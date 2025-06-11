Fantasy Sports

Mason Taylor Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Rookie tight end Mason Taylor brings upside to the Jets’ offense and profiles as a potential TE2 in 2025 fantasy leagues.

Shawn Childs

Mason Taylor 86 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Oct. 12, 2024
Mason Taylor arrives with a promising athletic profile and a track record of steady production at LSU, where he thrived as a reliable short-to-intermediate target. With minimal competition at tight end and Justin Fields’ history of leaning on the position, Taylor could carve out a meaningful role as a rookie with the New York Jets.

The LSU Tigers used Taylor close to the line of scrimmage over the past three seasons, based on his career yards per catch (10.1). He caught 129 passes for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns over his 38 games, highlighted by his improvement in 2024 (55/546/2). LSU threw the ball 534 times last season (most in the SEC), and Taylor ranked third in overall receiving production on the team.

Taylor turned 21 on May 8th, giving an edge in age and development time over Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland. His 40-yard dash time (4.65) ranked at the top end of this year’s draft class for his position. He also performed well in the bench press (28 reps of 225 lbs.), but Taylor still needs work on his hands and fire in the blocking game. 

His route running is trailing due to questionable tempo and selling points at the top of his breaks. He relies on his edge in quickness and speed to get wins vs. linebackers. Taylor brings winning hands, which helps him succeed in catching the ball in tight quarters.

Entering the NFL, his overall skill has room for growth, some of which will come from coaching and experience. 

Mason Taylor Fantasy Football Outlook

The tight end bar wasn’t that high before the addition of Taylor, suggesting a starting job in his rookie season. Justin Fields looked for Cole Kmet as his second receiving option in 2022 (50/544/7) and 2023 (73/719/6), which should give the Jets’ rookie tight end a reasonable TE2 floor in 2025. 

