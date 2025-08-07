Michael Penix Jr, Drake Maye Headline Top Fantasy Football QB Sleepers
The NFL is continuously changing. Players get drafted, players get old, coaches get fired, situations change. Every year is different and that is why we have to re-rank our big boards every single season. No year is the same, and many players breakout in big ways. As for my outlook this season, I foresee many NFL offenses becoming new threats in the NFL. This opens the door for many new breakout quarterbacks. I believe these picks can be of the best value in the entire fantasy football marketplace.
Michael Penix Jr
I have endlessly touted Michael Penix Jr. He is a straight baller. He is not scared to trust his receivers and I think that this is an ultimate strength of his. Certain situation in the NFL would surely set up Michael Penix for failure, but the Atlanta Falcons do not fit that category.
I love Zac Robinson. I believe that he is going to become a top offensive coordinator in all of football. He comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree and we all know that this tree if full of life. Zac Taylor, Matt LaFleur, and Kevin O'Connell highlight this contingent. As for Zac Robinson, he came from the Rams at their peak of winning the 2022 Super Bowl.
As for Michael Penix Jr, he is surrounding by a Top-10 supporting cast in all of football. His pass-catchers include Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Kyle Pitts. Bijan Robinson will also see work in the screen/short game and Ray-Ray McCloud saw some success last year. The passing game will find a ton of success, I believe that. Penix sits behind a very good offensive line, leaving him time to pass the ball.
I do not quite see Penix as a Top-3 QB, but definitely a Top-8 viable option that you can draft in the late rounds.
Drake Maye
I am very high on a few teams which also includes the New England Patriots. I am a fan of what I am seeing from this Mike Vrabel team and to be honest, they have a better than realized roster.
Josh McDaniels returns back to New England as their Offensive Coordinator, once again. He has had much success, of course, by winning multiple Super Bowls. Hate on McDaniels all you want, but he has been one of the best coordinators in the NFL throughout the last 15 years. Vrabel's team carries the traditional Patriots culture, so this offense should be seamless.
The receiving room includes: Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and rookie, Kyle Williams. All of these receivers have found vast success in their own ways and they should let Drake Maye have a field day with the spread offense.
TreVeyon Henderson also comes in at running back to accompany Rhamondre Stevenson. Henderson is full on capable of adding his own element to the passing game, and that has already been on display in training camp. I think the ceiling for Drake Maye is sky-high and I will be buying a lot of his stock.
Cam Ward
Rookie quarterbacks bring a lot of risk, no doubt. However, you will not be drafting Ward as a starter. He will be a backup on your roster. I love what I see from this Brain Callahan offense, and I believe it will aid Cam Ward quite a bit in his rookie endeavor.
The Titans managed nine touchdowns to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine last season. That statistic continues to baffle me. If that was something that got accomplish with Will Levis, I only imagine what will happen with Cam Ward and Tyler Lockett becoming the new number two.
The Titans fed Calvin Ridley a big target share last season. He is a premier wide receiver, and Callahan knew what to do with that. Ridley saw 120 targets in 17 games. I expect even more from Cam Ward.
The Titans also now add a couple new start offensive linemen — Kevin Zeitler, Dan Moore Jr. Brian Callahan has a clear vision for this offense. It started to come into the picture last season and I believe that the painting will be for sale this year. Between his legs and the Bengals scheme that Callahan brings, Cam Ward can be a great, quality fantasy quarterback. Especially in dynasty, he is a must consider draft pick.