Micah Parsons And 3 More Fantasy Football IDP Busts In 2025
The fantasy season is almost here, and only the most dedicated of us play in IDP leagues. When the stakes for defensive players are just as important as the offensive players, we have to make sure we are drafting the right guys. However, there are always disappointments. These are the top IDP busts of 2025.
LB Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs
Bolton looked to be on the path to IDP superstardom after his second NFL season in 2022 with the Chiefs. As a rookie in 2021, he exploded onto the scene with 112 tackles. Then in 2022, he took it to the next level with 180 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. He was looking like he was going to be an elite LB1 for years to come.
Unfortunately, he saw a decline in production the following year that ended up shortened to just eight games due to injury, and didn't come close to that monster 2022 season last year. Last year wasn't awful by any means; he still had 106 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a pick. Nevertheless, he didn't return value because of the fall in tackle production. This is a player who will be overdrafted because of his name and what he did three years ago.
DL Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
It's now mid-August, and there still looks to be no resolution in sight for Hendrickson and the Bengals. He's an elite pass rusher who has had 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. In 2024, that was the most in the league. Nonetheless, we can't just overlook the risk here. Not only is he now 30 years old entering the season and will turn 31 in season, but he may not see a single rep in training camp. He may not even be a Bengal, or worst of all, he may not be active to start the season. The uncertainty far makes him way too risky a player. Let him be someone else's headache this year and avoid this situation altogether.
DL Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
This is another player who is in a volatile holdout and is missing all of camp with the Cowboys. Again, we have no idea what his situation will be when Week 1 rolls around. Maybe more importantly, he's also not quite as productive a fantasy player as people seem to think.
He's generally ranked as a top 3-5 DE; however, his career high in sacks is 14, he hasn't been involved in more than two fumbles in a season since 2022, he's never had an interception or a touchdown, and he doesn't deflect passes. If he's not racking up 70 tackles and being involved in five or more fumble recoveries, he's overvalued without all the other issues he's dealing with right now. Fade him this season.
DB Jeremy Chinn, Las Vegas Raiders
After back-to-back injury-plagued, unproductive seasons, Chinn bounced back last season as the primary box safety in Dan Quinn's defense in Washington. Unfortunately, he is now in Las Vegas, where fantasy value goes to die. Sorry Raiders fans.
It sounds like they aren't going to use him in the box as much and rely on him as more of a playmaker this season. Currently, is considered a top 15-20 defensive back. We expect him to regress from where he was last year and underperform his draft cost this year.