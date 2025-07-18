New Team, New Role: What To Expect From Najee Harris In 2025 Fantasy Football
Najee Harris enters the 2025 fantasy football season with a new home in Los Angeles and a familiar profile as a durable, high-volume back. While he lacks explosive upside, his consistent workload and reliability make him a steady RB3 option with handcuff value behind Omarion Hampton.
Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
Harris entered 2022 with concerns about a foot injury. He ended up playing all 17 games, leading to 1,263 combined yards, 10 touchdowns, and 41 catches. His yards per rush have been an issue in back-to-back years (3.9 and 3.8), along with his yards per catch (6.3 and 5.6). Harris gained more than 20 yards on only one of his 313 touches.
He finished 14th in running back scoring (225.50) in PPR formats while reaching 20.00 fantasy points in only two outings (27.60 and 20.30). Harris scored seven of his 10 touchdowns over his final eight games. He has a gamer mentality based on playing through multiple injuries in 2022 (foot, knee, oblique, and hip).
Despite regression in his rushing attempts (255) for the second consecutive season, Harris rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the third time (1,055) in his career in 2023. He set a career-high in yards per rush (4.1). Pittsburgh reduced his role in the passing game (29/170).
His best play came over the final three games (19/78/1, 27/122/2, and 133 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches). The Steelers had him on the field for 53.4% of their plays. Harris finished 23rd in running back scoring (196.50 fantasy points).
For the fourth time in his career, Harris played in all 17 games while reaching the 1,000 mark in all four seasons. Pittsburgh gave him 299 touches, leading to 1,326 combined yards with six touchdowns and 36 catches. He gained only 4.0 yards per carry despite showing the most explosiveness of his career (13 plays of 20 yards or more). All three (14/106/1, 21/102/1, and 19/114) of his 100-yard rushing games came from Week 6 to Week 8.
Najee Harris 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Harris has a career resume supporting 300+ touches, but his grinder profile can’t match the potential ceiling of Omarion Hampton. At the very least, he has the tools to give Los Angeles a more trusted health version of JK Dobbins. If the Chargers improve offensively and play from the lead in more games, their top two backs should have a chance at 550 touches.
Harris ranked 20th at running back last season in fantasy points (204.60 – PPR), with two winning days (20.20 and 24.90). My starting point is 1,100 combined yards with five to seven touchdowns and approximately 25 catches, which suggests Harris is a backend RB3. In the early draft season, he ranks 38th at running back. Think steady with injury and bye cover value while working as an upside handcuff to Omarion Hampton.