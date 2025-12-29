Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Latest Heel Injury is Great News for Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and Cardinals Receivers

Latest Marvin Harrison Jr. injury update

Marvin Harrison Jr. has had a tough sophomore season, and it looks like it's about to get even tougher as we head into the final week of the 2025 NFL season. Harrison Jr. only played a third of the snaps in the Cardinals' 37-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and left the game after re-aggravating the heel injury that had him limited in practice all week.

Gannon on why Marvin Harrison Jr. played today: "If he's healthy, he'll play. Help us win."



When asked whether Harrison was healthy, given that he exited with the same heel injury, Gannon said: "Yeah, he was out there." — Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) December 28, 2025

While it sounds like the Cardinals thought Harrison Jr. was healthy enough to play, his heel obviously wasn't up to the challenge as he left the game in the fourth quarter after seeing just one target playing behind both Michael Wilson and Xavier Weaver.

With just one week to go, it's unclear if Harrison Jr. will suit up for the Cardinals' last game. Let's take a look at the latest on Harrison Jr., as well as the fantasy football effects if he doesn't play.

What’s the latest on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s injury?

With Harrison Jr. unable to finish the game, his status for Week 18 is immediately in doubt as the Cardinals are now 3-13 on the season. With nothing to play for besides head coach Jonathan Gannon's job, Arizona will likely take a conservative approach with the No. 4 overall draft pick from 2024.

We likely won't hear an injury update on Harrison Jr. until Wednesday's practice report, but it would be a surprise to see him play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. If this is the last we see of Harrison Jr. this year, he'll finish the season with 41 receptions, 608 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. After a strong rookie season, Harrison Jr. is currently WR41 in PPR fantasy football leagues.

What does that mean for fantasy owners?

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) catches a pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals won 37-14. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Harrison Jr. doesn't suit up for the final against the Rams, Michael Wilson and Trey McBride are in line for the biggest fantasy boost. McBride had a monster day against the Bengals with 10 catches for 76 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Wilson had a similarly productive game with five catches for 89 receiving yards and a touchdown. Wilson has been especially productive without Harrison Jr. in the lineup, so he could be in line for a big Week 18.

Marvin Harrison Jr. limited with a heel injury?#Cardinals WR Michael Wilson steps in with a 38-yard touchdown catch! https://t.co/l9QHwCoSdJ pic.twitter.com/KLHs0PCnZY — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 28, 2025

Wilson and McBride each have better splits without Harrison in the lineup, so both stand to benefit again if Harrison Jr. is unable to play against the Rams. On a much smaller scale, players like Xavier Weaver, Steven Sims, Elijah Higgins, and Jalen Brooks will also see increased opportunities if Harrison Jr. doesn't play in Week 18. Any absence of Harrison Jr. won't affect Jacoby Brissett too much as the veteran quarterback has been dealing all season.

While most fantasy football leagues end with Week 17, there are still some Week 18 finals and other one-week leagues where Wilson and McBride could be fantasy monsters if Harrison Jr. doesn't play against the Rams.

Keep an eye on our news sections for injury updates throughout the week!