Minnesota Vikings Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Rankings
Over the past 16 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings have made the postseason 50% of the time while rarely repeating a playoff in back-to-back years. Kevin O’Connell enters his fourth season as Minnesota’s head coach, highlighted by two outstanding years (13-4 and 14-3). In 2022, the Vikings somehow finished first in the NFC North despite being outscored by three points for the year.
O’Connell has a 34-17 record while going 0-2 in the postseason. His NFL coaching career started in 2015 for the Cleveland Browns. He ran the Redskins and Rams’ offenses from 2019 to 2021.
Wes Phillips has been in charge of Minnesota’s offense since 2022. His first NFL coaching job came in 2007 for the Dallas Cowboys. Most of his experience has come as a tight ends coach. The Vikings ranked ninth in points (432) and 12th in offensive yards last season.
Minnesota hired Brian Flores to run its defense in 2023. He had three mediocre head coaching seasons (24-25) for the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021. His professional coaching career began in 2008 with the New England Patriots. The Vikings come off the best defensive season since 2019. They allowed 332 points (5th) while ranking 16th in yards allowed.
Minnesota Vikings Offense
The Vikings ranked 19th in rushing yards (1,855) with only nine touchdowns and six runs of 20 yards or more. They averaged 26.9 carries while gaining 4.1 yards per rush.
Minnesota has the sixth-best passing offense (4,379 yards) with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Their offensive line allowed 49 sacks. The Vikings gained 8.0 yards per pass attempt, highlighted by 64 catches of 20 yards or more (2nd most).
Minnesota Vikings Quarterbacks
J.J. McCarthy, MIN
The Michigan Wolverines gave McCarthy 28 starts over two seasons, leading to a 27-1 record, highlighted by a National Championship in 2023. Despite his high level of success, his college stats don’t jump off the page. He passed for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his time at Michigan. In 2023, McCarthy gained 3,193 combined yards with 25 touchdowns, averaging only 22.1 passes. His completion rate (72.3) and yards per pass attempt (9.0) graded in an elite area.
McCarthy draws the upside, winning game manager tag based on his success and production. He throws the ball well on the run, especially moving to his right. Many of his completions came with his receivers facing tight coverage. McCarthy will move the chains with his legs while also extending his passing window when the pocket breaks down.
He was sacked 37 times (5.6% - seven NFL teams had a lower sack percentage in 2023) over his 654 passing attempts in 2022 (17) and 2023 (20). His success in the NFL, in terms of fantasy value, largely depends on his supporting cast and the performance of his offensive line. In a way, his ties to Tom Brady (same college) and the recent success of Brock Purdy have helped his move up draft boards.
Michigan had a top running back (Blake Corum – 258/1,245/27 with 16 catches for 117 yards and one touchdown). McCarthy completed 50 passes to running backs in 2023 (19.2% of the team’s completions). His top wideout (Roman Wilson) caught 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Vikings drafted McCarthy 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Minnesota wants to air the ball out, based on their pass attempts in 2022 and 2023 (672 and 632), but the injury to McCarthy led to Sam Darnold having a career season. The Vikings threw the ball 548 times, which helped the Vikings’ offense control the clock better and keep their defense off the field.
The Vikings have one of the best wide receivers in the game (Justin Jefferson). The combination of Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson adds length to their passing attack, and their profiles look better in 2025 than in 2024, even with Addison still having a possible suspension looming.
In his rookie season, McCarthy didn’t take a snap due to an early August torn ACL in his right knee.
Fantasy Outlook: McCarthy has the tools to help this team from Jump Street. The high-stakes fantasy market has shown more interest in him this summer (17th-ranked quarterback). He will have a learning curve, but his skill set and potential opportunity (17 starts) suggest 4,500 combined yards with over 30 scores (Sam Darnold has 4,531 combined yards with 36 touchdowns).
I loved McCarthy last year as a value QB3 in BestBall events, but he now has to be compared with more proven quarterbacks. In my thought, depending on my team builds and when McCarthy slides in drafts.
Sam Howell, MIN
Howell threw 92 touchdowns over three seasons at North Carolina while gaining 9.2 yards per pass attempt. In 2021, he improved dramatically in the run game (183/828/11 – 4.5 yards per rush). Howell finished his college career with 10,283 passing yards, but his passing touchdowns declined each season (38, 30, and 24) while tossing 23 interceptions.
Despite success running the ball in his final year in college, Howell didn’t win with his speed. He showed the ability to take a hit and stay upright with the vision to make extra yards. This style of play won’t translate well in the NFL, meaning that Howell will need to pick his spots better in the run game and know when to slide. On the positive, he will be a dual threat to score near the goal line.
The Tarheels lined him out of the shotgun almost exclusively. Howell has the arm to fire deep downfield on time. He was willing to use his tight ends, and some speedy wideouts helped his success in big plays. His next step is to remove some wasted motion in his release (ball taps) on certain plays. Howell handles himself well in the pocket, thanks to his legs.
In his rookie season, the Commanders only had Howell on the field for one game (204 combined yards with two touchdowns and one interception). Four of his 11 completions gained 20 yards or more.
Washington gave Howell 17 starts in 2023, leading to a high-volume passing opportunity from Week 4 to Week 12 (43.0 passes per game – 2,868 combined yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions). The NFL caught up to Washington’s passing attack over their final five matchups (127/0, 102/1, 56/0, 169/1, and 153/1). Howell’s lack of passing window (65 sacks) crushed his ability to make plays on too many downs. He passed for 300 yards in five games (388/2, 397/4, 325/1, 312/3, and 300/0).
In a backup role for the Seahawks last season, Howell completed only five of his 14 passes for 24 yards while adding a two-yard run.
Fantasy Outlook: If J.J. McCarthy has an injury, Howell will get a long look at quarterback for Minnesota.
Other Options: Brett Rypien, Max Brosmer
Minnesota Vikings Running Backs
The Vikings’ running backs remain an afterthought in their passing games based on their percentage (13%) of receiving yards. Despite this weakness, they still set three-year highs in catches (73), receiving yards (548), and touchdowns (4). Minnesota was more active running the ball (390/1,645), but they continue to struggle to finish drives with rushing touchdowns (9).
Aaron Jones, MIN
Jones gained over 1,400 combined yards for the third time in 2022 while setting a career-high in catches (59). He was a much better player at home (932 combined yards with four touchdowns and 28 catches) than on the road (584 combined yards with three touchdowns and 31 catches). Jones gained more than 100 yards in six matchups. Green Bay had him on the field for the same percentage of plays (57.6) as in 2021 while playing two more games.
In 2023, Jones missed six games (hamstring and knee issues), leading to a six-year low in his combined yards (879) with three touchdowns and 30 catches. When on the field, he still had a high floor in his yards per carry (4.6) and yards per catch (7.8). Jones was a key player for the Packers over his final five games (102/584/3 with 11 catches for 69 yards – 18.86 FPPG), highlighted by his playoff game (21/118/3 with one catch for 13 yards) against the Cowboys.
At age 29, Jones set a new top in touches (306), leading to 1,546 combined with seven touchdowns and 51 catches last season. He maintained his explosiveness (4.5 yards per rush and 8.0 per catch) while gaining 20 yards or more on seven plays. The Vikings gave him 20 touches in seven matchups. His top rushing games came in Week 3 (19/102) and Week 12 (22/106/1).
Jones offered a consistency factor (two bust outcomes and a floor of 10.80 fantasy points in 15 matchups in PPR formats). On the downside, his lack of scoring caps his impact value (his high in fantasy points was 25.80). He played through hip, hamstring, rib, back, and quad issues during the year. Minnesota had him on the field for 63.2% of their plays.
Fantasy Outlook: Knowing when to get off the bus for a player in the fantasy football market is crucial to avoiding disaster seasons. Jones has been an excellent player in his time in the NFL, and he may very well perform at a reasonable level when on the field this year. The addition of Jordan Mason adds another option at the goal line, and a better backup to get in the way for touches. When considering Jones's age and potential injury risk, I’m adding him to my fade column for 2025.
In early July, Jones is the 27th running back drafted after ranking 15th in fantasy points (244.60) in 2024. His pass-catching helps his floor, and a 200-fantasy-point season would pay the bills this year, which requires 40 catches, five touchdowns, and 1,300 combined yards – my bet is on the under. On the positive side, the Vikings signed Jones to a two-year deal for $20 million in April.
Jordan Mason, MIN
Over a secondary running back role over four seasons at Georgia Tech (2,823 combined yards with 18 touchdowns and 25 catches), the 49ers signed Mason as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He had a minimal role over his first two seasons in San Francisco (43/258/1 and 40/2063 with only three combined catches for 31 yards).
Injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell cleared the way for Mason to start in Week 1 last year. He responded with a high volume opportunity over his first four games (97 touches), resulting in a winning free square in the fantasy market (91/447/3 with six catches for 57 yards – 74.40 fantasy points in PPR formats).
Unfortunately, this running back pot of gold ran out of magic over his following three contests in fantasy points (9.80, 9.20, and 8.90) while suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6. Mason had no value (25/122 with one catch for five yards) for the remainder of the year due to a season-ending high ankle sprain and his lingering shoulder issue.
Over his time in the NFL, Mason has battled multiple injuries (hamstring, foot, hip, shoulder, and ankle).
Fantasy Outlook: Minnesota wants to rotate backs this year, which may help Aaron Jones stay on the field for more games. Mason brings an early down profile with value in scoring and short-yardage situations. I could see him getting about 45% of their rushing attempts, giving Mason a chance at about 150 touches.
He ranks 37th at running back in early July, which seems overpriced due to his low ceiling in catches. Even if Jones has an injury, Ty Chandler (or another running back) would see more action on passing downs. Mason gets drafted to close to Jones to handcuff him, and the Vikings’ running backs averaged only 21.78 fantasy points per game in 2024. He needs Minnesota’s top back to go down early in the year to deliver RB2 fantasy stats.
Ty Chandler, MIN
The Vikings took a flier on Chandler in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He saw action over five years in college, leading to 3,810 combined yards with 30 touchdowns and 72 catches. His stock rose in 2021 after switching to North Carolina (182/1,092/13 with 14 catches for 207 yards and one score).
Chandler brought elite speed (4.38 40-yard dash) to Minnesota. His hands grade higher than his college stats showed. He runs with patience and vision, but his lack of aggression after the handoff can lead to dead ends. Chandler will be dangerous on draw plays and in the flat when catching the ball in space.
In his first year with the Vikings, he sat out 14 games with an ankle issue and a broken left thumb. Minnesota gave him six carries for 20 yards in Week 18.
Chandler finished with RB2 snaps (307 – 27.4%) on the Vikings in 2023 while starting the final five games. He finished with 620 combined yards with three touchdowns and 21 catches. His only fantasy game of value came in Week 15 (23/132/1 with three catches for 25 yards).
A healthy season by Aaron Jones last year led to Chandler only being on the field for 157 plays while dropping to Minnesota’s RB3 after they acquired Cam Akers midseason. When given chances, he gained only 3.3 yards per carry (56/182) with dull value catching the ball (6/42).
Fantasy Outlook: Based on his play last season, Chandler isn’t a lock to make the Vikings’ opening day roster. He offers no fantasy value this summer, putting him in the free agent pool. Tre Stewart may emerge as Minnesota's third back in 2025.
Other Options: Tre Stewart, Zavier Scott
Minnesota Vikings Wide Receivers
The slide in passing attempts by the Vikings last season is highlighted by their three-year low in catches (209) and targets (314). Their wideouts gained 68% of Minnesota’s receiving yards, thanks to longer completions (14.2 yards). Sam Darnold looks for his wide receivers in the end zone (26 touchdowns) while delivering a 66.6% completion rate.
Justin Jefferson, MIN
Jefferson set career-highs in catches (128), receiving yards (1,809), and targets (184) in 2022, leading the league in all three categories. As a result, he led wide receivers in fantasy scoring (369.00) in PPR formats. His best impact value came in seven matchups (9/184/2, 10/150/1, 10/193/1, 11/223, 12/123/1, and 12/133/1), but Jefferson let fantasy teams down in four games (3/14, 3/33, 1/15, and 4/38). The Vikings gave him double-digit targets in 11 of his starts, giving him a floor of 10 catches in six contests.
The star power of Jefferson shined again over the first four games (9/150, 11/159, 7/149/1, and 6/85/2) in 2023, but a Week 5 hamstring issue led to seven missed matchups. A chest issue resulted in another early exit in Week 14. Over his final four starts, he helped fantasy teams in two games (6/141/1 and 12/192/1). Jefferson managed to gain 1,074 yards with five touchdowns and 68 catches in what was really eight weeks of action.
In his fifth season with Minnesota, Jefferson extended his streak to five with over 1,000 yards receiving. He checked the winning boxes in catches (103), receiving yards (1,533), touchdowns (10), and targets (154). Despite his elite success, Jefferson gained over 100 yards in only five matchups (4/133/1, 8/115, 7/137, 7/132/1, and 10/144/2). He had a floor of seven catches in eight games, all of which came after Week 6.
In his time with the Vikings, Jefferson has 131 catches of 20 yards or more (26.5%). He’s averaged 6.4 catches for 97 yards and 0.53 touchdowns over 77 games (19.28 FPPG).
Fantasy Outlook: Last season, Ja’Marr Chase outscored Jefferson by 85.30 fantasy points (over five per game), and the Bengals project to throw the ball much more than Minnesota this year based on their gap in passing attempts (652 to 548) in 2024. Over the previous two years with Kirk Cousins behind center, the Vikings threw the ball more than Cincinnati (2023 – 631 to 615 and 2022 – 672 to 610). In the end, Jefferson was the second-best wide receiver in 2024, but he needs J.J. McCarthy to throw more to tighten the wide receiver gap at the top end.
Jefferson should be a top-six player drafted again this year, while coin flipping between him and a rebound season by CeeDee Lamb. Three running backs (Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Saquon Barkley) could get drafted before Jefferson as well. He has the skill set to post a 120/1,800/15 season if the stars align, and Minnesota throws more in 2025.
Jordan Addison, MIN
In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Vikings added Addison. He is another undersized wideout (5’11” and 175 lbs.), which has been the theme of some teams this draft class. Addison earns his edge with extreme quickness and efficient route running over the short areas of the field. His overall strength should improve as he adds more bulk. For now, he is at a disadvantage vs. press coverage and in 50/50 situations. Addison gains value in the open field due to his experience returning kicks.
Over 35 games in college, Addison caught 219 passes for 3,281 yards and 30 touchdowns on 318 targets. He posted an impact season in 2021 (100/1,649/18) for the Pitt Panthers, showcasing his potential. An ankle injury in 2022 cost him three games after transferring to USC, leading to a setback in production (59/875/8 on 84 targets) over 11 matchups. When at his best over the past two years, Addison had six impact games (6/124/3, 6/179/3, 7/171/1, 14/202/4, 7/172/2, and 11/178/1).
In his rookie season, he caught 70 of his 108 targets (64.8%) for 913 yards and 10 touchdowns. Addison scored seven of his 10 touchdowns over his first eight games. His highlight showing came in Week 7 (7/123/2) and Week 15 (6/111/2). He posted four empty outcomes (0/0, 2/27, 1/2, and 3/28). Addison finished 23rd in wide receiver scoring (221.30 fantasy points) in PPR formats.
After an empty Week 1 (3/35) and two missed games with an ankle issue, Addison caught 21 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns on 37 targets, with three playable showings (3/72/1, 5/42/1, and 3/61/1). The Vikings gave him eight targets or more in seven of his final nine games while scoring five times. Addison posted two impact games (8/162/1 and 8/133/3) over this span.
Over his first 32 games, he has 133 catches for 1,766 yards and 19 touchdowns on 207 targets, leading to 13.24 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. Addison finished 22nd in wide receiver scoring (212.50) last season.
Fantasy Outlook: Two years into his pro career, Addison already has two incidents off the field (a 140-mph speeding ticket and a potential DWI), which shows his immaturity. His trial for the second issue is scheduled to begin in mid-July, which could result in a potential three-game suspension. As a result, Addison ranks 38th at wide receiver, as the fantasy market isn’t willing to pay full price. Let’s go with 60 catches for 900 yards with six to eight scores if he missed three matchups.
Jalen Nailor, MIN
After a minimal role (12/208/1) over his first 21 games with the Vikings, Nailor emerged as injury cover for Jordan Addison in Week 3 (3/54/1) and Week 4 (3/31/1) on eight combined targets. His only two other playable games came in Week 7 (4/76) and Week 17 (5/81/1). Nailor was at his best at home (18/272/4 on 22 targets). The Vikings had him on the field for 52.6% of their plays in 2024. He gained 20 yards or more on 28.6% of his catches, while also surprising at times in scoring (six touchdowns).
Fantasy Outlook: Nailor will compete for the Vikings’ WR3 role this year, and he could be an insurance player to pair with Jordan Addison in early drafts in case he is suspended.
Tai Felton, MIN
The Vikings added Felton in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after a breakthrough season (96/1,147/9) at Maryland. Over his first 34 games in college, he caught 76 passes for 1,083 yards and eight touchdowns on 121 targets.
At 6’1” and 185 lbs., Felton isn’t where he needs to be in strength or bulk. He brings plus speed (4.37 40-yard draft). His route running must improve, and Felton will struggle in press coverage. He has the tools to take the top off a defense and create winning runs after the catch.
Fantasy Outlook: The Vikings should use him in four-wide receiver sets to take advantage of his deep speed and favorable matchups in coverage. He’ll compete with Jalen Nailor for Minnesota’s WR3 role.
Rondale Moore, MIN
In his rookie season, Moore almost had a running back feel in the passing game for the Cardinals based on his yards per catch (8.1). He finished with 54 catches for 435 yards and one score on 64 targets over 14 games. Moore jumped out of the gate in 2021 with two productive showings (4/68 and 7/114/1). Over the following 11 matchups, he struggled to make plays in space (41/252/0 – 6.1 yards per catch) while averaging only 3.7 targets. Moore missed the final three games with an ankle issue.
His 2022 season began with three missed games due to a hamstring injury. Moore shined in five matchups (7/68, 6/49, 7/92/1, 8/69, and 9/94) over his first seven weeks back in the starting lineup. Unfortunately, a groin issue ended his year after two snaps in Week 11. He had sports hernia surgery in December.
Moore played an entire season for the first time in his three-year career in 2023. Despite a higher volume of games, he caught only 40 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown on 62 targets. Arizona gave him a more active role in the run game (28 carries, 178 yards, 1 touchdown). He gained only 8.1 yards per catch while showing more promise carrying the ball (6.4 yards per rush). The Cardinals had him on the field for 66.8% of their plays (second-most at wideout). Moore scored more than 10.00 fantasy points in only three games (16.20, 10.60, and 12.40).
A right injury last August cost Moore all of last season.
Fantasy Outlook: Moore is only a chain mover, with much to prove at this point in his career. He’ll be found in the free-agent pool in almost all 12-team redraft leagues. In 2018, at age 18, Moore caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns on 160 targets for Purdue while adding some value in the run game (21/213/2), so the Vikings could use him as a situational player on third downs.
Other Options: Tim Jones, Thayer Thomas, Lucky Jackson, Jeshaun Jones
Minnesota Vikings Tight Ends
With T.J. Hockenson coming into last season off a significant injury, the Vikings' tight ends posted a three-year low in catches (82), receiving yards (855), targets (117), and touchdowns (5). They gained 20% of Minnesota’s receiving yards, compared to 29% in 2023.
T.J. Hockenson, MIN
The Lions used Hockenson as a big-play option over seven games in 2022, leading to 26 catches for 395 yards (15.2 yards per catch) and three touchdowns on 43 targets. Most of his production came in Week 4 (8/179/2). After his trade to Minnesota, he worked as a safety valve for Kirk Cousins. Hockenson had a floor of five catches in eight of his 12 contests (including the postseason) while posting two impact games (13/109/2 and 10/129). Overall, he set career-highs in catches (86), receiving yards (914), and targets (129) while ranking second in tight end scoring (216.40) in PPR formats.
A second season with the Vikings led to Hockenson again setting career highs in catches (95) and receiving yards (960) while gaining 20 yards or more on 13 catches. He continued to work close to the line of scrimmage (10.1 yards per catch). Hockenson opened up 2023 with three games (8/35, 7/66/2, and 8/78) with seven catches or more. His top two outings (11/86 and 11/134/1) came at home.
The Vikings gave him double-digit targets in four matchups while averaging 8.5 chances per game. Hockenson left Week 16 after 24 snaps with a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee that required surgery in late January.
His slower-than-expected recovery from his knee injury led to Hockenson missing the Vikings' first seven games in 2024. Over his 11 contests (including the postseason), he caught 46 of his 67 targets for 519 yards and one touchdown. His best three showings came in Week 10 (8/72), Week 12 (7/114), and the first week of the playoffs (5/64/1).
Fantasy Outlook: The tight end position for Minnesota will regain momentum this year, but the Vikings tend to use Hockenson close to the line of scrimmage as a bailout option when their offensive line fails or on third downs to move the chains. He was on pace for 71 catches last year with 802 yards and two scores if Hockenson played 17 games.
In early July, he comes off the board as the fifth tight end, which requires him to score about touchdowns without any growth in his catches or receiving yards. Many drafters will coin flip him and Sam Laporta. Hockenson has the edge in opportunity while trailing in his scoring chances.
Josh Oliver, MIN
Oliver came to the NFL in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over his final two seasons at San Jose State, he caught 91 of his 164 targets for 1,005 yards and five touchdowns. His best production came in 2018 (56/709/4 on 105 targets).
Over his first three seasons with Jacksonville and Baltimore, Oliver only had 26 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 46 targets while missing 15 games and all of the 2020 season. In his first year with the Vikings, he set career highs in catches (22), receiving yards (213), and targets (28). His only fantasy game of value came in Week 11 (4/47/1).
With T.J. Hockenson injured over the first half of last year, Oliver (22/258/3 on 28 targets) played well enough for the Vikings to sign him to a three-year deal for just over $23 million. His best run game over three games (2/30/1, 5/58/1, and 4/52) midseason.
Fantasy Outlook: Minnesota will have Oliver on the field to help in run blocking, which can lead to some easy catches. Unfortunately, he offers no starting fantasy value with Hockenson in the Vikings’ starting lineup.
Other Options: Gavin Bartholomew, Giovanni, Ricci, Benjamin Yurosek
Minnesota Vikings Kicker
Will Reichard, MIN
The Vikings added Reichard in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Over five seasons at Alabama, he made 84% of his 100 field goal chances while going 295-for-297 in extra points. Reichard made eight of his 10 tries from 50 yards or more in 2022 and 2023. His longest kick in college was 52 yards.
In his rookie season, Reichard missed four games with a quad issue. He made 24-for-30 field goal chances while showing a winning leg from long range (8-for-11). All 38 of his extra points went through the uprights. His success over 13 games prorated for a full season would have ranked fifth in kicker scoring last year.
Fantasy Outlook: Minnesota scored 47 touchdowns last season while creating 42 field goal attempts. Reichard has a better leg than initially expected, and the Vikings give him plenty of kicking chances. He ranks eighth at kicker in early July.
Minnesota Vikings Defense
Minnesota finished with the second-best run defense (1,588 yards) with 12 touchdowns allowed. Ball carriers gained 4.0 yards per rush with only five runs gaining at least 20 yards.
Game score led to the Vikings facing 637 pass attempts (most in the league) and the fourth-highest total in passing yards (4,459). Their defense had 49 sacks and 24 interceptions while minimizing the damage in catches of 40 yards or more (4). Quarterbacks tossed 24 touchdowns, with a high completion rate (65.2).