the first two games of 2024 due to a PED violation. His only appearance last year came in Week 18 (339/2) when the Rams rested Matthew Stafford.
Fantasy Outlook: Garoppolo resigned in March to remain the Rams’ backup quarterback. His failure in 2023 was somewhat injury-related, a trend that has followed him in his time in the pros (only 82 games played over 11 seasons).
Stetson Bennett, LAR
In the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Los Angeles took a flier on a future quarterback with the addition of Bennett. He came to the NFL at age 25 with a pair of national championships. His arm and stature (5’11” and 190 lbs.) don’t project well, but Bennett can read defenses, slide in the pocket, and deliver impactful plays in the game's biggest moments.
Over the past two seasons at Georgia, Bennett passed for 6,986 yards with 56 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his 29 starts. He averaged 9.4 yards per pass attempt while adding some help in the run game (113/464/11). In 2022, he gained 4,332 combined yards with 37 touchdowns. Bennett comes off two national championships with a 28-1 record in 2021 and 2022.
Fantasy Outlook: Bennett didn’t see the field over his first two seasons in the NFL. He’ll try to unseat Jimmy Garoppolo for the Rams’ backup quarterback job.
Los Angeles Rams Running Backs
The running back position for the Rams continues to rank at the bottom of the league in catches (47), receiving yards (280), and targets (55). They gained only 6.0 yards per catch while accounting for 7% of their receiving yards. Over the past three seasons, LA’s backs averaged 16 rushing touchdowns, but showed a decline in their yards per rush (4.1) last year.
Kyren Williams, LAR
The Rams drafted Williams in the fifth round in 2022 after two productive years at Notre Dame. He gained 2,799 combined yards with 31 touchdowns and 77 catches while averaging 20.5 touches. The Fighting Irish gave him an active role catching the ball in 2020 (35/313/1) and 2021 (42/359/3) while gaining 8.7 yards per catch.
He came to the NFL with below-par running back speed (4.65 40-yard dash), and Williams was undersized (5’9” and 195 lbs.) for the running back position. Surprisingly, his game stands tall in pass protection with the vision to make the winning reads in blitz pickups. Williams excels with subtle movements in tight quarters, offering more quickness than long speed.
An ankle injury in Week 1 led to Williams's missing seven games in his rookie season. He had minimal opportunity over his final nine matchups (35/139 and 9/76). His top output came in Week 12 (60 yards and three catches).
In 2023, Williams stole the RB1 role for Los Angeles in Week 1 when the Rams had him on the field for 65% of their plays. His snap count was even better over the following five games (95%, 100%, 72%, 84%, and 82%). Over this span, he gained 561 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 13 catches on 110 touches (18.52 FPPG in PPR formats). Williams posted three impact fantasy days (28.00, 27.70, and 21.80).
An ankle injury knocked him out of action for four weeks. From Week 12 to Week 17, LA gave Williams 25 touches a game, leading to 689 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 19 catches (24.31 FPPG). His ceiling rose even higher in two games (38.40 and 30.10 fantasy points) while also adding two more 20.00+ fantasy days (20.20 and 26.20). The Rams gave him the final game of the season off to get ready for the postseason.
Williams settled into a volume grinder role last season, highlighted by his weakness in yards per rush (4.1), yards per catch (5.4), and only three of his 350 touches gained at least 20 yards. The Rams gave him 20 touches or more in 11 games while scoring a touchdown in 11 matchups. Williams rushed for over 100 yards in four contests (22/102/1, 15/104/1, 29/108, and 23/122/1) while delivering one impact showing in fantasy points (31.60).
Fantasy Outlook: The Rams’ coaching staff loves what Williams brings to the table. He offers a consistency factor due to his high number of touches, but his scoring ability drives his success in many games. Last year, Williams scored 275.10 fantasy points (7th) in PPR formats while ranking 12th this draft season in early July. Blake Corum should be more of a factor this season, so I’m lowering his outlook to about 275 touches, leading to about 1,200 yards with a dozen scores and about 30 catches.
Blake Corum, LAR
After a progression season in 2021 (143/952/11 with 24 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown), the Michigan Wolverines rode Corum to the promised land (National Championship in 2023) over the next two years. He ran the ball better in 2022 (247/1,463/18) than in 2023 (258/1,245/27) based on his yards per rush (5.9 to 4.8). Michigan was a run-first team, resulting in an average of just over 22 passes per game during their championship run. As a result, Corum had a low output catching the ball (11/80/1 and 16/117/1) over this span.
Corum is another back for the Rams who doesn’t offer an edge in speed (4.53 40-yard dash) while coming in at 5’8” and 205 lbs. His strength grades well, helping him break tackles and create wins in tight quarters. He wants to attack the middle of the line scrimmage with conviction and the eyes to see developing holes. When gearing down in a closed run lane, Corum takes a step or two to regain his momentum, potentially hurting his value on more plays at the next level.
In his rookie season, the Rams had Corum on the field for only 119 plays. He struggled to run the ball (58/207 – 3.6 yards per carry) with seven catches for 58 yards. A broken forearm ended his year in Week 18.
Fantasy Outlook: The Rams identified the haves from the have-nots at running back for the second time in four drafts. Corum gives Los Angeles an excellent handcuff with three-down ability. He’ll stand tall in pass protection, helping his chances to get on the field on passing downs.
Corum draws a late RB5 price tag (60th) in early July. He’ll compete with Jarquez Hunter for the Rams’ backup running back job. I expect a push to 100 touches this season, but minimal fantasy value without an injury to Kyren Williams.
Jarquez Hunter, LAR
Over four seasons at Auburn, Hunter rushed for 3,371 yards with 25 touchdowns on 539 carries, while gaining 6.3 yards per carry. He caught 68 passes for 558 yards and four touchdowns. Last year, Hunter finished with 1,356 combined yards with nine touchdowns and 21 catches on 208 touches.
The theme for Rams’ running backs stayed on path again this year with the addition of Hunter in the fourth round of this year’s draft. His game is built on power, finish, and fight. Even with some catches on his college resume, his route running and hands are well below NFL standard. He also must improve his reads in pass protection. Hunter has a feel for daylight, while offering more long-speed than short-area quickness.
Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season, Hunter has been drafted ahead of Blake Corum in most leagues. I can’t dismiss the possibility of some winning days if Kyren Williams gets injured. His college resume doesn’t show impact touchdowns, an area he must excel at to overtake Corum on the depth chart. A summer follow is a must to see where his momentum takes him.
Other Options: Ronnie Rivers, Cody Schrader, Jordan Waters
Los Angeles Rams Wide Receivers
The wide receiver position remains active in the Rams’ offense. They accounted for 73.0% of LA’s completions and 82% of their receiving yards. Even with an uptick in overall stats (268/3,357/17 on 404 targets – led the NFL in all areas except touchdowns) in 2024, those outcomes were well behind their great wide receiver season in 2021 (286/3,964/31 on 431 targets).
Puka Nacua, LAR
Coming into the NFL in 2023, Nacua had a questionable release vs. press coverage while lacking the wheels to be a difference-maker in the deep passing game. As a result, he slipped to the fifth round. His rhythm in route running required him to win with his body while running well after the catch, showcasing plus hands.
Over the past two seasons at BYU, Nacua caught 91 passes for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns on 141 targets. He also had 39 rushes for 357 yards and five touchdowns.
Reading through his scouting report from last season, I focused on Nacua’s possible negatives entering the NFL, rather than highlighting his glowing characteristics. As a result, I didn’t dig deep enough into his profile due to his late-round draft selection, which cost me a difference-maker for my fantasy teams.
With Cooper Kupp injured early in 2023, Nacua kicked in the wide receiver door in three (10/119, 15/147, and 9/163/1) of his first four games, helped by elite targets (15, 20, and 10). From Week 6 to Week 18, the Rams gave him eight targets or fewer in nine of his 12 starts, resulting in four down days (4/26, 3/43, 3/32, and 4/27).
His star still shined brightly in five other matchups (7/71/1, 8/154, 4/105/1, 9/164/1, and 9/181/1), with the latter coming in the postseason. Nacua finished the year fourth in wide receiver scoring (298.50) in PPR scoring while ranking sixth in targets (160).
Early last August, Nacua left practice with a knee that stayed with him for the month. His issue flared up in Week 1 (4/42) after 25 plays, knocking him out of action for five games. Over his next 10 games, Nacua was a workhorse wideout in nine starts (7/111, 9/98, 7/123/1, 9/117, 5/63/1, 12/180/2, 7/109, 8/56, and 10/129), leading to 196.30 fantasy points in PPR formats (21.81 per game). In the postseason, Los Angeles gave him 23 targets in two games (5/51 and 6/97).
Fantasy Outlook: If Nacua repeated his success over his final 10 games of the regular season for 17 weeks, he would have been the second-best wide receiver behind Ja’Marr Chase. His physical style of play after the catch carries some injury risk, as supported by his college experience (a broken foot in 2019 and multiple issues in 2022) and a knee issue last season.
The Rams get Nacua the ball all over the field, leading to many easy catches close to the line of scrimmage. He ranks sixth at wide receiver in early July, which seems out of line for his potential and how frequently Los Angeles throws to their wide receivers. Nacua profiles as a 120/1,500/8 receiver, but two hands on the steering wheel may be required to keep him on the tracks all season.
Davante Adams, LAR
Over his last four seasons in Green Bay, Adams caught 432 passes for 5,310 yards and 47 touchdowns on 614 targets. He secured 70.4% chances while averaging 7.8 catches for 93 yards and 0.82 touchdowns over 57 games. In 2021, Adams finished with new tops in catches (123) and receiving yards (1,553). He gained more than 100 yards in eight matchups (8/121, 12/132/1, 11/206/1, 7/115/2, 8/104, 10/121/2, 10/114/2, and 11/136/1).
The move to Las Vegas ultimately proved to be a win for anyone investing in Adams. He gained more than 1,500 yards (1,516) for the second consecutive year thanks to a career-high in targets (180) and yards per catch (15.2). The Raiders used him more in the deep passing game, leading to 24 catches of 20 yards or more, with seven reaching the 40-yard mark. Adams posted seven impact games (10/141/1, 10/146/2, 9/126/1, 7/141/2, 8/177/2, and 7/153/2).
The downgrade at quarterback in the 2023 season led to a sharp decline in Adam’s value in the deep passing game (lost 4.1 yards per catch). He still finished with over 100 catches (103) for the fourth consecutive season. The Raiders looked his way 175 times (second most in the league), leading to 1,144 yards and eight scores. On the downside, Adams gained more than 100 yards in only three matchups (13/172/2, 8/101/1, and 13/126/2). He finished 10th in wide receiver scoring (265.40) in PPR formats (3rd in 2022 – 336.00 and 2nd in 2021 – 344.30).
Something went awry for Adams after three games (5/59, 9/110/1, and 4/40 on 27 targets) with the Raiders. He sat out four weeks with a hamstring injury that may have been just a ploy to get out of town. After a trade to the Jets midseason, Adams was quiet for two matchups (3/30 and 4/54), followed by WR1 stats over his fine nine starts (60/770/7 on 99 targets). His rhythm with Aaron Rodgers was off based on his catch rate (60.6%).
His final stats (85/1,063/8 on 141 targets), prorated to 17 games, came to 100 catches for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns, which would have ranked him sixth among wide receivers in PPR formats instead of 12th.
Fantasy Outlook: Adams starts this season at age 32, with five consecutive years with more than 1,000 yards receiving. He continues to bring scoring value, and Matt Stafford will get him scores in close. Based on the usage of Puka Nacua, Adam should get more chances downfield. In early July, he is the 18th-ranked wide receiver, creating a buy opportunity. Rams will get him 150 targets, suggesting at least 90 catches for 1,100 yards and eight scores.
Jordan Whittington, LAR
Over five seasons at Texas, Whittington only had 141 catches for 1,833 yards and six touchdowns on 202 targets. His top output came in 2022 (50/652/1 on 77 targets). He only had one game (10/115) with over 100 yards receiving.
Coming into the NFL, Whittington had a scouting profile of a player who should go undrafted. The Rams selected him in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His game is built on hard work, highlighted by his ability to take advantage of opportunities over the middle of the field, close to the line of scrimmage. His speed, quickness, and acceleration are well behind the best wideouts in the game. The foundation of his route running is reasonable, but there are pass patterns where his breaks aren’t strong enough to win vs. second-tier defenders.
In his first season with the Rams, Whittington caught 22 of his 28 targets for 293 yards. He earned starting snaps in Week 2, Week 4, and Week 5 with Puka Nacua injured, resulting in two playable outings (6/62 and 7/89). Unfortunately, Whittington left Week 7 after five plays with a shoulder injury, costing him two games and minimal snaps for the remainder of the season. He made the most of his five chances in Week 18 (3/86 with two rushes for 12 yards) while filling in for Nacua, who had the game off.
Fantasy Outlook: Whittington should emerge as Los Angeles's WR3. He is also the insurance card for Puka Nacua, but an investor may only get 50 cents on the dollar in return. The waiver wire will be his home until the lights go on in September.
Tutu Atwell, LAR
In 2019 and 2020, over 22 games, Atwell caught 115 of his 177 targets for 1,897 yards and 19 touchdowns at Louisville. The Rams wanted him to stretch the field while also featuring him on some quick-hitting plays close to the line of scrimmage. He brings speed to burn with an explosive feel after the catch. Atwell checked in at 5’9” and 165 lbs., inviting questions about his durability and ability to win contested balls in tight quarters.
Atwell didn’t have a catch in his rookie season while being on the field for only 10 plays. In 2022, he caught 18 of his 35 targets for 298 yards and one score.
Over his first four games in 2023, Atwell caught 22 of his 35 targets (8, 9, 9, and 9) for 297 yards and one touchdown, giving the fantasy market hope that he would be a usable player for their fantasy teams. The Rams downgraded his role significantly over his final 12 matchups, leading to only 17 more catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets. In Week 3, I lost about $45,000 at DraftKings when Atwell caught a touchdown vs. the Bengals with 1:03 remaining in the game. His snap count was much lower when Demarcus Robinson emerged.
Last season, he set career highs in catches (42) and receiving yards (562), but Atwell failed to score. His best two showings (6/65 and 6/51) also came when Puka Nacua was injured. Over his final 13 games (including the playoffs), he caught 20 of his 29 targets for 248 yards.
Fantasy Outlook: The Rams signed Atwell to $10 million one-year deal this spring, which invites more chances. I see a low-ceiling player who will be challenging to time, deeming him undraftable in the fantasy market.
Other Options: Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, Britain Covey
Los Angeles Rams Tight Ends
The Rams played 14 games last season without their starting tight end, which was reflected in the decline of their tight end statistics. They set three-year lows in catches (51), receiving yards (459), targets (83), and yards per catch (9.0).
Tyler Higbee, LAR
In 2021, the Rams upped Higbee’s targets to 85 (the second most of his career). He finished with 61 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns over 15 games. His only game of value came in Week 18 (6/55/2). Higbee scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in 12 of his 18 starts (including the postseason). Despite the appearance of weakness, only 13 other tight ends outscored him in PPR formats.
Higbee set career highs in catches (72) and targets (108) in 2022 with 620 yards and three touchdowns. On the downside, he gained only 8.6 yards per catch. Most of his success came over five matchups (7/71, 10/73, 7/46, 8/73, and 9/94/2). In his other 12 starts, Higbee had 31 catches for 263 yards and one score.
The Rams barely gave Higbee an opportunity in 2023 (three targets or fewer in seven of his 16 starts). He scored more than 10.00 fantasy points in only four contests (5/71, 5/64, 5/29/2, and 6/62). His year ended in the postseason with a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee that required surgery (February).
His slow recovery led to Higbee not seeing his first snap last season until Week 16. The Rams did get him involved in Week 18 (5/46/1) and the postseason (5/58 and 7/54/1).
Fantasy Outlook: Higbee enters this season at age 32, with a young whippersnapper tight end ready to steal his job. His resume is high enough that he could provide backend tight end value in some games out of the gate, with a wait-and-see outlook for the remainder of the season. Higbee will go undrafted in 12-team formats.
Terrance Ferguson, LAR
The Rams selected Ferguson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Over four seasons at Oregon, he caught 134 of his 190 targets for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns. His best two years came in 2023 (42/414/6) and 2024 (43/591/3).
Ferguson should help the Rams stretch the field at the tight end position, but physical defenders will challenge his release. He will also be overmatched early in his career in run blocking, putting him on the sidelines on early downs. Ferguson ran a 4.63 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.
Fantasy Outlook: I view him as a tight end project for the Rams. He’ll be found in the free-agent pool until his overall game improves and Ferguson gains more experience.
Other Options: Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, Mark Redman, Anthony Torres
Los Angeles Rams Kicker
Joshua Karty, LAR
Los Angeles drafted Karty in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to compete for their kicking job. Over three seasons at Stanford, he made 51 of his 60 field goals (85.0%) with one miss in his 73 extra-point tries. His longest field goal in college was 61 yards. Karty went 4-for-7 from 50 yards or more in 2023.
Karty handled himself well in his rookie season. He made 29 of his 34 field goals (85.3%) with success from long range (6-for-7). His one strike was missed extra points in 36 chances.
Fantasy Outlook: Los Angeles created 34 field goal attempts last year while scoring 41 touchdowns, leading to Karty ranking 15th in fantasy points (145.10). He is the 21st kicker drafted in July. I expect him to improve this year, simply because the Rams will be better offensively.
Los Angeles Rams Defense
The Rams’ defense finished 22nd in rushing yards (2,210) while allowing 13 touchdowns and nine runs of 20 yards or more. Ball carriers gained 4.6 yards per rush.
Their pass defense was slightly worse in yards allowed (4,101 – 23rd). Quarterbacks tossed 29 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Los Angeles had 38 sacks.