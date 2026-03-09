Miami Dolphins Replace Tua Tagovailoa With Malik Willis Via Free Agency

The Miami Dolphins ushered in a new era on Monday, moving on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and quickly finding his replacement by signing dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis in free agency.

It’s been a chaotic opening stretch of the NFL free agency period, and Miami’s front office wasted little time reshaping the most important position on the roster. With a new general manager and a new head coach in Jeff Hafley, the franchise is clearly charting a different course — one that now includes Willis as its starting quarterback heading into the 2026 season.

Malik Willis 2025 Season Stats

Willis emerged as an intriguing option after flashing efficiency in limited action last season with the Green Bay Packers while filling in for Jordan Love. The former Tennessee Titans quarterback made the most of his opportunities, completing 30 of 35 passes (85.7%) for 422 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also showcased the dual-threat ability that made him a high-upside prospect coming out of college, adding 123 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

While the sample size was small, Miami clearly saw enough to justify a sizable investment. Willis is set to sign a three-year contract worth $67.5 million, with $45 million guaranteed, signaling that the Dolphins believe he can stabilize the position moving forward.

Sources: The #Dolphins are signing #Packers QB Malik Willis, as a new QB has landed in Miami.



He gets a 3-year, $67.5M deal with $45M fully guaranteed in a contract negotiated by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/bhIpxV3UrK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Fantasy Football Impact of Malik Willis Signing

From a schematic standpoint, the fit makes sense. Willis’ mobility adds a dimension the offense lacked under Tagovailoa, particularly when plays break down. With one of the league’s stronger interior offensive lines and a dynamic backfield weapon in De'Von Achane, Miami appears poised to lean heavily on a run-first approach while utilizing Willis’ athleticism in designed runs and red-zone situations. And Achane should still thrive in the check-down game, resulting in RB1 upside.

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The passing attack still carries some uncertainty. The future of star receiver Tyreek Hill remains unclear amid offseason speculation, which could leave Jaylen Waddle as the primary playmaker in the Dolphins’ aerial attack. If Hill signs elsewhere, Waddle could catapult into WR1 territory. In 2025, the former Alabama superstar corralled 64 receptions for 910 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. Those numbers should increase in the upcoming campaign.

For fantasy football managers, Willis’ value will largely be tied to his rushing production. Dual-threat quarterbacks often carry sneaky fantasy upside, particularly when game script forces teams into comeback mode. Even if Willis doesn’t produce elite passing numbers, his ability to generate points on the ground could elevate him into the QB2 conversation in 2026.

Malik Willis Should Overtake Quinn Ewers on the Depth Chart

The Dolphins’ quarterback situation could still evolve throughout the offseason — particularly if rookie Quinn Ewers pushes for playing time during training camp — but for now, Miami appears committed to giving Willis the opportunity to lead the offense into a new chapter.

It’s a bold gamble, but one that signals the beginning of a dramatically different era in Miami. And fantasy football fanatics should be excited.

