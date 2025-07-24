New York Giants Training Camp: Jaxson Dart Vs Russell Wilson, Malik Nabers Injury
The New York Giants opened 2025 training camp with high-stakes position battles, injury concerns, and major questions at quarterback. From Jaxon Dart vs. Russell Wilson to Malik Nabers’ return from a toe injury, here's a breakdown of the biggest storylines shaping Big Blue’s preseason outlook.
Quarterback Competition: Jaxon Dart Vs. Russell Wilson
After moving up to acquire a second first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants pulled the trigger on their new franchise quarterback in Dart. Despite the presence of Jameis Wiston, Dart appears to have leapgrogged him on the depth chart and is the current QB2 behind Wilson.
The Giants signing Russell Wilson feels more like a desperation play than a long-term vision—Brian Daboll’s last-ditch effort to salvage his job rather than build a sustainable contender. Outside of rookie Malik Nabers, this offense is littered with question marks, and a midseason shift to Jaxson Dart feels inevitable… though Daboll might be watching that unfold from his couch. As for Wilson? He’s unlikely to be drafted in any standard 12-team fantasy leagues this year.
Over three seasons at Ole Miss, Dart steadily improved, culminating in an SEC-best 69.3% completion rate, 4,279 passing yards, 10.8 yards per attempt, and a 180.7 QB rating in 2024. He went 21-5 over the past two years, including two bowl wins.
Dart can challenge defenses at all three levels with his arm and is a dangerous runner when plays break down. He shows solid timing and vision in the pocket, with red-zone upside thanks to his mobility and toughness. To reach the next level, he'll need to sharpen his sideline throws, improve under pressure, and read deep coverage more effectively.
Yesterday, Dart excited team officials on his first throw of the day, hitting Jalin Hyatt for a touchdown.
However, reports indicate that the Wilson-Nabers connection is growing in chemistry but Wilson produced mixed results in 11-on-11 drills yesterday, completing 10-of-17 passes with four touchdowns (the team practiced quite a bit in the red zone). Meanwhile, Dart finished 3-of-7 with one TD and one INT in live drills while primarily working with the second-team offense.
Overall, it seems quite likely that Wilson will begin the season as the starting signal-caller but if the team struggles out of the gate or if the veteran goes down with an injury, the Dart era will begin well before the end of the 2025 season. Just don’t expect significant fantasy returns in Year 1.
Can Cam Skattebo Outproduce Tyrone Tracy?
After watching Saquon Barkley bolt to their division rival—and eventual 2024 Super Bowl champion—Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants pivoted by signing veteran Devin Singletary. But it didn’t take long for rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. to take control of the backfield. By season’s end, Tracy had clearly separated himself as the G-Men’s top option, nearly doubling Singletary’s PPR output (182.3 to 96.6). Tracy closed out the year as the RB26, while Singletary limped to a disappointing RB46 finish.
Heading into 2025, Singletary has faded to the RB3 role on the depth chart with Tracy and rookie RB Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State competing for the starting job. Tracy enters his second NFL season at age 25, looking to build on flashes of explosiveness—especially in the passing game—that teased his potential. But can he hold onto a lead role in New York's backfield?
Tracy is currently ranked as the RB32 on FantasyPros, eight spots ahead of Skattebo (RB40), and a committee approach seems likely for the Giants, muddying the waters for fantasy managers. Tracy projects for around 175–200 touches, 900 total yards, a handful of scores, and about 30 receptions—solid, but not splashy.
Skattebo, a fourth-round pick in 2025 (105th overall), doesn’t pop with breakaway speed (estimated 4.55 40-yard dash), but his power profile is legit. At 5'9", 220 pounds, he’s built like a beast with quick feet and a compact frame that churns through traffic. While New York’s offense doesn’t inspire much confidence overall, we’re leaning toward Team Skattebo. His three-down skill set and potential for goal-line work could lead to 200+ touches in Year 1, making him an intriguing late-round value in fantasy drafts. Given that he’s being drafted after Tracy, he could prove to be a difference-maker, particularly down the stretch.
Malik Nabers Toe Injury
The second-year sensation is working through a toe injury that sidelined him all spring, but he was back in action for Day 1 of training camp—a promising sign for Giants fans and fantasy managers alike. The coaching staff and medical team will monitor his workload closely throughout the summer, and while surgery could eventually be on the table, it doesn’t appear imminent. For now, he looked sharp and said he felt great, which keeps the optimism alive in New York.
"I got a good few throws from Russ, got a few throws from [Jaxson] Dart, so it was good seeing those guys out there competing," Nabers said after practice. "It's the first day at camp, so everybody's jittery to get out here. It was a good day."
Nabers is coming off a massive rookie season in which he tallied 109 receptions, 1,204 receiving yards, and seven trips to the end zone en route to a WR6 finish. Despite missing two games with a concussion, he ranked second among wide receivers with 170 targets—just five behind Ja’Marr Chase. He saw double-digit looks in 10 contests and topped 100 yards three times, posting at least seven receptions in 60% of his starts. While his 64.1% catch rate and 11.0 yards per grab leave room for growth, the volume is already elite.
Nabers is commanding serious buzz in drafts this year, and for good reason—New York leaned heavily on the pass in 2024 (591 attempts), and the depth chart behind him remains thin. At 22, he still has untapped upside and his floor—100 catches, 1,200 yards, and 6–8 scores—is rock solid.