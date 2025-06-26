New York Giants Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
Since winning the Super Bowl in 2011, the New York Giants made the postseason only twice. Last year, they finished with their worst record (3-14) since 1974. Despite New York’s regression in the win column, Brian Daboll returns for his fourth season as head coach. He has an 18-32-1 record with one playoff appearance (1-1). Daboll began his pro coaching career in 2000 with the Patriots. His success led to eight seasons as an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills.
Mike Kafka has been in charge of the Giants’ offense over the past three seasons while also working as their assistant head coach in 2024. His first NFL coaching job came in 2017 for the Chiefs. New York ranked 30th (266) and 31st (273) in points scored over the past two seasons, with a notch better each year in yards gained (29th and 30th).
New York will run back their same defensive coordinator (Shane Bowen), who made minimal gains on defense last season (415 points – 21st and 24th in yards allowed). He ran the Tennessee Titans’ defense from 2021 to 2023. Bowen has five other years of coaching experience in the NFL.
New York Giants Offense
The Giants slipped to 23rd in rushing yards (1,783) with 13 touchdowns and 12 runs of 20 yards or more. Their ball carriers gained 4.2 yards per rush while averaging 24.9 carries.
New York had the fourth-worst passing offense (3,521 yards) last season, with a league-low 15 touchdowns. They tossed 13 interceptions while allowing 48 sacks. The Giants gained only 6.0 yards per pass attempt (only 34 completions gained at least 20 yards).
New York Giants Quarterbacks
Russell Wilson, NYG
Over 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson went 104-53-1 with eight trips to the postseason (9-7 with a Super Bowl win and loss). His completion rate (65.0) and yards per passing attempt (7.8) graded well, but he has never played behind a stellar offensive line (361 sacks from 2013 to 2020, with a low of 41 sacks in 2016).
From 2017 to 2020, Wilson delivered 150 passing touchdowns (eight on the ground) with 36 interceptions. In 2021, he missed games (3) for the first time in his career due to a broken right middle finger. Wilson finished with a career-low in rushing production (43/183/2) while being on pace to pass for 3,780 yards and 30 scores.
Wilson finished his first season in Denver with a career-low completion rate (60.5) and passing touchdowns (16). Opposing defenses sacked him 55 times, earning him the league high for the second time in four years. He only passed for more than 300 yards in Week 1 (340/1). In 12 of his 15 starts, Wilson delivered one passing touchdown or fewer, ranking 15th in fantasy points (274.00) in four-point passing touchdown leagues.
In 2023, Wilson played much better (3,411 combined yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions), but Denver went 7-8 with him behind center. His completion rate (66.4) rebounded, but he gained only 6.9 yards per pass attempt (career-low). The Broncos benched him over their final two games due to vesting concerns if Wilson suffered a significant injury. He passed for more than 300 yards in two games (364/3 and 306/1) while scoring three times in only one other matchup (144/3).
A calf injury led to Wilson missing his first six starts for the Steelers. He went 6-5 over his 11 starts while averaging 30.5 pass attempts and 226 passing yards. Wilson worked as a game manager, leading to 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while taking 33 sacks. His value as a runner (43/155/2 – 3.6 YPC) is well below his peak seasons. He posted three touchdowns or more in three matchups (267/3, 198/3, and 417/3).
Fantasy Outlook: The signing of Wilson by the Giants is almost a sellout to their fans and their future. Brian Daboll brought him in with the hopes of saving his job, rather than building a winning franchise. This offense is loaded with question marks behind Malik Nabers, suggesting a change to Jaxson Dart at some point in the year, but Daboll will be watching him on TV after losing his job. Wilson will go undrafted in almost all 12-team fantasy leagues this season.
Jaxson Dart, NYG
Over his three seasons at Mississippi, Daft improved each year, highlighted by leading the SEC in completion rate (69.3), passing yards (4,279), yards per pass attempt (10.8), and quarterback rating (180.7). He went 21-5 over the past two seasons, including two wins in bowl games.
His college career began at USC in 2021, where Dart started three of his six games. Over his four seasons in college, he passed for 11,970 yards with 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Defenses sacked him 74 times (27 and 28 over the last two years). Dart was an active runner (393/1,541/14).
Dart has the tools to threaten a defense at all three levels with his arm while also being a daylight runner when a passing play breaks down. He runs with agility and finish, giving him goal-line and red-zone value in scoring. His passing rhythm tends to be on time, with a feel for looking off a deep safety.
The next step in his development is improving his passing when moving to either sideline. He must drive the ball better when under duress and learn how to deal with camping safeties in the deep passing game.
Fantasy Outlook: The Giants added Dart with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His ability to run and pass should give New York a better path to move the ball, but Dart must prove he can win games in the NFL.
Other Options: Jameis Winston, Tommy DeVito
New York Giants Running Backs
Over the past two seasons, the Giants’ running backs had a similar opportunity in touches (412 and 399). They had an uptick in yards per rush (4.1) and yards per catch (7.0). Their backs gained about 14% of their receiving yards over the past three years.
Tyrone Tracy, NYG
By the fifth running back of research for the 2024 NFL Draft, the quality doesn’t stand out. Tracy saw minimal snaps at Iowa as a wide receiver over four seasons (66/871/5) before transferring to Purdue. In 2022, he gained 336 combined yards with 28 catches while failing to score. The Boilermakers switched him to running back the following year, and Tracy responded with 113 rushes for 716 yards and eight touchdowns with 19 catches for 132 yards. His best play came in their ninth (174 combined yards with two touchdowns and a catch) and tenth (198 combined yards with one score and four catches) games.
Tracy is dangerous with the ball in his hands in the open field, and his experience as a wide receiver bodes well for his potential to catch the ball out of the backfield. He is willing to run inside while offering more upside when given space outside the tackles. His next step is proving he can win in smaller running lanes. He returned kicks for Purdue, increasing his value at the next level.
In his first year with New York, Tracy had a minimal role over four games (12/29 with four catches for 41 yards) before earning the Giants’ starting role over the next six games (592 combined yards with three touchdowns and 14 catches on 109 touches). He gained over 100 yards in three of those matchups (18/129, 20/145/1, and 18/103/1). His fantasy value (12.10) and production (85/294/2 – 3.5 yards per rush with 20 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown) fell into the steady category.
Fantasy Outlook: Tracy enters his sophomore campaign in the NFL at age 25. He flashed explosiveness at times with value in the passing game, but is his ceiling high enough to keep a lead role all season for New York? In the early draft season, Tracy ranks 39th at running back, slightly below Cam Skattebo (37th). I expect New York to rotate back this year, creating a challenging manage for fantasy teams. Possible 175 to 200 touches with 900 combined yards with a handful of scores with about 30 catches.
Cam Skattebo, NYG
Skattebo started his college career at Sacramento State. He started 16 of his 24 games, leading to 252 rushes for 1,892 yards and 13 touchdowns while gaining 7.5 yards per carry. His foundation skill set also has a high floor out of the backfield (43/495/4).
After transferring to Arizona State, Skattebo developed into a workhorse back last season (293/1,711/21 with 45 catches for 605 yards and three touchdowns). He gained 1,069 combined yards with 10 scores and 24 catches the previous year on 188 touches.
On game day, the football field is Skattebo’s battlefield. He looks for hits while offering finish power at the end of his run. I don’t know if he was bullied at a younger age or needs anger management classes. He aims to go 15 rounds for 60 minutes to be the best running back on the field. Skattebo has a good feel for his role and spacing in the passing game, and protecting the quarterback is like a lunch break in high school.
His 40-yard dash (about 4.55) is trailing the elite running backs, but Skattebo makes up for this shortfall with strength. At 5’9” and 220 lbs., he brings a different profile to the NFL. His lower half is short but stout, creating quick steps to maneuver through traffic.
Fantasy Outlook: I don’t love the Giants’ offense this season, but I’m in Skattebo’s camp at running back for New York. His three-down profile should win over the long season, and the Giants should give him more chances at the goal line. I expect over 200 touches in his rookie season, creating a potential value in fantasy drafts.
Devin Singletary, NYG
In 2022, Singletary posted almost identical stats (1,099 combined yards with six touchdowns and 38 catches) as in 2021 on 215 touches. He slipped to 23rd in running back scoring (180.90 fantasy points). He scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in two games (24.10 and 20.50), but Singletary posted fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in nine contests.
The switch to the Texans’ offense in 2023 led to a career-high in touches (246 – 14.5 per game) for Singletary. Despite an improved opportunity, he gained only 4.2 yards per rush (career-low) and 6.4 yards per catch. Houston gave him RB2 snaps over his first eight games (251 combined yards with no touchdowns and nine catches on 71 touches – 4.80 FPPG in PPR formats).
The Texans upgraded him to RB1 status over their final 11 games (including playoffs). Over this span, Singletary averaged 18.6 touches, leading to 980 combined yards with five touchdowns and 29 catches (14.27 FPPG). His best three weeks in fantasy points came in Week 10 (23.10), Week 11 (19.80), and Week 15 (21.00). He finished 32nd in running back scoring (167.40), a three-year low.
New York gave Singletary their lead running back role over his first four games (56/221/2 with 10 catches for 72 yards), leading to 12.83 FPPG. A groin injury knocked him out of action for two games, followed by dull stats for the remainder of the season (57/216/2 with 11 catches for 47 yards).
Fantasy Outlook: Singletary has enough experience to get in the way at running back for Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo. He gained over 900 yards five times with a reasonable floor catching the ball, but his early home in drafts will be the waiver wire in fantasy leagues.
Other Options: Eric Gray, Dante Miller, Rushawn Baker
New York Giants Wide Receivers
Surprisingly, the Giants’ wide receivers ranked second in catches (251) and targets (402) last season, but they gained a league-low 10.2 yards per catch. Their wideouts accounted for 68.6% of New York’s completions and 73% of their receiving yards.
Malik Nabers, NYG
Over three seasons at LSU, Nabers caught 189 passes for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing the ball six times for 29 yards. He played well in 2022 (72/1,017/3) while upping his game in 2023 (89/1,569/14). Nabers gained more than 100 yards in nine games (13/239/2, 8/130/2, 8/102, 6/146/1, 4/121/2, 10/171/1, 6/132, 8/140/2, and 6/122/2). He gained an impressive 17.6 yards per catch.
Nabers’ highlights from 2023 were loaded with free releases and no safety help over the top on many of his scoring plays. His ability to see the open field before the ball is in the air, combined with his elite hands, creates many wins in the secondary. He brings vision and strength to the table, with swag to his pass patterns at the second and third levels of the defense. At the professional level, Nabers must refine his route running, but he does possess the movements to excel in this area with more work and experience.
Despite missing two games (concussion), Nabers ranked second in wide receiver targets (170), five behind Ja’Marr Chase. He had double-digit targets in 10 matchups while gaining more than 100 yards in three contests (10/127/1, 12/115, and 7/171/2). Nabers had a floor of seven catches in 60% of his 15 starts. His catch rate (64.1) and yards per catch (11.0) have room for improvement.
Fantasy Outlook: Based on his opportunity last season, Nabers will draw a lot of attention in the fantasy market this year. Game score was a factor in New York’s passing attempts (591) in 2024, and the Giants have questionable receiving options behind him. In late June, Nabers is the fifth-ranked wide receiver. He ended last season with a toe issue while also managing multiple minor other injuries (groin, hip, and knee issues).
When thinking about my stud WR1, I want a player who can make big plays and score touchdowns in a high-profile offense. Nabers doesn’t check enough boxes for me despite having plenty of room for growth at age 22. His floor should be 100 catches for 1,200 yards with six to eight scores.
Wan’Dale Robinson, NYG
Coming into 2022, Robinson began to rise up draft boards in late August in the high-stakes market due to his potential for high-volume opportunities out of the slot. His excitement was dashed in Week 1 (1/5) due to a knee injury that cost him four games. Robinson made the most of his chances in Week 6 (3/37/1), Week 7 (6/50), and Week 11 (9/100), but a torn ACL ended his season in November.
The Giants drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft after a career season (104/1,445/7). Over 31 games in college, he caught 195 of his 272 targets (71.3%) for 2,248 yards and 10 scores. Kentucky also gave him carries in the run game (141/691/4).
In 2023, Robinson missed the first two games due to his recovery from his knee injury. New York gave him starting snaps in Week 4, leading to 56 catches for 591 yards and two touchdowns on 73 targets over his final 14 games. He had a floor of five receptions in six matchups while scoring double-digit fantasy points in five games (14.20, 13.50, 17.50, 19.90, and 13.50).
New York continues to use Robinson close to the line of scrimmage (7.5 yards per catch). He set career highs in catches (93), receiving yards (699), and targets (140). Over 38 games with New York, Robinson scored only five touchdowns. He scored double-digit fantasy points in nine matchups.
Fantasy Outlook: The Giants must find a way to get more out of their 140 targets ticketed to Robinson last season. He’s a chain mover, with a low ceiling that only works as a short-term injury or bye week cover. I have no interest in him.
Darius Slayton, NYG
Due to multiple injuries to other wideouts, Slayton led New York in wide receiver snaps (813) in 2022 while finishing with 46 catches for 724 yards and two touchdowns on 71 targets. His best work came over six games (3/58/1, 5/66, 3/95/1, 5/86, 3/63, and 6/90). His season started with a missed game, followed by one catch for 11 yards over three weeks. Twelve of his catches (26.1%) gained 20 yards or more.
In 2023, Slayton gave New York some stability in the passing game, leading to 50 catches for 770 yards (career-high) and four touchdowns on 79 targets. His opportunity was minimal over the Giants’ first eight games (19/257/0 on 34 targets). He helped the fantasy market in four contests (4/82/1, 3/90/1, 4/106/1, and 5/62/1) over his final six starts. Slayton finished with WR1 snaps for the second consecutive year.
Despite playing only 14 fewer snaps than Malik Nabers, Slayton posted a three-year low in catches (39), receiving yards (573), and targets (70). His only playable outcomes came in Week 5 (8/122/1) and Week 8 (4/108). He scored fewer than 9.00 fantasy points in 13 games.
Fantasy Outlook: Over the past six seasons, Slayton has delivered many winning moments while averaging fewer than five targets per game. He is a challenging player to time, putting him on the waiver wire until his role is more defined.
Jalin Hyatt, NYG
Hyatt is a silky fast (4.4 40-yard dash) deep threat who has room in his frame (6’0” and 180 lbs.) to add bulk. He must get stronger to improve his release vs. press coverage and his chances of winning closely contested passes. His speed plays exceptionally well in the deep passing game, thanks to his effective route running at the third level of the defense. Hyatt can create some catches over the short areas of the field on comeback routes, but his skill set needs some polish on shorter pass patterns.
After two short seasons (20/276/2 and 21/226/2) in college, Hyatt shined as the Tennessee Volunteers’ big-play wide receiver. He caught 67 of his 91 targets (73.6%) for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022. Hyatt dominated Alabama (6/207/5) while adding four other impact games (5/166/2, 7/174/2, 5/138/2, and 7/146/1).
In his rookie season, Hyatt only had 23 catches for 373 yards on 40 targets. He gained at least 20 yards on 30.4% of his receptions, and three of those plays reached the 40-yard mark. Hyatt only had one game (5/109) of value while flashing his big-play potential in two other matchups (2/89 and 2/75). The Giants gave him WR3 snaps or better in 11 contests.
Last year, New York had Hyatt on the field for only 30.7% of their plays. He only had 19 targets on the year, leading to eight catches for 62 yards, with most of his stats coming in Week 8 (4/39).
Fantasy Outlook: In the offseason, Hyatt worked hard to get strong by adding more bulk. He left a mid-June practice with a leg issue that should be minor. Based on speed, talent, and ceiling, Hyatt has an excellent chance at emerging as New York’s second-best wide receiver. A player to follow, and the fantasy market has already been anticipating a breakout year.
Fantasy Outlook: Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Zack Pascal, Ihmir Smith-Marsette
New York Giants Tight Ends
The Giants phased out the tight end position last year due to a change in structure at the tight end position. They set three-year lows in catches (46), receiving yards (486), and targets (64).
Theo Johnson, NYG
New York added Johnson with a fourth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He brings speed (4.57 40-yard dash) to the tight end position while offering the strength to handle his blocking assignments. Unfortunately, Johnson must add nastiness to his game to earn every down snaps, and he appears to be limited with the ball in his hands.
Over four seasons at Penn State, Johnson caught 77 passes for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best output came in 2023 (34/341/7) while flashing his speed the previous season (16.4 yards per catch).
The Giants gave Johnson starting snaps over the first 12 games, leading to 29 catches for 331 yards and one touchdown on 43 targets. He scored more than 10.00 fantasy points in two matchups (3/51/1 and 5/54). His season ended with five games to go due to a foot injury.
Fantasy Outlook: New York will give plenty of playing time this season, but Johnson won’t have a high enough opportunity to be fantasy relevant. His next step should be about 45 catches for 500 yards and low scoring.
Other Options: Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, Greg Dulcich
New York Giants Kicker
Graham Gano, NYG
Gano made 87.8% of his field goals from 2013 to 2022, with 35 of his 49 kicks from 50 yards or more going through the uprights. Over the past two seasons, he missed 16 games (knee and hamstring issues) while struggling with his kicks (20-for-28). Seven of his misses came between 30 and 49 yards. His long-range leg has shown growth over the past six years, with an 80.0% success rate (28-for-35). Over the past four years, Gano made 72 of 74 extra points.
Fantasy Outlook: At age 38, with injuries on his recent resume, the Giants may look to upgrade their kicking option this season. New York added kicker Jude McAtamney to their roster in January after having one career game with them last year. All options will be found in the free agent pool until the Giants showcase more scoring chances in 2025.
New York Giants Defense
New York struggled to defend the run last season, leading to the 27th ranking in rushing yards allowed (2,316). Offenses gained 4.6 yards per carry on 29.6 rushes per game. The Giants gave up 18 rushing scores and 19 runs of 20 yards or more. Five run plays gained at least 40 yards, tied for the most in the league with the Tennessee Titans.
Game score led to New York facing fewer passing attempts (503), while showing risk in completion rate (69.4%) and yards per pass attempt (7.7). Their defense ranked 10th in passing yards allowed (3,869). The Giants sacked the quarterback 45 times, with 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions.