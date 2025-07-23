Miles Sanders 2025 Fantasy Football Preview: Deep Sleeper Or Lost Cause?
Miles Sanders’ move to the Dallas Cowboys gives him a fresh start after a brutal two-year stretch in Carolina that left fantasy managers frustrated. While his recent production has been dismal, the Cowboys’ unsettled backfield could provide the opportunity Sanders needs to reclaim value in 2025.
Miles Sanders, Dallas Cowboys
In 2022, Sanders played at a similar level in the run game (259/1,269/11), but his stats looked much better due to him playing an entire year. The Eagles scored 32 rushing touchdowns, helping him set a career-best in scores (11). His biggest strike was the decline in his chances in the passing game (20/78 on 26 targets).
Sanders rushed for over 100 yards in three matchups (27/134/2, 21/143/2, and 17/144/2). Philadelphia gave him more than 20 carries in only two contests. His production lost value over the final four games (55/201 with two catches for minus seven yards).
After signing a four-year, $25.4 million contract in March of 2023, Sanders turned in a bust season for Carolina. He posted two reasonable outcomes in Week 1 (96 combined yards and four catches on 22 touches) and Week 3 (62 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches on 14 chances).
Unfortunately, over his other 14 games, Sanders gained only 428 yards with no other touchdowns and only 18 catches (4.34 FPPG). He scored fewer than 9.20 fantasy points in each of his final 13 matchups. His only missed game came in Week 6 (shoulder) while picking up a late-season toe issue.
The demise and the lost investment in Sanders continued last season. He gained 353 combined yards with three touchdowns and 24 catches over 79 touches in 11 games. Carolina gave him starting snaps in Week 18, and Sanders responded with a winning day (17/66/1 with three catches for 50 yards and another score). He missed the previous six games with an ankle issue.
Miles Sanders 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
In his career, Sanders has shown big-play ability and value catching the ball. He will go undrafted in most 12-team leagues, but his stock could rise in August when the Cowboys reveal their running back rotation. Keep an open mind, with a hand on the eject button if Sanders falters early with a better-than-expected opportunity.