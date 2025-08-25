Mock Trade: Raiders Aquire Shedeur Sanders After Aidan O'Connell Injury
The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash move by trading for quarterback Geno Smith back in March and signing him to a multi-year contract extension a month later.
The move effectively demoted Aidan O’Connell to backup duties after playing in nine games under center for the Raiders in 2024. However, O’Connell suffered a fractured wrist in the team’s preseason finale on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll announced the diagnosis after their 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
"He fractured his wrist -- he's hurt and it's going to be a while," Carroll said. "That's a big blow for us."
Rookie Cam Miller, who has been vying for a roster spot, will be thrust into a backup QB role for now. But his up-and-down performance in preseason has sparked reports that the Raiders could make a move for another quarterback to take on the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.
Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders has risen as a potential trade target, as the Cleveland Browns currently have four quarterbacks on their roster. The 23-year-old would likely be available for cheap despite impressing in two preseason games.
Sanders completed 17-of-29 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in preseason action. He’s currently being drafted in fantasy football leagues at a consensus ADP of 223.3.
Read more for a breakdown of a potential trade involving Sanders between the Browns and Raiders, including the fantasy football implications the deal would have and why it makes sense for both teams.
Cleveland Browns - Las Vegas Raiders Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
Raiders Receive
QB - Shedeur Sanders
Browns Receive
2026 4th-round pick
Sanders’ fantasy outlook was very limited in 2025 after being drafted in the fifth round by the Browns and is expected to be the team's third or even fourth-string quarterback. That made him a low-upside stash in deep superflex formats rather than a viable option for most leagues because getting on the field is a challenge.
The quarterback would have much more upside with the Raiders. He would be the undisputed starter in the event Smith goes down with an injury, at least until O’Connell returns. He could be a worthwhile late-round flyer to stash, especially in superflex formats. However, his floor as an asset is limited with minimal rushing upside. Not to mention the Raiders' offense has limited pass-catching weapons outside of Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Raiders
The trade makes sense for the Raiders for two simple reasons: they need a backup QB, and Sanders is likely available for cheap. Outside of those two, the presence of Smith is a significant factor. Sanders would learn from a veteran and be prepped to replace him eventually. The move would also give the Raiders a plan once they move on from Smith. Finally, reports point to minority owner Tom Brady urging the team to consider Sanders after O’Connell went down. Brady and Sanders have a mentor-mentee relationship.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Browns
It’s doubtful the Browns will carry four quarterbacks on their roster. And if they do, it wouldn’t make much sense. Sanders was also selected in the fifth round at No. 144 overall of this year’s draft. Even with him being a long shot to make it on the field anytime soon, the Browns could still potentially get more in return if they traded Sanders. My mock has him being traded for a fourth-rounder, which would be a return on investment.