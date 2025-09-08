New York Giants Depth Chart Debate: Cam Skattebo vs. Tyrone Tracy Jr.
The New York Giants' offense performed poorly in their first game of the season against the Washington Commanders, where they lost 21-6. Their performance raised many questions around the offense regarding the QB position, but the RB room deserves a deeper dive as well based on how they played. Here is a breakdown of RB1 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 's and RB3 Cam Skattebo’s fantasy outlook going forward.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. fantasy outlook
ESPN at the beginning of the season had Tyrone Tracy Jr. ranked as RB27 in PPR formats. That rank may appear to be too high already when looking at several factors. One of those is that their offensive line is just not good.
The Giants last year ranked 27th in run-block win rate. In week one they did not look to have improved in that area from a season ago, putting forth 74 rushing yards as a team. Russell Wilson had the most rushing yards in the game for New York with 44. Tracy Jr. had the most carries, with 10, and had 24 rushing yards. This output simply will not get it done for fantasy owners who have the second year back. Other RBs who had promising week one performances in the same range of Tracy Jr. based on the ESPN PPR rankings include Bill Croskey-Merritt (RB29), Jaylen Warren (RB28), and Javonte Williams (RB33).
One thing to hang on to with Tracy Jr.'s performance is that he led the Giants’ RBs with five receiving targets. In 2024 he showed some promise as a pass catcher, recording 38 receptions.
In conclusion, despite his week one struggles, he was used as the clear RB1 and should be held on to for at least another week. He should by no means be shopped in trades, especially with his value being at a low-point right now.
Cam Skattebo Fantasy Outlook
For as rough of a day as Tracy Jr. had, Giants rookie Came Skattebo may have had it rougher in his NFL debut. He had two carries for -3 yards, which was fewer carries than the team’s week one RB2, Devin Singletary, who had three carries. The bright side of Skattebo's two touts, is that one came on the goalline. So even if he has low volume, if any fantasy manager is in a deep bind with injuries and bye weeks down the road, he could be a potential hail mary flex play because of his potential TD upside. This evaluation is just based on how he was used in week one.
The opportunity for Skattebo to improve his stock and get more snaps could be there, especially if New York is bad again in 2025, and Tracy Jr. continues to put up similar numbers(even if it is to no fault of his own). Another positive for Skattebo in this contest is that the Giants also showed they are willing to use him as a pass catcher. He had two receptions for 12 yards in the contest.
In conclusion just hold on to him for now, and don’t drop him. This Giants backfield looks like it will be a committee the whole year, but Skattebo has the opportunity to make himself a viable fantasy player before the year is set and done. There is value in that, in making trades or too help deepen the depth of an already good fantasy roster.