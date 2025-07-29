New York Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson: Stats, Usage Trends, Fantasy Value Breakdown
Wan’Dale Robinson earned a massive 140 targets in the Giants’ 2024 offense, turning them into career highs across the board—but with just five touchdowns in 38 career games, fantasy managers are understandably skeptical. Despite a reliable PPR floor, Robinson’s short-area usage and lack of big-play upside limit his appeal to a bye-week or injury fill-in.
Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants
Coming into 2022, Robinson began to rise up draft boards in late August in the high-stakes market due to his potential for high-volume opportunities out of the slot. His excitement was dashed in Week 1 (1/5) due to a knee injury that cost him four games. Robinson made the most of his chances in Week 6 (3/37/1), Week 7 (6/50), and Week 11 (9/100), but a torn ACL ended his season in November.
The Giants drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft after a career season (104/1,445/7). Over 31 games in college, he caught 195 of his 272 targets (71.3%) for 2,248 yards and 10 scores. Kentucky also gave him carries in the run game (141/691/4).
In 2023, Robinson missed the first two games due to his recovery from his knee injury. New York gave him starting snaps in Week 4, leading to 56 catches for 591 yards and two touchdowns on 73 targets over his final 14 games. He had a floor of five receptions in six matchups while scoring double-digit fantasy points in five games (14.20, 13.50, 17.50, 19.90, and 13.50).
New York continues to use Robinson close to the line of scrimmage (7.5 yards per catch). He set career highs in catches (93), receiving yards (699), and targets (140). Over 38 games with New York, Robinson scored only five touchdowns. He scored double-digit fantasy points in nine matchups.
Wan'Dale Robinson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
The Giants must find a way to get more out of their 140 targets ticketed to Robinson last season. He’s a chain mover, with a low ceiling that only works as a short-term injury or bye week cover. I have no interest in him.