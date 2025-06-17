Mike Gesicki Fantasy Football Revival In Cincinnati: Is He Worth Drafting In 2025?
After two disappointing seasons in New England and Miami, Mike Gesicki resurfaced as a viable fantasy tight end with the Cincinnati Bengals last year. While his volume returned, inconsistent scoring and a committee approach still leave questions heading into 2025.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
In 2021, I listed Gesicki as an upside TE2. He rewarded my beliefs with career-highs in catches (73), receiving yards (780), and targets (112), but Gesicki managed only a pair of scores. Despite his growth, he delivered two weeks with no fantasy catches, with regression in his stats over his final 10 contests (36/353/0) on 61 targets. From Week 3 to Week 7, Gesicki offered starting fantasy value (34/386/2). In the end, he ranked ninth in fantasy scoring (165.00) in PPR formats.
The change in coaching staff in Miami in 2022, combined with his questionable blocking, led to Gesicki being phased out of the Dolphins’ offense. He finished with a sharp decline in production (32/362/5) and opportunity (52 targets – 112 in 2021). Gesicki only had one game with more than 50 yards receiving (6/69/2).
The move to New England in 2023 further eroded Gesicki’s stats (29/244/2) while working as their TE2. Poor quarterback play and a subpar offense were also contributing factors to his decline. He failed to score more than 10.00 fantasy points in any game in PPR formats, making him a worthless fantasy option.
Last season, Gesicki returned to the fantasy map by catching 65 of his 83 targets for 665 yards and two touchdowns. Three (7/91, 7/73, and 5/100/2) of his best five games came with Tee Higgins out of the lineup. He had eight targets or more in five matchups (9, 8, 9, 12, and 10), with the latter two coming over the final two weeks (10/86 and 8/68). Gesicki was the 13th-best tight end in PPR formats (143.40).
Mike Gesicki Fantasy Football Outlook
When the Bengals are trailing, Gesicki tends to have an increased opportunity, but Joe Burrow rarely looked for him at the goal line. Cincinnati will rotate in multiple tight ends, inviting some empty days by their top pass-catching tight end. Gesicki is a better backup tight end, offering injury or bye-week value due to his inconsistent output. I expect another 60-catch season with a couple of more scores.