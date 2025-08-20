Malik Nabers Inspired Fantasy Football Team Names
The NFL regular season is right around the corner, meaning fantasy football drafts — and mock drafts — are happening as each day passes.
There are many fun aspects of fantasy football. Some of which often change year-over-year, such as team names. They give individual rosters a unique identity and can significantly impact the fun and engagement of a league.
Team names that’re clever or funny aren’t necessary, but oftentimes foster a more competitive and active fantasy football community. One popular way to come up with creative names is by drawing inspiration from star players on one’s team.
The New York Giants’ Malik Nabers is a top option at wide receiver on fantasy football teams this season. By nature, the second-year pro has also been a target for many fantasy team names.
Nabers finished the 2024 season as WR6 in PPR leagues, scoring 273.6 points (18.2 per game). He caught a rookie record 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven TDs. He currently has a consensus average draft position (ADP) of 10th overall across all platforms in PPR redraft leagues, according to FantasyPros.
Here’s a list of Nabers-inspired team names to individualize your team and surprise league mates:
Like a Good Nabers
Inspired by the State Farm slogan, “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there."
A Beautiful Day in the Nabershood
Based on the 2019 biographical drama film about TV host Fred Rogers, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
Naber Gonna Give You Up!
A fun twist on the song “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley.
Howdy, Nabers!
Resembling the 2023 horror/suspense film, “Howdy, Neighbor!”
Love Thy Naber
Another film-inspired name, this one by the sitcom “Love Thy Neighbor.”
Next Door Nabers
A name coming from the TV series, “Next Door Neighbors.”
Keeping Up With The Nabers
For lovers of the reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
Nabers Think I’m Sellin’ Dope
For fans of hip-hop/rap artist J. Cole and his hit song “Neighbors,” which has the infamous lyric “The neighbors think I’m sellin’ dope.”
Won't You Be My Naber?
Inspired by the educational children's television series “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” and Fred Rogers’ song “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
Hi-Diddly-Ho, Nabers!
A playful twist on Ned Flanders’ greeting from “The Simpsons.”
Naber-hood Watch
Yet another name inspired by a film, drawing creativity from the 2025 crime thriller “Neighborhood Watch.”
Malik In The Middle
A twist on the early 2000s sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.”
Battlestar Maliktica
Derived from the military science fiction television series “Battlestar Galactica.”
Malikety Split
A fun play on the phrase lickety-split.
Nabers Say Never
A name for fans of Justin Bieber and his movie/song “Never Say Never.”
Malik's Naber-hood
A simple yet creative way to denote one’s team is built around the WR.
Malik The Freak
A way to emphasize Nabers’ unique athleticism and ability.
Malik’s Mayhem
An alliterative name establishing that Nabers is a game wrecker.