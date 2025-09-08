Meet Tyler Loop: Fantasy Football Kicker King Justin Tucker’s Replacement
You’re probably watching Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry run all over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. And you may be wondering who this new guy is kicking field goals and extra points. His name is Tyler Loop and he has big cleats to fill as the newest member of the Baltimore Ravens.
What Happened To Justin Tucker?
Justin Tucker is one of the rare household names at kicker, and for good reason. Across 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, he never missed a game and delivered remarkable consistency. Before last year, Tucker had never dipped below an 82.5% field goal rate in a single season, and in six different campaigns, he cleared the 90% mark—including two years north of 96%. Those are video-game numbers, especially considering the volume of attempts he handled.
However, Tucker saw a significant decline in performance in 2024. He converted a career-low 73.3% of his attempts before being subject to a sexual assault investigation. This led to the Ravens selecting a rookie in the 2025 NFL Draft and reevaluating their relationship with fantasy football’s best kicker of all time.
The Ravens released him on May 5 following allegations from more than a dozen massage therapists. Tucker was served a 10-week suspension after the NFL launched an investigation in June. Tucker remains unsigned but is eligible for reinstatement on November 11. He still denies any wrongdoing and ultimately, an NFL team will give him a chance if they believe he can revert to his old ways of being a long-range specialist. But for now, the Ravens have a new kicker.
The Ravens’ Newest Kicker: Tyler Loop
The Ravens selected Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he brings a steady track record from his Arizona days. Over four seasons with the Wildcats, Loop drilled 83.8% of his 80 field goal attempts and was nearly automatic on extra points, missing just two of 128. He flashed legit range from 50-plus (8-for-13 overall, including a 6-for-9 heater in 2024), though his accuracy dipped a bit in the 40–49 yard window (14-for-20).
The coaches fell in love with Loop early and he’s taken over Tucker’s role seamlessly. As of this writing, he nailed his first two career extra points and converted his first two field goal attempts, including a 49-yarder to close out the first half.
The Ravens’ offense is explosive enough to generate plenty of scoring opportunities, but the downside is that touchdowns often cap the kicker’s ceiling. Still, Loop will hold fantasy relevance as long as he’s tallying points in this high-octane offense led by Lamar Jackson. If he nails his chances, he could finish as a top-10 player at his position.