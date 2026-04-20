Mel Kiper Jr's Latest NFL Mock Draft On ESPN Analyzed From A Fantasy Perspective

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is the most well-known NFL Draft analyst and is all over this time of year. Kiper recently released his newest mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft, which will kick off on April 23, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



We are going to take a look at his latest mock draft and see how it would work out for fantasy owners if things fall the way he predicted. This is our fantasy football analysis and grades of the landing spots for the top offensive stars in the first round of Kiper's mock draft.



1.1 QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders



This pick is a foregone conclusion. We view Mendoza as a high-floor quarterback who should be a solid NFL starter if the Raiders can put a decent offense around him. However, he also doesn't have as high a ceiling as you'd like to see from a No. 1 overall pick, but he's the only starting-caliber quarterback in this draft.



1.4 RB Jeremiyah Love, Tennessee Titans



1.7 WR Carnell Tate, Washington Commanders



Again, this is where I have Tate landing, and this is a great landing spot. He would be paired with Jayden Daniels in a wide receiver-needy offense across from a still good but aging Terry McLaurin. Tate is the best receiver in this draft, and we'd love to see him land with a great quarterback like the one they have in Washington.



1.9 WR Jordyn Tyson, Kansas City Chiefs



We don't see the Chiefs going with a wide receiver here, but it would be an interesting landing spot. It may not be great for Tyson, though. Rashee Rice is a better wide receiver than Tyson and was a better prospect. In my personal rankings, Rice graded out as the best wide receiver on the field in his draft class. Tyson could have an impact downfield; however, we'd rather see him land somewhere he can be a true WR1.



1.13 WR Makai Lemon, Los Angeles Rams



After Mendoza, this might be the most unanimous pick across all mock drafts. That's surprising down at No. 13. Nevertheless, he's a great fit and would be an incredible addition in Los Angeles. We love it for all parties involved.



1.15 TE Kenyon Sadiq, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



We don't believe Sadiq will land in Tampa after they re-signed Cade Otton this offseason because they have bigger holes to fill, but we do like the landing spot were it to play out this way. Make no mistake, Otton would not stop Sadiq from being a star in an offense that utilizes tight ends well; we just don't think Tampa goes with any pass-catcher here.



1.16 WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets



This would be a reach for Cooper, but no one should expect the Jets to make wise decisions when drafting. Of course, we hate this landing spot for Cooper. We wouldn't wish having to be a wide receiver for the Jets on even our worst enemies. It would be a recipe for disaster for Cooper's fantasy value.



1.20 WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns



Boston is someone we have slated to be a fantasy bust. Cleveland drafting a wide receiver in this scenario makes sense; we just don't like the player. Because of that, we don't love his fantasy value no matter where he lands.



1.30 QB Ty Simpson, Arizona Cardinals

This is another player who we don't think is going to be a successful NFL player, regardless of where he lands. While he is the second-best quarterback in this draft and we do expect him to be drafted in the first round, there is only one first-round caliber quarterback in this draft.



1.32 RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks



This is an interesting pick. We don't expect a second running back to be drafted in the first round; however, if there was going to be one, this makes the most sense. Price is the second-best running back in this draft, and the Seahawks need to address the position. Price would see his value soar if this were to happen.

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