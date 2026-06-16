Marvin Harrison Jr. or Carnell Tate: Which Former Buckeye Provides More Fantasy Football Value in 2026?

It’s safe to say Ohio State is well on its way to becoming the NFL’s wide receiver university.

From Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the school has consistently produced elite talent that continues its dominance in the world of fantasy football. Now, two of the program’s newest products enter the spotlight in a debate that could swing fantasy managers’ seasons.

Tennessee’s Carnell Tate, the newest Buckeye draftee, is a contested catch nightmare for any back daring to match up in man coverage. Meanwhile, Marvin Harrison Jr., the third-year Arizona Cardinal, is a footwork guru who can easily leave any coverage in the dust. And although both are exceptional wideouts, only one can hold the crown when it comes to the better fantasy selection this season.

So, who should owners prioritize during this year’s draft: Carnell Tate or Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs with the ball during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After an offseason overhaul that reinvented both the roster and coaching staff, the Tennessee Titans selected wideout Carnell Tate ( #61 ADP, #30 among WRs ) with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. For both Tate and Tennessee, this season is expected to be one filled with new schemes, roster exploration, and learning curves.

However, that may not be a bad thing for Tate’s fantasy stock, especially due to their offseason additions. The Titans now have former Giants head coach Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator, whose scheme will benefit Tate immensely. In previous editions of Daboll’s offenses, he’s heavily relied on a true WR1 (such as Malik Nabers in New York and Stefon Diggs in Buffalo) to take up a bulk of targets. Other Titans receivers, such as Calvin Ridley and Wan’Dale Robinson, are good supporting pieces, but likely won’t take on this role. Instead, it will almost certainly be Tate.

Titans OC Brian Daboll on rookie Carnell Tate: pic.twitter.com/GMo1eBPuPy — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) June 16, 2026

While on the topic of targets, it should be noted that Tennessee does have its fair share of veterans on the roster. Ridley and Robinson will take their cut of catches, but their totals should still be fairly lower compared to Tate's. More importantly, though, it will mean that opposing defenses can't key in on the Ohio State product. With so many threats on the field, teams won’t be able to double-cover or game-plan for Tate as they’d like to. Thus, Tate’s YAC potential is also high.

In terms of competition, Tate is slated to face a middle-of-the-pack strength of schedule. The Titans are set to play every team in both the NFC East and the AFC North this season, which are both top-heavy divisions. They will also face the Raiders, Lions, and Jets, with the last of whom coming off a season with a historically bad passing defense. So, the production factor appears to be entirely in Tate’s hands.

Generally, managers fond of Tate should expect a fairly high target share against average-level competition. Where he will finish exactly, however, will be dependent on him.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm-ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Marvin Harrison Jr. ( #67 ADP, #33 WR ) has been one of fantasy football’s most controversial receivers in recent years. In his first two seasons, he burned managers by routinely underperforming in crucial weeks. However, he’s now entering just year three with a new coaching staff that has shown potential. Could this finally be his year?

To begin, there is new leadership among Arizona’s coaching staff. Mike LaFleur, brother of Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur, now holds the reins to the Cardinals’ offense. This should benefit Harrison Jr. immensely. LaFleur, like the previously mentioned Daboll, tends to favor schemes with a clear WR1 and a heavy dose of pre-snap motion. This should free Harrison Jr. up more regularly, as these schemes prioritize free releases and creating defensive back miscommunication. And, if this ends up not being the case, LaFleur’s system also allows him to move into the slot. Wherever Harrison Jr. will produce at his best, the Cardinals will put him there.

When asked about Marvin Harrison Jr., new Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur described him as "a stud of a human, first and foremost."



LaFleur said he never got to meet Harrison when he came out because the Rams didn't have a high pick and didn't need to meet with MHJ. But he saw… — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) February 24, 2026

One of the trickier aspects of Harrison Jr.’s fantasy profile this year is his projected target share. In his rookie season, he logged 116 total targets . And, despite missing 5 games in 2025, he still saw 73 passes thrown his way. Now, with a new offensive scheme and no real competition in the wideout room, many expect that number to climb back up. Unfortunately, though, it’s not exactly that simple.

Roster-wise, Arizona isn’t exactly geared for a pass-first approach. They have Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, who will be serviceable but ultimately provides nothing eye-catching. More notably, though, the Cardinals drafted Jeremiah Love 3rd overall in this year’s draft, signaling a clear run-first style to the offense.

The other issue is the passing splits he will have to share with star tight end Trey McBride. McBride has had a minimum of 140 targets over the last two seasons, and it would come as a surprise if that number changed significantly in 2026. Thus, it seems as though he and Love will, in some capacity, take targets away from Harrison Jr.

Finally, Arizona’s WR1 will receive no help in terms of strength of schedule. Arizona is expected to have the 27th-easiest schedule in the league for wide receivers, which only deepens the concern for his production.

So, if managers want a change in Harrison Jr.’s fantasy output this year, they will have to hope that LaFleur’s new scheme makes him priority number one.

Carnell Tate vs. Marvin Harrison Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Verdict

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While the potential is certainly there this season, it seems more likely than not that Harrison Jr. will continue his trend of fantasy woes. His roster is simply not set up to support his style of play quite yet, and it will definitely show in his numbers. Pair that with a difficult strength of schedule and target competition, and all signs point towards another dud year.

Tate, on the other hand, seems poised to have a breakout campaign in his rookie year. Unlike Harrison Jr., his roster is designed to complement him while still prioritizing targets. Furthermore, he has a better strength of schedule and a strong possibility of breaking big runs after the catch.

Ultimately, this debate ends with Tate as the clear better selection.