Mark Andrews Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Mark Andrews enters the 2025 fantasy football season as one of the trickiest tight ends to evaluate—capable of elite production but coming off an injury-shortened campaign and increased competition from Isaiah Likely. While his touchdown upside remains high in the Baltimore Ravens' offense, his declining volume and age raise questions about whether he’s still worth his current ADP.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
After missing Week 1 in 2023 with a quad issue, Andrews had 41 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns over 55 targets, leading to 15.59 FPPG in PPR formats. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 11 that required surgery, pretty much ending his season (Andrews had two catches for 15 yards in the postseason). Over his previous 25 games, Andrews averaged 12.92 FPPG (17.71 in 2021).
The role and opportunity for Andrews had a sharp decline last season. Over his 17 games, he averaged only 4.1 targets while being a massive disappointment over his first four games (2/14, 4/51, 0/0, and 0/0 on nine combined targets). The Ravens featured Isaiah Likely in Week 1 (9/111/1 on 12 targets), but Baltimore struggled to get the ball to their tight ends over the following three weeks (10/141 on 15 targets), with the latter two games resulting from a dominating rushing attack and only 34 pass attempts.
Over his final 12 games in the regular season, Andrews made the best of his opportunity by scoring 11 times while catching 45 of his 55 targets (81.8%) for 553 yards. He finished sixth in tight end scoring (188.80) in PPR formats despite never gaining over 70 yards or catching more than six passes in a game. Baltimore had him on the field for 61.7% of their plays. Andrews had TE2 snaps in seven games.
Mark Andrews Fantasy Football Outlook
This draft season, Andrews falls into the dilemma category due to 35.0% of his fantasy scoring in 2024 coming from touchdowns. He’ll turn 30 in early September while trying to hold the developing Isaiah Likely. In late May, Andrews is the eighth tight end drafted with a much more favorable ADP. The Ravens feature their tight ends, especially at the goal line, and they should be a high-scoring team again in 2025. I’ll consider him a 60-catch guy with 700 yards and a floor of seven touchdowns over 17 games.