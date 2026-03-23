Mac Jones Brings Little Fantasy Value In Mock Trade Fleecing The Cleveland Browns

With the new NFL league season now in full swing, we are seeing a ton of big signings and some big trades. We've already seen some big stars like wide receiver Jaylen Waddle get shipped from the Miami Dolphins to the Denver Broncos. There are sure to be more moves to come.

It would make a ton of sense for the San Francisco 49ers to trade their backup quarterback, Mac Jones, while his value is at its peak. They need to take advantage of the solid stretch of games he had last season before his contract expires after this season, or he's re-exposed as the mediocre at best quarterback he is. They need to strike while the iron is hot, but apparently have a high asking price.

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This is worth revisiting.



ESPN’s Rich Cimini told @GaryMyersNY on Saturday, March 14 that earlier this offseason the #Jets ‘looked into trading for guys like Tanner McKee, Davis Mills, & Mac Jones & those teams were asking for 2nd round picks for these guys. Exorbitant prices.’… pic.twitter.com/hD3jBvcNQ8 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 19, 2026

We expect the asking price to drop as we get closer to the 2026 NFL Draft. The assets they can get back in return are far more valuable than what Jones has to offer. They have a great system, and there are plenty of other quarterbacks who can have the same success as Jones in San Francisco. It's up to the 49ers to figure that out before the rest of the league does if they want to maximize his value.

Cleveland Browns - San Francisco 49ers Mock Trade

Cleveland Browns Receive

QB - Mac Jones

San Francisco 49ers Receive

QB - Dillon Gabriel

2026 Third Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

This is one of the few spots that Jones could land and compete for a starting job. While we don't view Jones as much of an upgrade or downgrade from Shedeur Sanders at this point in their careers, there is a chance that Jones could raise the value of the fantasy weapons in the Browns' offense. If nothing else, it will lead to competition and give them a potential other option if Sanders falls short.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Cleveland Browns

We fully expect Sanders to be the Week 1 starter in Cleveland, but that doesn't mean he'll be the starter all season or even in October. They could acquire Jones and hope that he pushes Sanders to be better in training camp, and he can be the fallback plan if Sanders doesn't pan out.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The San Francisco 49ers

There is nothing special about Jones, so they need to get something for him now. Replacing him with a second-year quarterback and a third-round pick is a great haul for a backup quarterback who is almost guaranteed to regress in a lesser system.

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